Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Chemring Group plc    CHG   GB00B45C9X44

CHEMRING GROUP PLC (CHG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/13 09:19:34 am
199.35 GBp   -15.53%
08:53aCHEMRING : factory explosion to hit profit, cash flow, debt
RE
08:10aCHEMRING : Incident at chemring countermeasures
PU
07:21aCHEMRING : faces big losses after fatal explosion
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Chemring : factory explosion to hit profit, cash flow, debt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 08:53am CEST

(Reuters) - Defence equipment maker Chemring Group Plc said on Monday that it expects the explosion at a military hardware factory near Salisbury, Wiltshire to hurt operating profit for the year, as well as operating cash flow and net debt.

Chemring said the impact on 2018 and 2019 cannot be accurately appraised at this time as it will depend on insurance recoveries, the timeline for the investigation to be completed and the site to re-open, remediation work to be finished and at what rate production resumes.

Chemring shares were expected to fall 5 percent to 10 percent on Monday, according to traders.

The company said underlying operating profit for the year would take a hit of 10 million to 20 million pounds.

The explosion at the Chemring Countermeasures (CCM) factory, which makes products to safeguard military ships and aircraft from attacks, killed one person and injured another on Friday evening.

The blast caused damage to parts of the factory's manufacturing operations and production is currently suspended, Chemring added on Monday.

Chemring said the facility's deliveries to customers in the last quarter of the current year were earlier expected to be 25 million pounds and to contribute 15 million pounds for total underlying operating earnings.

The company did not provide additional details about future deliveries from the factory.

Chemring, founded 112 years ago, had reported an underlying operating profit of 55.4 million pounds for the fiscal year ended Oct. 31, 2017.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHEMRING GROUP PLC
08:53aCHEMRING : factory explosion to hit profit, cash flow, debt
RE
08:10aCHEMRING : Incident at chemring countermeasures
PU
07:21aCHEMRING : faces big losses after fatal explosion
AQ
08/11CHEMRING : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in Utah (Aug. 11)
AQ
08/11CHEMRING : Incident at Chemring Countermeasures
PU
08/11CHEMRING : Explosion at military hardware factory in UK leaves one dead, one inj..
AQ
08/09CHEMRING : MILITARY $392,059 Federal Contract Awarded to Chemring Energetic Devi..
AQ
08/08LOW & BONAR (LWB) :   Chairman Martin Flower to retire; Daniel Dayan to succeed
AQ
07/25CHEMRING : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in Utah (July 25)
AQ
07/25CHEMRING : MILITARY $589,949 Federal Contract Awarded to Chemring Energetic Devi..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/21Chemring Group Plc. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
01/18Chemring Group Plc. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Chemring Group Plc. ADR 2016 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
20172016 PORTFOLIO REVIEW : Steady Progress And Still On Target 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 505 M
EBIT 2018 55,0 M
Net income 2018 18,7 M
Debt 2018 61,4 M
Yield 2018 1,37%
P/E ratio 2018 38,06
P/E ratio 2019 27,47
EV / Sales 2018 1,43x
EV / Sales 2019 1,41x
Capitalization 661 M
Chart CHEMRING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Chemring Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEMRING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2,49  GBP
Spread / Average Target 5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Ord Group Chief Executive Officer
Carl-Peter Edmund Moriz Forster Chairman
Andrew Gregory Lewis Director & Group Finance Director
Rik Armitage Group Director-Strategy & Technology
Sarah Louise Ellard Secretary, Executive Director & Legal Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEMRING GROUP PLC28.44%843
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION4.33%107 405
AIRBUS SE29.54%96 259
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-2.47%89 908
GENERAL DYNAMICS-5.72%57 055
RAYTHEON4.52%55 939
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.