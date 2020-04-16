Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Chemed Corporation    CHE

CHEMED CORPORATION

(CHE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chemed : To Report First-Quarter 2020 Earnings April 28, Related Conference Call To Be Held On April 29

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 02:17pm EDT

Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Chemed will host a conference call and webcast at 10 a.m., ET, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, to discuss the company's quarterly results and to provide an update on its business.

The toll-free dial-in number for the conference call is 844-743-2500 for U.S. and Canadian participants and +1 661-378-9533 for international participants. The participant Conference ID is 2398574. A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Chemed's website at www.chemed.com by clicking on Investor Relations Home.

A taped replay of the conference call will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call's conclusion. It can be accessed by dialing toll-free 855-859-2056 for U.S. and Canadian callers and +1 404-537-3406 for international callers and will be available for one week following the live call. The replay Conference ID is 2398574. An archived webcast will also be available at www.chemed.com.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Chemed Corporation (www.chemed.com) operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and Roto-Rooter. VITAS is the nation's largest provider of end-of-life hospice care and Roto-Rooter is the nation’s leading provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services.

Statements in this press release or in other Chemed communications may relate to future events or Chemed's future performance. Such statements are forward-looking statements and are based on present information Chemed has related to its existing business circumstances. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risk and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Further, investors are cautioned that Chemed does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements based on unanticipated events or changed expectations.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CHEMED CORPORATION
02:17pCHEMED : To Report First-Quarter 2020 Earnings April 28, Related Conference Call..
BU
03/13CHEMED CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/13CHEMED CORPORATION : 's Board of Directors Authorizes an Additional $250 Million..
BU
02/28CHEMED CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/26CHEMED : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
02/21CHEMED CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend of 32 Cents
BU
02/18CHEMED : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/18CHEMED CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
02/18CHEMED : Reports Fourth-Quarter 2019 Results
BU
02/13CHEMED CORPORATION : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 144 M
EBIT 2020 350 M
Net income 2020 257 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,28%
P/E ratio 2020 29,2x
P/E ratio 2021 26,9x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,34x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,14x
Capitalization 7 171 M
Chart CHEMED CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chemed Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEMED CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 528,25  $
Last Close Price 451,82  $
Spread / Highest target 23,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin J. McNamara President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George J. Walsh Chairman
David Patrick Williams Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joel F. Gemunder Independent Director
Thomas C. Hutton Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEMED CORPORATION2.86%7 171
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-18.48%79 067
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-25.93%37 056
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-5.37%19 921
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-16.37%13 738
PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED3.86%12 979
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group