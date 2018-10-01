Chemed : Roto-Rooter Buys Five Northern California Franchises – Acquisition is the Company’s Largest to Date

Chemed Corporation ("Chemed") (NYSE:CHE) today announced its Roto-Rooter
Services Company subsidiary has acquired five formerly independent
Roto-Rooter franchises covering several areas of Northern California.
This is Roto-Rooter’s largest franchise acquisition to date, with annual
sales of $22 million. The territories served by the franchises encompass
all or parts of six counties, including Contra Costa, Santa Clara,
Solano, Napa, Sonoma and San Benito, with a combined population of
approximately four million people. The acquired territories include the
cities of San Jose, Santa Rosa, Santa Clara, Sunnyvale, Vallejo,
Concord, Fairfield and Napa.
The sale was effective October 1, 2018. Terms of the transaction were
not disclosed. This acquisition is part of Roto-Rooter’s ongoing
strategy of acquiring franchises to boost productivity, market share and
profitability.
Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and headquartered in Cincinnati,
Ohio, Chemed Corporation (www.chemed.com)
operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and
Roto-Rooter. VITAS is the nation's largest provider of end-of-life
hospice care and Roto-Rooter is the nation’s leading provider of
plumbing and drain cleaning services.
