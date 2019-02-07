Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Chemed Corporation    CHE

CHEMED CORPORATION (CHE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

VITAS HEALTHCARE CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF INPATIENT HOSPICE UNIT AT METHODIST DALLAS MEDICAL CENTER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 02:41pm EST

Dallas, TX, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Residents of Dallas’ southern sector will soon have improved access to hospice through VITAS Healthcare’s Inpatient Hospice Unit (IPU) at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, located at 1441 North Beckley Avenue in Dallas. VITAS, the nation's leading provider of end-of-life care, hosted its ribbon cutting ceremony for the IPU on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

0_medium_Tidwell-Conley-Westfall-Prechtel-Phillips-Wherley.jpg
Methodist Dallas Medical Center's President, John Phillips (second from right) with VITAS management team (from left) Sr. VP of Operations Craig Tidwell, general manager Marilyn Conley, CEO Nick Westfall, VP of Operations Kathy Prechtel, and COO Joel Wherley.


2_medium_Perry-Fitzgerald-Westfall-Edwards-Bullocks-Wherley.jpg
From left: Pastor Perry of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Reverend Fitzgerald of Friendship West Baptist Church, VITAS CEO Nick Westfall, Bishop Edwards of Church of the Living God, VITAS admission liaison Patrick Bullocks, and VITAS COO Joel Wherley.


4_medium_VITASHealthcarelogo-Color.jpg


The Dallas IPU enables VITAS to provide care for hospice patients whose symptoms have become unmanageable in their home setting while adhering to the patient’s wishes for compassionate end-of-life care. VITAS is a pioneer in the development of hospice and palliative care to improve the quality of life near the end of life for patients and their families. The unit is expected to begin accepting referrals by the end of the month.

“Patients and families in the Dallas/Fort Worth southern sector will benefit greatly by having access to the specialized level of hospice care provided in this state-of-the-art unit,” said Marilyn Conley, general manager of VITAS Healthcare of Dallas. “Our team looks forward to providing the unique hospice and palliative care our patients deserve in a setting that has all the comforts of home.”

The 13,000-square-foot IPU is a $2.8 million renovation on the fifth floor of Schenkel Tower at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. Expected to serve more than 800 patients each year, VITAS expects to begin accepting hospice-appropriate patients at the IPU later this month.

The IPU has 16 private patient rooms and offers comfort-focused amenities, including two spacious family areas, a kitchen, a children’s room and overnight accommodations for family members. It is also equipped with support spaces where interdisciplinary teams of physicians, nurses, social workers, chaplains, volunteers and bereavement support staff members can attend to the medical, emotional, social and spiritual needs of patients and their families.

“By providing compassionate, end-of-life solutions, hospice plays a critically important role in extending the continuum of care to patients with advanced, life-limiting illnesses,” said John Phillips, president of Methodist Dallas Medical Center. “We are proud to have this level of care available to patients and families not only in Dallas, but across the DFW area as well. We are equally proud that VITAS has chosen Methodist Dallas as its location to provide this vital service.”

IPU patients benefit from the VITAS care model, marked by daily visits from a hospice physician and 24/7 care provided by the VITAS interdisciplinary team. VITAS offers a wide range of integrated services that enhance the quality of life for patients and families, including massage therapy, music therapy, pet visits, a veterans’ program and Memory Bears, as well as access to a full-time child life specialist and full-time respiratory therapist.

The VITAS IPU at Methodist Dallas Medical Center is the company’s third inpatient unit in the Dallas/Fort Worth market. The other facilities are at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Carrollton and at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center in Fort Worth.

For more information about end-of-life care services in Dallas, visit VITAS.com/TX or call 214.424.5600.

VITAS Healthcare – 40 Years Strong
Established in 1978, VITAS® Healthcare is a pioneer and leader in the American hospice movement. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) operates 47 hospice programs in 14 states (California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS employs 12,145 professionals who care for terminally ill patients daily, primarily in the patients’ homes, and also in the company’s 27 inpatient hospice units as well as in hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities/residential care facilities for the elderly. At the conclusion of the third quarter of 2018, VITAS reported an average daily census of 17,976. Visit VITAS.com.

###

Attachments

Claudia Quintana
VITAS Healthcare
877-848-2701
claudia.quintana@vitas.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHEMED CORPORATION
02:41pVitas healthcare celebrates grand opening of inpatient hospice unit at method..
GL
12:26pVitas healthcare launches valentine helpline for californians grieving this v..
GL
02/06Vitas healthcare celebrates grand opening of hospice inpatient center at rock..
GL
01/25CHEMED : To Report Fourth-Quarter 2018 Earnings February 20, Related Conference ..
BU
01/16VITAS Healthcare Celebrates 40th Anniversary with MDC Freedom Tower Illuminat..
GL
2018VITAS Healthcare Supports Hospice Care for Homeless With $25,000 Gift to Josh..
GL
2018VITAS Healthcare Boosts Heart Care and Education in Lake and Sumter Counties ..
GL
2018CHEMED CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018CHEMED CORPORATION : to Present at the 2018 Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference
BU
2018Diane Psaras Joins VITAS as Chief Human Resources Officer
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 786 M
EBIT 2018 256 M
Net income 2018 204 M
Finance 2018 13,9 M
Yield 2018 0,38%
P/E ratio 2018 25,42
P/E ratio 2019 25,45
EV / Sales 2018 2,75x
EV / Sales 2019 2,53x
Capitalization 4 920 M
Chart CHEMED CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chemed Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEMED CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 334 $
Spread / Average Target 8,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin J. McNamara President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George J. Walsh Chairman
David Patrick Williams Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joel F. Gemunder Independent Director
Thomas C. Hutton Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEMED CORPORATION8.48%4 920
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION0.78%85 390
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)12.52%48 193
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE17.73%23 326
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS12.31%14 251
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES15.87%12 497
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.