CHEMESIS INTERNATIONAL INC

(CSI)
Chemesis International Inc. Provides Calendar 2019 Corporate Update

09/19/2019

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemesis International Inc. (CSE: CSI) (OTC: CADMF) (FRA: CWAA) (the “Company” or “Chemesis”), provides 2019 calendar operational and corporate highlights. The Company has made significant progress in the markets it operates. Along with internal growth, Chemesis has made significant acquisitions and has become a multi-state operator with vertically integrated operations.

The Company’s calendar year highlights are as follows:

“Chemesis has made a significant amount of progress in 2019, the announcements have built shareholder value,” said Chief Executive Officer, Edgar Montero. “The Company will continue to build its operations to ensure Chemesis is penetrating and gaining consumers in the cannabis market.”

Chemesis remains in a stable financial position with access to $32,625,000 in drawdown equity facilities.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors
Edgar Montero
CEO and Director

About Chemesis International Inc.

Chemesis International Inc. is a vertically integrated U.S. Multi-State operator with International operations in Puerto Rico and Colombia.

The Company focuses on prudent capital allocation to ensure it maintains a first mover advantage as it enters new markets and is committed to differentiate itself by deploying resources in markets with major opportunities. The Company operates a portfolio of brands that cater to a wide community of cannabis consumers, with focus on quality and consistency. 

Chemesis has facilities in both Puerto Rico and California and is in the process of constructing a GMP certified facility in Colombia. Chemesis’ Puerto Rico operations are licensed to operate 100,000 ft2 of cultivation, and 35,000 ft2 of manufacturing floor space. The Company is positioned to win additional licenses in highly competitive merit-based US states and will expand its footprint to ensure it maintains a first mover advantage.

Investor Relations:
ir@chemesis.com
1 (604) 398-3378

Social Media:
Chemesis.facebook
Chemesis.twitter
Chemesis.instagram
DesertZen.instagram
GreenSpiritRX

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future of the Company’s business, its product offerings and plans for sales and marketing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release

