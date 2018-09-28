ChemoCentryx Determines Not to Proceed with Public Offering of Common Stock

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChemoCentryx, Inc. (the "Company" or "ChemoCentryx") (Nasdaq:CCXI) announced today that it will not conclude an offering of shares of its common stock as announced on Wednesday, September 26, 2018. The Company believes that culmination of terms representing the best interests of its stockholders is not to be achieved at the current time.



The offering was being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2016. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or other jurisdiction.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx is a biopharmaceutical company developing new medications targeted at inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and cancer. ChemoCentryx targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop and commercialize orally-administered therapies.

CCXI - G

Contacts:

Susan M. Kanaya

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

investor@chemocentryx.com

Media:

Stephanie Tomei

408.234.1279

Investors:

Burns McClellan, Inc.

Steve Klass

212.213.0006

sklass@burnsmc.com





Source: ChemoCentryx, Inc.