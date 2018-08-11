Log in
CHEMRING GROUP PLC
Chemring : Incident at Chemring Countermeasures

08/11/2018

11 August 2018

Chemring Group PLC ('Chemring' or 'the Group') confirms that at approximately 5pm on Friday 10th August, an incident occurred in a flare manufacturing building at the Chemring Countermeasures ('CCM') facility, near Salisbury.

Regrettably, one employee was fatally injured and one employee is currently receiving treatment in hospital. The emergency services attended the scene and the incident was quickly brought under control.

A full and immediate investigation into the cause of the incident has been launched in co-operation with the local regulatory authorities.

The incident caused damage to parts of CCM's manufacturing operations and production is currently suspended.

A further announcement will be made as information becomes available.

-ENDS-

For further information:

Rupert Pittman Group Director of Corporate Affairs, Chemring Group PLC 01794 833901
Andrew Jaques MHP Communications 020 3128 8100
James White

Cautionary statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations or beliefs, as well as assumptions about future events. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as anticipate, target, expect, estimate, intend, plan, goal, believe, will, may, should, would, could, is confident, or other words of similar meaning. Undue reliance should not be placed on any such statements because they speak only as at the date of this document and, by their very nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results, and Chemring's plans and objectives, to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. There are a number of factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements are: increased competition, the loss of or damage to one or more key customer relationships, changes to customer ordering patterns, delays in obtaining customer approvals for engineering or price level changes, the failure of one or more key suppliers, the outcome of business or industry restructuring, the outcome of any litigation, changes in economic conditions, currency fluctuations, changes in interest and tax rates, changes in raw material or energy market prices, changes in laws, regulations or regulatory policies, developments in legal or public policy doctrines, technological developments, the failure to retain key management, or the key timing and success of future acquisition opportunities or major investment projects. Chemring undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement contained within this announcement, regardless of whether those statements are affected as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save as required by law and regulations.

Notes to editors

  • Chemring is a global business that specialises in the manufacture of high technology products and the provision of services to the aerospace, defence and security markets
  • Employing approximately 2,600 people worldwide, and with production facilities in four countries, Chemring meets the needs of customers in more than fifty countries
  • Chemring is organised under three strategic product segments: Countermeasures, Sensors & Electronics, and Energetic Systems
  • Chemring has a diverse portfolio of products that deliver high reliability solutions to protect people, platforms, missions and information against constantly changing threats
  • Operating in niche markets and with strong investment in research and development ('R&D'), Chemring has the agility to rapidly react to urgent customer needs

www.chemring.co.uk

Disclaimer

Chemring Group plc published this content on 11 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2018 09:54:04 UTC
