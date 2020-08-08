Chemesis International : Provides Update on Puerto Rico Licenses

VANCOUVER, BC, ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2020 / Chemesis International Inc. (CSE:CSI) (OTCQB:CADMF) (FRA:CWAA) (the 'Company' or 'Chemesis'), further to the Company's news release dated June 17, 2020, the Company announces that the Puerto Rico Court of Appeals (the 'Court of Appeal') has ruled (the 'Appeal Decision') in favour of the Puerto Rico Medicinal Cannabis Office, a constituent of Puerto Rico's Department of Health (the 'DHPR'), in regard to the Puerto Rico cannabis licenses, held by the Company's subsidiaries Natural Ventures PR, LLC and GSRX Industries Inc., respectively (the 'Licenses'). The Appeal Decision reverses the judgment the Company had obtained from the Puerto Rico Court of First Instance (the 'Court of First Instance'), wherein the Court of First Instance had found that the abeyance of the Licenses was invalid and unconstitutional and that such action was nullified.

The Company notes that the Appeal Decision does not entail an automatic abeyance of the Licenses, and in fact operations under the Licenses are currently continuing in the ordinary course. The Company further notes that the Court of Appeal based its decision on procedural grounds, finding that the Court of First Instance did not have jurisdiction over the matter; the Court of Appeal did not decide upon substantive merits. Furthermore, the Appeal Decision is not final in that it may be appealed to the Supreme Court of Puerto Rico. The Company notes further that it is actively working with its Puerto Rican legal counsel to review and consider any and all appellate remedies, including the filing of an appeal before the Supreme Court of Puerto Rico (the 'Further Appeals').

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Josh Rosenberg

President

