Chemesis International Inc. Provides Colombia Operational Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemesis International Inc. (CSE: CSI) (OTC: CADMF) (FRA: CWAA) (the “Company” or “Chemesis”), announces its wholly owned subsidiary, La Finca Interacviva-Arachna Med (“La Finca”) commences the process towards large scale cultivation. The Company, which received its Seed Producers License in January, is now able to export its high concentrate CBD genetics as well as distillates and other manufactured products.



With the initial harvest scheduled for calendar Q2-2019, La Finca is poised for expansion into large scale commercialization by calendar Q4-2019 having accumulated over 1,060 acres through its farming Co-op. Obtaining the Seed Producers License allows La Finca to develop its own genetics which is essential when quickly scaling cultivation.

La Finca will continue to proceed with the agronomic evaluations that are required by ICA (Colombian Ministry of Agriculture), to increase its number of cultivars that can be cultivated to achieve country-wide commercialization in all regions and climates across Colombia. The Company currently has been licensed for 5 cultivars, which will be harvested for domestic and international distribution. Furthermore, each of the five cultivars were developed with Universidad Nacional de Colombia, the team utilized selective breeding methods to ensure each plant variety was developed to leverage Colombia’s climate while obtaining the highest quality and yields from each harvest.

“This is a significant step forward for Chemesis and the team in Colombia,” said CEO, Edgar Montero. “The Seed Producer License not only allows the company to grow and harvest, but import and export cannabis derivatives and seeds. The Chemesis team has been working very hard to see our long-term vision take shape, and we see the ability to commercialize worldwide as a significant step forward.”

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Edgar Montero

CEO and Director

About Chemesis International Inc.

Chemesis International Inc. is a vertically integrated global leader in the cannabis industry, currently operating within California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia.

Chemesis is developing a strong foothold in key markets, from cultivation, to manufacturing, distribution and retail. Chemesis has facilities in both Puerto Rico and California, allowing for cost effective production and distribution of its products. In addition, Chemesis leverages exclusive brands and partnerships and uses the highest quality extraction methods to provide consumers with quality cannabis products.

Chemesis will add shareholder value by exploring opportunities in emerging markets while consistently delivering quality product to its consumers from seed to sale.

