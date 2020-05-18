Chemed Corporation : Holds Annual Meeting of Stockholders; Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

Stockholders of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) today elected a slate of 10 directors at the Company’s 2020 annual stockholders’ meeting. New to the Board are Ron DeLyons, 58, Managing Member and Chief Executive Officer of Creekwood Energy Partners, LLC; and Christopher J. Heaney, 66, who retired as President and Chief Executive Officer of Service America Systems, Inc.

Stockholders ratified the continuation of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s independent accountants for 2020 and approved Chemed’s executive compensation. In addition, stockholders voted in favor of management’s recommendation to reject the stockholder proposal requesting a semi-annual report on the Company’s policies on political spending and political contributions made.

Dividend Declared

Following the stockholders’ meeting, Chemed’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 32 cents per share on the Company’s capital stock, payable on June 17, 2020, to stockholders of record as of May 28, 2020. This represents the 196th consecutive quarterly dividend paid to stockholders in Chemed’s 49 years as a public company.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Chemed Corporation (www.chemed.com) operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and Roto-Rooter. VITAS is the nation's largest provider of end-of-life hospice care, and Roto-­Rooter is the nation’s leading provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services.

Statements in this press release or in other Chemed communications may relate to future events or Chemed's future performance. Such statements are forward-looking statements and are based on present information Chemed has related to its existing business circumstances. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risk and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Further, investors are cautioned that Chemed does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements based on unanticipated events or changed expectations.

