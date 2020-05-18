Log in
CHEMED CORPORATION

CHEMED CORPORATION

(CHE)
News 
News

Chemed Corporation : Holds Annual Meeting of Stockholders; Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

05/18/2020

Stockholders of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) today elected a slate of 10 directors at the Company’s 2020 annual stockholders’ meeting. New to the Board are Ron DeLyons, 58, Managing Member and Chief Executive Officer of Creekwood Energy Partners, LLC; and Christopher J. Heaney, 66, who retired as President and Chief Executive Officer of Service America Systems, Inc.

Stockholders ratified the continuation of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s independent accountants for 2020 and approved Chemed’s executive compensation. In addition, stockholders voted in favor of management’s recommendation to reject the stockholder proposal requesting a semi-annual report on the Company’s policies on political spending and political contributions made.

Dividend Declared

Following the stockholders’ meeting, Chemed’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 32 cents per share on the Company’s capital stock, payable on June 17, 2020, to stockholders of record as of May 28, 2020. This represents the 196th consecutive quarterly dividend paid to stockholders in Chemed’s 49 years as a public company.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Chemed Corporation (www.chemed.com) operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and Roto-Rooter. VITAS is the nation's largest provider of end-of-life hospice care, and Roto-­Rooter is the nation’s leading provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services.

Statements in this press release or in other Chemed communications may relate to future events or Chemed's future performance. Such statements are forward-looking statements and are based on present information Chemed has related to its existing business circumstances. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risk and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Further, investors are cautioned that Chemed does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements based on unanticipated events or changed expectations.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 136 M
EBIT 2020 353 M
Net income 2020 264 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,28%
P/E ratio 2020 28,7x
P/E ratio 2021 27,8x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,41x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,21x
Capitalization 7 278 M
Chart CHEMED CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chemed Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEMED CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 528,25 $
Last Close Price 458,51 $
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin J. McNamara President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George J. Walsh Chairman
David Patrick Williams Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joel F. Gemunder Independent Director
Thomas C. Hutton Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEMED CORPORATION4.38%7 278
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-14.94%82 595
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-33.20%33 336
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA9.52%22 880
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-1.03%16 274
PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-1.06%15 463
