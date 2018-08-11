Chemring : Incident at Chemring Countermeasures

11 August 2018

Chemring Group PLC ('Chemring' or 'the Group') confirms that at approximately 5pm on Friday 10th August, an incident occurred in a flare manufacturing building at the Chemring Countermeasures ('CCM') facility, near Salisbury.

Regrettably, one employee was fatally injured and one employee is currently receiving treatment in hospital. The emergency services attended the scene and the incident was quickly brought under control.

A full and immediate investigation into the cause of the incident has been launched in co-operation with the local regulatory authorities.

The incident caused damage to parts of CCM's manufacturing operations and production is currently suspended.

A further announcement will be made as information becomes available.

Cautionary statement

Notes to editors

Chemring is a global business that specialises in the manufacture of high technology products and the provision of services to the aerospace, defence and security markets

Employing approximately 2,600 people worldwide, and with production facilities in four countries, Chemring meets the needs of customers in more than fifty countries

Chemring is organised under three strategic product segments: Countermeasures, Sensors & Electronics, and Energetic Systems

Chemring has a diverse portfolio of products that deliver high reliability solutions to protect people, platforms, missions and information against constantly changing threats

Operating in niche markets and with strong investment in research and development ('R&D'), Chemring has the agility to rapidly react to urgent customer needs

www.chemring.co.uk