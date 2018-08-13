Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Chemring Group plc    CHG   GB00B45C9X44

CHEMRING GROUP PLC (CHG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Chemring : profit to fall after fatal factory blast; shares slide 24 percent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 10:12am CEST

(Reuters) - Shares of Chemring Group Plc slumped by almost a quarter on Monday after the defence contractor said an explosion at one of its UK factories would lower full-year profit by as much as 20 million pounds.

The company said it expected underlying operating profit to be between 10 million and 20 million pounds lower than expected this year, and there would also be an impact on operating cash flow and net debt.

The exact impact on 2018 and 2019 performance would depend on insurance recoveries, the length of the investigation and how it takes for the site to re-open, it added.

Chemring, founded 112 years ago, had reported an underlying operating profit of 55.4 million pounds for the fiscal year ended Oct. 31, 2017.

The explosion at the Chemring Countermeasures (CCM) factory near Salisbury in Wiltshire, which makes products to protect military ships and aircraft from missiles, killed one person and injured another on Friday evening.

The Countermeasures unit made up nearly one-third of the company's operating profit last year.

Chemring's shares fell 24 percent in early trade and were last down 16 percent at 198 pence at 0737 GMT, making them the worst performers on the FTSE small cap index <.FTSC> and eroding much of the 28 percent gain seen since the start of 2018.

Investec analysts, who cut their operating profit estimate for the year by 20 million pounds, said there is likely to be some impact in 2019 even if the site is handed back to Chemring relatively quickly as the brokerage expects production to be restarted in phases.

The blast caused damage to parts of the factory's manufacturing operations and production is currently suspended, Chemring added on Monday.

Chemring said the facility's deliveries to customers in the last quarter of the current year had been expected to total 25 million pounds and to contribute 15 million pounds to total underlying operating earnings.

The company, which also makes sensors to detect explosives, chemical and other threats, did not provide additional details about future deliveries from the factory.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Kirsten Donovan)

By Muvija M

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHEMRING GROUP PLC
10:12aCHEMRING : profit to fall after fatal factory blast; shares slide 24 percent
RE
08:10aCHEMRING : Incident at chemring countermeasures
PU
07:21aCHEMRING : faces big losses after fatal explosion
AQ
08/11CHEMRING : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in Utah (Aug. 11)
AQ
08/11CHEMRING : Incident at Chemring Countermeasures
PU
08/11CHEMRING : Explosion at military hardware factory in UK leaves one dead, one inj..
AQ
08/09CHEMRING : MILITARY $392,059 Federal Contract Awarded to Chemring Energetic Devi..
AQ
08/08LOW & BONAR (LWB) :   Chairman Martin Flower to retire; Daniel Dayan to succeed
AQ
07/25CHEMRING : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in Utah (July 25)
AQ
07/25CHEMRING : MILITARY $589,949 Federal Contract Awarded to Chemring Energetic Devi..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/21Chemring Group Plc. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
01/18Chemring Group Plc. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Chemring Group Plc. ADR 2016 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
20172016 PORTFOLIO REVIEW : Steady Progress And Still On Target 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 505 M
EBIT 2018 55,0 M
Net income 2018 18,7 M
Debt 2018 61,4 M
Yield 2018 1,37%
P/E ratio 2018 38,06
P/E ratio 2019 27,47
EV / Sales 2018 1,43x
EV / Sales 2019 1,41x
Capitalization 661 M
Chart CHEMRING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Chemring Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEMRING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2,49  GBP
Spread / Average Target 5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Ord Group Chief Executive Officer
Carl-Peter Edmund Moriz Forster Chairman
Andrew Gregory Lewis Director & Group Finance Director
Rik Armitage Group Director-Strategy & Technology
Sarah Louise Ellard Secretary, Executive Director & Legal Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEMRING GROUP PLC28.44%843
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION4.33%107 405
AIRBUS SE29.54%96 259
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-2.47%89 908
GENERAL DYNAMICS-5.72%57 055
RAYTHEON4.52%55 939
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.