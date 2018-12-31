Current report: RB 73/2018 Change of publication date of the report for the first quarter of 2018

Date of preparation: 2018-12-31 / Legal basis: Art. 56, para. 1 point 2 of the Act on the offer - current and periodic information Current Report: CR 73/2018 Subject: Change of publication date of the report for the first quarter of 2018

Current Report: CR 73/2018

Subject: Change of publication date of the report for the first quarter of 2018

Date of preparation: 2018-12-31

Legal basis: Article 56 para. 1 point 2 of the Act on the offer - current and periodic information

Contents of the report:

The Board of Chemoservis-Dwory S.A. ('Company', 'Issuer'), with reference to CR No. 2/2018, 21/2018, 14/2018, 37/2018, 42/2018, 50/2018, 57/2018, 62/2018 and 67/2018 informs that the consolidated quarterly report for the first quarter of 2018 will be published on 31 January 2018.

The reason for another change in the date of publication of the consolidated quarterly report for the first quarter of 2018 is still the lack of access to the source financial, accounting and commercial documentation of the Company, both in paper and electronic form, on 27 July 2018.

The Financial Supervision Commission in Warsaw, the District Prosecutor's Office in Oświęcim, the Tax Office in Oświęcim, the Małopolska Tax Office in Krakow and the ZUS Inspectorate in Oświęcim were notified of the situation.

The Management Board also informs that it has entered into a contract with an external company to keep accounting books and to prepare financial statements of the Issuer.

The Management Board takes all possible steps to gain access to the financial and accounting data of the company in order to prepare and publish a consolidated quarterly report for the first quarter of 2018 and subsequent periods as soon as possible.

Signed: The Management Board of the Company