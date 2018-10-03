Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Chemed Corporation    CHE

CHEMED CORPORATION (CHE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Chemed : To Report Third-Quarter 2018 Earnings October 29, Related Conference Call To Be Held On October 30

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 07:34pm CEST

Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, on Monday, October 29, 2018, following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Chemed will host a conference call and webcast at 10 a.m., ET, on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, to discuss the company's quarterly results and to provide an update on its business.

The toll-free dial-in number for the conference call is 844-743-2500 for U.S. and Canadian participants and +1 661-378-9533 for international participants. The participant Conference ID is 9353956. A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Chemed's website at www.chemed.com by clicking on Investor Relations Home.

A taped replay of the conference call will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call's conclusion. It can be accessed by dialing toll-free 855-859-2056 for U.S. and Canadian callers and +1 404-537-3406 for international callers and will be available for one week following the live call. The replay Conference ID is 9353956. An archived webcast will also be available at www.chemed.com.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Chemed Corporation (www.chemed.com) operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and Roto-Rooter. VITAS is the nation's largest provider of end-of-life hospice care and Roto-Rooter is the nation’s leading provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services.

Statements in this press release or in other Chemed communications may relate to future events or Chemed's future performance. Such statements are forward-looking statements and are based on present information Chemed has related to its existing business circumstances. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risk and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Further, investors are cautioned that Chemed does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements based on unanticipated events or changed expectations.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHEMED CORPORATION
07:34pCHEMED : To Report Third-Quarter 2018 Earnings October 29, Related Conference Ca..
BU
10/02VITAS HEALTHCARE PRESENTS AT AMERICAN COLLEGE OF EMERGENCY PHYSICIANS’ ..
GL
10/01CHEMED CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/01ROTO-ROOTER : Buys Five Northern California Franchises
PR
10/01CHEMED : Roto-Rooter Buys Five Northern California Franchises – Acquisitio..
BU
09/26VITAS HEALTHCARE ACQUIRES FLORIDA’S HOSPICE OF CITRUS AND THE NATURE CO..
GL
08/16CHEMED CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend of 30 Cents
AQ
08/10CHEMED CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/03CHEMED CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend of 30 Cents
BU
07/31VITAS Healthcare Celebrates 40 Years of Hospice Care
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:14aBULLETPROOF INVESTING PERFORMANCE UP : Week 44 
10/01Roto-Rooter buys five Northern California franchises 
09/25BULLETPROOF INVESTING PERFORMANCE UP : Week 43 
09/18Bulletproof Investing Performance Update, Week 42 
09/13Bulletproof Investing Performance Update, Week 41 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 786 M
EBIT 2018 258 M
Net income 2018 196 M
Finance 2018 16,2 M
Yield 2018 0,36%
P/E ratio 2018 28,40
P/E ratio 2019 26,86
EV / Sales 2018 2,87x
EV / Sales 2019 2,59x
Capitalization 5 139 M
Chart CHEMED CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chemed Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEMED CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 331 $
Spread / Average Target 3,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin J. McNamara President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George J. Walsh Chairman
David Patrick Williams Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joel F. Gemunder Independent Director
Thomas C. Hutton Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEMED CORPORATION31.29%5 139
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)57.02%47 730
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE3.67%32 572
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS8.72%17 663
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS9.32%14 715
DAVITA0.69%12 142
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.