Chemesis International Inc. Announces Intention to Enter into Canadian Medical & Recreational Cannabis Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemesis International Inc. (CSE:CSI) (OTC:CADMF) (the “Company” or “Chemesis”), announces its intention to enter the recreational and medical cannabis market in Canada. The Company is reviewing possible joint ventures, agreements or acquisitions in distribution, manufacturing, and product development spaces. Chemesis intends on leveraging its assets, brands, and management expertise to gain market share in Canada. Chemesis is presently performing due diligence on fully licensed and operational cannabis companies in Canada.



Canada has significant opportunity in both recreational and medical markets, with the Canadian cannabis market expected to generate up to $7.17 billion CDN in 20191. The Company sees major opportunities in Canada from high-quality manufacturing to brands that have developed a strong presence in the market. Chemesis aims to introduce Canadian consumers its portfolio of brands which includes California Sap , the Company’s flagship brand. California Sap has been recognized in California since 2012, with 25 gold rankings for best CO², best topical, best product, best concentrate, best cartridge, highest terpene and more.



1Deloitte – 2018 Cannabis Report



“The Company is looking at multiple opportunities in Canada that will allow us to enter the market and gain a strong presence with minimal regulatory hurdles,” said CEO, Edgar Montero. “Chemesis is only evaluating businesses that have met regulatory and compliance standards. This allows the Company to enter into the market with our assets, and expertise without unnecessary delay. The introduction of California Sap and our other brands will allow Canadians the ability to purchase premium brands, that are extremely accomplished in California. As we continue to execute our business plan, Chemesis will look for acquisitions and partnerships that bring growth and shareholder value.

About Chemesis International Inc.

Chemesis International Inc. is a vertically integrated global leader in the cannabis industry, currently operating within Puerto Rico, and California.

Chemesis is developing a strong foothold in key markets, from cultivation, to manufacturing, distribution, and retail. Chemesis has facilities in both Puerto Rico and California, allowing for cost effective production and distribution of its products. In addition, Chemesis leverages exclusive brands and partnerships and uses the highest quality extraction methods, to provide consumers with quality cannabis products.

Chemesis will add shareholder value by exploring opportunities in emerging markets while consistently delivering quality product to its consumers from seed to sale.

