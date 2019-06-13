Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Chemesis International Inc    CSI   CA1635991039

CHEMESIS INTERNATIONAL INC

(CSI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chemesis International Inc. Begins Commercialization of QuickStrip™ Oral Thin Strips

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 03:06am EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemesis International Inc. (CSE: CSI) (OTC: CADMF) (FRA: CWAA) (the “Company” or “Chemesis”), announces it has begun commercialization of QuickStripOral Thin Strips. The Company will deliver CBD infused strips across the United States as well as THC & CBD infused strips in Puerto Rico.

The Natural Ventures facility houses the infrastructure required to manufacture, package and distribute QuickStrip Oral Thin Strips. Chemesis will distribute QuickStrip through its subsidiary Natural Ventures distribution network and existing relationships on the island.

As the Company continues to expand its manufacturing, Chemesis will look to add additional infrastructure for its QuickStrip Oral Thin Strips in California. In anticipation of federally changing CBD regulations, Chemesis has begun signing distribution agreements in the mainland United States for CBD infused QuickStrip products to ensure the Company maintains a first mover advantage by forming distribution channels and partnerships that will gain market share. The proprietary drug delivery technology is infused with CBD, THC and other cannabinoids.

The Rapid Dose Therapeutics QuickStrip delivery system is a true sublingual delivery device for THC, CBD and other cannabinoids. Furthermore, QuickStrip is conducting controlled trials to further demonstrate QuickStrip effectiveness and consistent onset. Chemesis believes this technology is at the forefront of sublingual delivery systems and will expand its efforts to bring it to market.

“We believe our partnership with Rapid Dose Therapeutics in Puerto Rico will bring an incredible amount of value to the Company,” said CEO of Chemesis, Edgar Montero. “The innovative delivery system that is Quick, Convenient, Precise, and Discreet™ will give consumers the ability to quickly absorb an accurate dose of THC or CBD. The Company believes that QuickStrip will build significant market share as an effective method of sublingually administering cannabinoids.”

On Behalf of The Board of Directors
Edgar Montero
CEO and Director

About Chemesis International Inc.

Chemesis International Inc. is a vertically integrated U.S. Multi-State operator with International operations in Puerto Rico, and Colombia.

The Company focuses on prudent capital allocation to ensure it maintains a first mover advantage as it enters new markets and is committed to differentiate itself by deploying resources in markets with major opportunities. The Company operates a portfolio of brands which cater to a wide community of cannabis consumers, with focus on quality and consistency. 

Chemesis has facilities in both Puerto Rico and California, and is in the process of constructing a GMP certified facility in Colombia. Chemesis’ Puerto Rico operations are licensed to operate 100,000 ft2 of cultivation, and 35,000 ft2 of manufacturing floor space. The Company is positioned to win additional licenses in highly competitive merit-based US states, and will expand its footprint to ensure it maintains a first mover advantage.

Investor Relations:
ir@chemesis.com
1 (604) 398-3378

Social Media:

Chemesis.facebook
Chemesis.twitter
Chemesis.instagram
DesertZen.instagram
Jay&SB.instagram

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future of the Company’s business, its product offerings and plans for sales and marketing, including finalizing an acquisition in Colombia. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHEMESIS INTERNATIONAL INC
03:06aChemesis International Inc. Begins Commercialization of QuickStrip™ Ora..
GL
06/01CHEMESIS INTERNATIONAL INC : . Reports Fiscal Q3 2019 Financial Statements
AQ
05/30CHEMESIS INTERNATIONAL INC : . Reports Fiscal Q3 2019 Financial Statements
AQ
05/30CHEMESIS INTERNATIONAL INC : . Receives Three Additional Cultivation Licenses an..
AQ
05/29Chemesis International Inc. Receives Three Additional Cultivation Licenses & ..
GL
05/09CHEMESIS INTERNATIONAL INC : . Expands Cultivation Operations in Puerto Rico
AQ
05/08CHEMESIS INTERNATIONAL INC : . Expands Cultivation Operations in Puerto Rico
AQ
04/30CHEMESIS INTERNATIONAL INC : . Announces U.S. Multi-State Expansion
AQ
04/29Chemesis International Inc. Announces U.S. Multi-State Expansion
GL
04/25CHEMESIS INTERNATIONAL INC : . Completes Definitive Agreement for Acquisition of..
AQ
More news
Chart CHEMESIS INTERNATIONAL INC
Duration : Period :
Chemesis International Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Edgar Montero Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amandeep Parmar President & Director
Eli Dusenbury Chief Financial Officer
Brian G. Thurston Independent Director
Dave McMillan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEMESIS INTERNATIONAL INC62.24%0
CANOPY GROWTH CORP55.80%13 302
AURORA CANNABIS INC52.21%7 269
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD.3.56%5 826
CRONOS GROUP INC58.07%4 534
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO LTD--.--%3 842
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About