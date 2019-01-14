Chemesis International Inc. Announces Strategic Launch into the Beverage Industry

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemesis International Inc. (CSE: CSI ) (OTC: CADMF ) (FRA: CWAA ) (the “Company” or “Chemesis”), through it’s subsidiary, Natural Ventures, announces the launch of its beverage division in Puerto Rico. Natural Ventures is a fully integrated medical cannabis company, with 100,000 ft2 of cultivation and 35,000 ft2 of manufacturing and extraction. Natural Ventures is currently servicing approximately 90% of the dispensaries in Puerto Rico.



The initial launch of these all-natural ingredient products will include an energy shot, a sleep shot, and a calming shot. With initial roll-out this week in select dispensaries, the Company anticipates these products to be available within the next 30 days across its entire dispensary network in Puerto Rico.

In regards to the launch of the energy shot, Edgar Montero, CEO of Chemesis stated, “This product is a special blend of the best Puerto Rican Coffee beans and locally sourced honey, Natural Ventures is creating an all-natural alternative for consumers that requires energy throughout the day with the launch of our Café energy shot. Our manufacturing process does not compromise the therapeutic value of cannabis and the delicious taste of Puerto Rico’s finest coffee beans, we anticipate significant demand for this product.”

Puerto Rico’s health department recently implemented a new online health platform that allows patients to gain quick and convenient approval for the use of cannabis products, which has allowed the Company to continue expanding its footprint on the island and bring products to this emerging market.

“The company continues to innovate, as consumers look for new and alternative methods to consume cannabis products,” added Montero. “We are very pleased with the formulations and the team’s ability to add locally sourced ingredients. These products will tailor to a large community of consumers and are just one of the many new and exciting products that we will develop and make available to consumers on the island.”

About Chemesis International Inc.

Chemesis International Inc. is a vertically integrated global leader in the cannabis industry, currently operating within California, Puerto Rico, and in Colombia.

Chemesis is developing a strong foothold in key markets, from cultivation, to manufacturing, distribution and retail. Chemesis has facilities in both Puerto Rico and California, allowing for cost effective production and distribution of its products. In addition, Chemesis leverages exclusive brands and partnerships and uses the highest quality extraction methods to provide consumers with quality cannabis products.

Chemesis will add shareholder value by exploring opportunities in emerging markets while consistently delivering quality product to its consumers from seed to sale.

