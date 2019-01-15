Chemours : Unveils Renovated Headquarters, Renewing Commitment to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chemours Company (Chemours) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in titanium technologies, flouroproducts and chemical solutions, today reopened its newly renovated corporate headquarters in The DuPont Building, a registered historic landmark in downtown Wilmington, Delaware.

Chemours' return to the 106-year old building, now owned and operated by The Buccini/Pollin Group, comes after a 20-month renovation that has transformed its interior into a light-filled, modern, and elegant open workspace environment.

"Today we are renewing our commitment to this community as we begin the next chapter of our company's story in our beautifully renovated headquarters," said Chemours President and CEO Mark Vergnano. "This is a place that our team can be proud to call home. Our renovated office is a perfect metaphor for Chemours – a company grounded in its legacy, but transforming into an agile, innovative, and collaborative enterprise with a bias for action and growth."

Buccini/Pollin Group Co-President Christopher F. Buccini had this to say: "Chemours' decision to be based in this historic building is a fitting tribute to their heritage, while their 21st Century workspace points boldly to their future. We are proud to have been on this journey with them. They had other options, and we are grateful for their commitment to our city and our state."

Approximately 850 employees, contractors, and consultants will work in the company's new headquarters, which will occupy 280,000 square feet in 11 stories of the building. The newly renovated headquarters includes 50 tons of reclaimed marble that was kept out of landfills through Chemours' recapture and reclaim efforts. Each floor includes a unique space named "the oasis," including areas equipped with treadmills with laptop docking stations, product showcases, and living room-like lounges.

After considering other potential locations in the United States, Chemours chose Delaware, because of the area's highly educated workforce, close proximity to customers, and favorable changes to the state's corporate tax structure.

Today's ribbon cutting ceremony was attended by U.S. Senator Tom Carper, Delaware Governor John Carney, Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki, and more than 100 other local business and community leaders.

