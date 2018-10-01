Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Chemed Corporation    CHE

CHEMED CORPORATION (CHE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Chemed : Roto-Rooter Buys Five Northern California Franchises – Acquisition is the Company’s Largest to Date

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 06:33pm CEST

Chemed Corporation ("Chemed") (NYSE:CHE) today announced its Roto-Rooter Services Company subsidiary has acquired five formerly independent Roto-Rooter franchises covering several areas of Northern California. This is Roto-Rooter’s largest franchise acquisition to date, with annual sales of $22 million. The territories served by the franchises encompass all or parts of six counties, including Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Solano, Napa, Sonoma and San Benito, with a combined population of approximately four million people. The acquired territories include the cities of San Jose, Santa Rosa, Santa Clara, Sunnyvale, Vallejo, Concord, Fairfield and Napa.

The sale was effective October 1, 2018. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. This acquisition is part of Roto-Rooter’s ongoing strategy of acquiring franchises to boost productivity, market share and profitability.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Chemed Corporation (www.chemed.com) operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and Roto-Rooter. VITAS is the nation's largest provider of end-of-life hospice care and Roto-Rooter is the nation’s leading provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services.

Statements in this press release or in other Chemed communications may relate to future events or Chemed’s future performance. Such statements are forward-looking statements and are based on present information Chemed has related to its existing business circumstances. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risk that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Further, investors are cautioned that Chemed does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements based on unanticipated events or changed expectations.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHEMED CORPORATION
06:48pROTO-ROOTER : Buys Five Northern California Franchises
PR
06:33pCHEMED : Roto-Rooter Buys Five Northern California Franchises – Acquisitio..
BU
09/26VITAS HEALTHCARE ACQUIRES FLORIDA’S HOSPICE OF CITRUS AND THE NATURE CO..
GL
08/16CHEMED CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend of 30 Cents
AQ
08/10CHEMED CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/03CHEMED CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend of 30 Cents
BU
07/31VITAS Healthcare Celebrates 40 Years of Hospice Care
GL
07/30CHEMED : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
07/26CHEMED : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25CHEMED CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/25BULLETPROOF INVESTING PERFORMANCE UP : Week 43 
09/18Bulletproof Investing Performance Update, Week 42 
09/13Bulletproof Investing Performance Update, Week 41 
09/01Dividend Champions For September 2018 
08/06Chemed Is An Attractive Buy For 2018 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 786 M
EBIT 2018 258 M
Net income 2018 196 M
Finance 2018 16,2 M
Yield 2018 0,36%
P/E ratio 2018 28,42
P/E ratio 2019 26,87
EV / Sales 2018 2,87x
EV / Sales 2019 2,60x
Capitalization 5 142 M
Chart CHEMED CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chemed Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEMED CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 331 $
Spread / Average Target 3,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin J. McNamara President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George J. Walsh Chairman
David Patrick Williams Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joel F. Gemunder Independent Director
Thomas C. Hutton Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEMED CORPORATION31.50%5 135
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)58.38%47 869
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE0.91%31 977
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS8.88%17 400
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS9.56%14 658
DAVITA-0.86%11 890
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.