Chemesis International Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Dank City

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemesis International Inc. (CSE: CSI) (OTC: CADMF) (FRA: CWAA) (the “Company” or “Chemesis”), announces a strategic partnership with Dank City, a social media marketing company specializing in cannabis products and brands. Dank City will be the primary advertising component for the Jay and Silent Bob’s Private Stash cannabis line of products, as well as other brands affiliated with Chemesis.



Dank City owns and operates the largest cannabis social media network with a reach of over 100 million followers across all their social platforms. They also have a subscription box (Daily High Club) that reaches over 15,000 customers every month, a cannabis magazine (Chronic Journal), and a platform for cannabis content creators (The Weedtube).

“Chemesis believes this partnership with Dank City and their worldwide reach will not only generate significant interest in Jay and Silent Bob’s Private Stash, but Chemesis’s other affiliated brands,” said CEO of Chemesis, Edgar Montero. “Dank City has built a media firm that has the ability to effectively target the U.S. cannabis consumer base. As Chemesis continues its growth, this vital partnership will allow the Company to quickly reach cannabis consumers with our expanding product catalogue.”

"We're excited to be working with Chemesis on the launch of Jay and Silent Bobs Private Stash,” said Tony Golian, CEO of Dank City. “This marks another significant milestone for Dank City as we continue to work with the biggest brands in Cannabis."

Under the terms of this partnership, Dank City will provide 1 year of advertising services to the Company. Chemesis will issue US $125,000 in stock priced at a deemed value of $1.63 CDN. The stock issued is subject to 36-month lock-up/leak-out guideline.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Edgar Montero

CEO and Director

About Chemesis International Inc.

Chemesis International Inc. is a vertically integrated global leader in the cannabis industry, currently operating within California, Puerto Rico, and in Colombia.

Chemesis is developing a strong foothold in key markets, from cultivation, to manufacturing, distribution and retail. Chemesis has facilities in both Puerto Rico and California, allowing for cost effective production and distribution of its products. In addition, Chemesis leverages exclusive brands and partnerships and uses the highest quality extraction methods to provide consumers with quality cannabis products.

Chemesis will add shareholder value by exploring opportunities in emerging markets while consistently delivering quality product to its consumers from seed to sale.

Investor Relations:

ir@chemesis.com

1 (604) 398-3378

Social Media:

Chemesis.facebook

Chemesis.twitter

Chemesis.instagram

DesertZen.instagram

CaliforniaSap.instagram

Jay&SB.instagram

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future of the Company’s business, its product offerings and plans for sales and marketing, including finalizing an acquisition in Colombia. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release