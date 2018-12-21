Log in
CHEMOSERVIS-DWORY SA    CHSA   PLCHMDW00010

CHEMOSERVIS-DWORY SA (CHSA)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 04/30
0.33 PLN   -2.94%
Current report: RB 71/2018 Information on receipt of a request to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to the Issuer's company

12/21/2018 | 03:40pm CET

Date of preparation: 2018-12-21 / Legal basis: Art. 70 points 1 of the Act on the offer - current and periodic information Current Report: RB 71/2018 Subject: Information on receipt of a request to convene an EGM to the Issuer's company

Current Report: RB 71/2018
Subject: Information on receipt of a request to convene an EGM to the Issuer's company
Date of preparation: 2018-12-21
Legal basis: Article 17 para. 1 MAR - confidential information.

Contents of the report:
The Board of Chemoservis-Dwory S.A. ('Company', 'Issuer') informs that on December 21, 2018, it received the Company from BIOERG S.A. with its registered office in Warsaw - a shareholder holding shares constituting 13.03% of the share capital and authorizing to exercise 13.03% of votes at the General Meeting of the Company, acting on the basis of art. 400 § 1 of the Code of Commercial Companies, the request to convene the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company with the proposal to place the following on the agenda:
1. Opening of the General Meeting
2. Election of the Chairman of the General Meeting
3. Confirmation of the correctness of convening the General Meeting and the ability to adopt resolutions
4. Adoption of a resolution regarding the adoption of the agenda
5. Adoption of a resolution on the dismissal of members of the Company's Supervisory Board
6. The adoption of a resolution on the appointment of members of the Company's Supervisory Board
7. Closing the General Meeting
In connection with the above, the Management Board addressed this request to the law firm in order to prepare relevant documentation regarding the convening of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, and the Management Board informs that it will take actions aimed at convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Signed: The Management Board of the Company

Disclaimer

Chemoservis-Dwory SA published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 14:39:02 UTC
