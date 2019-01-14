Log in
CHEMESIS INTERNATIONAL INC    CSI

CHEMESIS INTERNATIONAL INC (CSI)
01/11 04:04:58 pm
1.38 CAD   +6.98%
Chemesis International Inc. Announces Strategic Launch into the Beverage Industry

01/14/2019 | 03:06am EST

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemesis International Inc. (CSE: CSI) (OTC: CADMF) (FRA: CWAA) (the “Company” or “Chemesis”), through it’s subsidiary, Natural Ventures, announces the launch of its beverage division in Puerto Rico. Natural Ventures is a fully integrated medical cannabis company, with 100,000 ft2 of cultivation and 35,000 ft2 of manufacturing and extraction. Natural Ventures is currently servicing approximately 90% of the dispensaries in Puerto Rico.

The initial launch of these all-natural ingredient products will include an energy shot, a sleep shot, and a calming shot. With initial roll-out this week in select dispensaries, the Company anticipates these products to be available within the next 30 days across its entire dispensary network in Puerto Rico.

In regards to the launch of the energy shot, Edgar Montero, CEO of Chemesis stated, “This product is a special blend of the best Puerto Rican Coffee beans and locally sourced honey, Natural Ventures is creating an all-natural alternative for consumers that requires energy throughout the day with the launch of our Café energy shot. Our manufacturing process does not compromise the therapeutic value of cannabis and the delicious taste of Puerto Rico’s finest coffee beans, we anticipate significant demand for this product.”

Puerto Rico’s health department recently implemented a new online health platform that allows patients to gain quick and convenient approval for the use of cannabis products, which has allowed the Company to continue expanding its footprint on the island and bring products to this emerging market.

 “The company continues to innovate, as consumers look for new and alternative methods to consume cannabis products,” added Montero.  “We are very pleased with the formulations and the team’s ability to add locally sourced ingredients. These products will tailor to a large community of consumers and are just one of the many new and exciting products that we will develop and make available to consumers on the island.”

On Behalf of The Board of Directors
Edgar Montero
CEO and Director

About Chemesis International Inc.

Chemesis International Inc. is a vertically integrated global leader in the cannabis industry, currently operating within California, Puerto Rico, and in Colombia.

Chemesis is developing a strong foothold in key markets, from cultivation, to manufacturing, distribution and retail. Chemesis has facilities in both Puerto Rico and California, allowing for cost effective production and distribution of its products. In addition, Chemesis leverages exclusive brands and partnerships and uses the highest quality extraction methods to provide consumers with quality cannabis products.

Chemesis will add shareholder value by exploring opportunities in emerging markets while consistently delivering quality product to its consumers from seed to sale.

Investor Relations:
ir@chemesis.com
1 (604) 398-3378

Social Media:
Chemesis.facebook
Chemesis.twitter
Chemesis.instagram
DesertZen.instagram
CaliforniaSap.instagram
Jay&SB.instagram

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future of the Company’s business, its product offerings and plans for sales and marketing, including finalizing an acquisition in Colombia. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release

© GlobeNewswire 2019
