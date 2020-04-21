Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund : Announces Changes to Annual Meeting

* * * *

Meeting to be held virtually on May 15, 2020

TORONTO, April 21, 2020 - Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN) announced today that it will hold its upcoming meeting of unitholders on May 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) in a virtual-only format at which unitholders may attend and participate in the meeting via live webcast. Unitholders will no longer be able to attend the meeting in person.

'In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, asking our unitholders and guests to stay home for our AGM is the right thing to do,' said Mark Davis, President and CEO of Chemtrade. 'We encourage unitholders to vote in advance of the meeting using one of the methods described in the form of proxy or voting instruction form previously sent to them. If you do wish to vote online at the meeting, please be sure to follow the instructions below and note that beneficial unitholders (those who hold their units through an intermediary like a bank, trust company, investment dealer, broker, trustee or plan administrator), which are most of our unitholders, must take action promptly to get a Username from Computershare in order to vote at the meeting'.

Chemtrade's notice of meeting and management information circular dated March 2, 2020 (the 'circular') and other proxy materials previously sent to unitholders will not be updated to reflect the change of date, location and format of the meeting and unitholders may continue to use them to vote at the meeting.

Unitholders and other interested parties should regularly check our website at http://www.chemtradelogistics.com/main/investors/ for additional information and updates about the meeting. A user guide with technical information about accessing the virtual meeting through the web-based platform is also posted there.

Unitholders should carefully review the following information to ensure they are able to attend the meeting and that their units are properly voted.

How to Vote Before the Meeting

Whether or not unitholders plan to attend the virtual meeting, they may vote by proxy in advance of the meeting by submitting their proxy form or voting instruction form and appointing the Chemtrade representatives named therein, following one of the methods described in the circular and proxy materials. Please refer to the 'Voting Information' section beginning on page 10 of the circular for additional details on how to vote by proxy before the meeting and appoint the named Chemtrade representatives, and for information about the matters to be voted upon. Please see 'How to Attend and Vote at the Meeting' below if you wish to appoint someone other than the Chemtrade representatives named in your proxy form or voting instruction form to be your proxyholder and vote on your behalf at the meeting. As the meeting will now be held on May 15, 2020, voting instructions must be received by Computershare before 10 a.m. (Toronto time) on May 13, 2020, or 48 hours (not including Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before a reconvened meeting if the meeting is further postponed or adjourned.

To attend the meeting after voting by proxy in advance of the meeting, log in online at https://web.lumiagm.com/255189180, click 'I am a guest' and then complete the online form. It is important that you choose 'I am a guest' to make sure you do not revoke a previously submitted proxy. Unitholders logged in as guests will not be able to vote during the meeting.

How to Attend and Vote at the Meeting

Attending the virtual meeting enables registered unitholders and duly appointed proxyholders, including non-registered (beneficial) unitholders who have appointed themselves as proxyholders, to attend the meeting, ask questions and vote, all in real time.

Note that if you are a non-registered (beneficial) unitholder and wish to vote at the virtual meeting, you MUST complete the steps described below under 'How to Appoint a Proxyholder' by no later than the proxy voting deadline of 10 a.m. (Toronto time) on May 13, 2020 (or 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before a reconvened meeting if the meeting is further postponed or adjourned). It is important to act promptly in order to ensure your instructions are received and your registration completed prior to the deadline. Non-registered (beneficial) unitholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will not be able to vote at the meeting, but will be able to attend the meeting as a guest.

Registered unitholders and duly appointed proxyholders can vote at the appropriate times during the meeting. If you will be voting at the meeting, it is important that you are connected to the internet at all times during the meeting in order to vote when balloting commences. You should allow ample time to check into the meeting online and complete the related registration.

Guests, including non-registered (beneficial) unitholders who have not duly appointed a proxyholder, can log into the meeting as set out below. Guests are not able to vote at the meeting.

Accessing the meeting:

Log in online at https://web.lumiagm.com/255189180. We recommend that you log in at least 30 minutes before the meeting starts.

If you are a registered unitholder or duly appointed proxyholder (including non-registered (beneficial) unitholders who have appointed themselves as proxyholders) who wants to vote at the meeting:

Click 'I have a login' and then:

Registered unitholders: Enter your 15-digit control number and password 'chem2020' (case sensitive). The 15-digit control number located on the form of proxy or in the email notification you received is your control number.

Duly appointed proxyholders (including non-registered (beneficial) unitholders who have appointed themselves as proxyholders): Enter your Username and password 'chem2020' (case sensitive). You must register to receive a Username prior to the proxy deadline. Computershare will provide the proxyholder with a Username by email after the proxy voting deadline (which is currently 10 a.m. (Toronto time) on May 13, 2020), providing the proxyholder has been duly appointed AND registered as described in 'How to Appoint a Proxyholder' below.

Once you log into the virtual meeting as a registered unitholder with a control number or as a duly appointed proxyholder with a Username and you accept the terms and conditions, you will be revoking any and all previously submitted proxies. However, in such a case, you will be provided the opportunity to vote by ballot on the matters put forth at the meeting. If you do not wish to revoke all previously submitted proxies, do not accept the terms and conditions, in which case you can only enter the meeting as a guest.

If you hold your units through more than one account, you may only vote the units for one account per device (computer, tablet, phone, etc.). Accordingly, to vote all of your units, either vote some or all of them by proxy in advance of the meeting (see 'How to Vote Before the Meeting' above) or to vote all your units on-line at the meeting, complete the appointment and registration process for each of your accounts and vote each account separately by logging in to the meeting on a separate device for each account.

If you are not a registered unitholder or duly appointed proxyholder (including non-registered (beneficial) unitholders who have appointed themselves as proxyholders), or if you have already voted by proxy in advance of the meeting and do not wish to revoke a previously submitted proxy, or if you wish to attend as a guest:

Click 'I am a guest' and then complete the online form.

How to Appoint a Proxyholder

This section applies to unitholders who wish to appoint a person (a 'third party proxyholder') other than the Chemtrade representatives identified in the form of proxy or voting instruction form to attend the meeting as their proxyholder and vote their units. This includes non-registered (beneficial) unitholders who wish to appoint themselves as proxyholder to vote at the meeting.

Unitholders who want to appoint a third party proxyholder, including unitholders who want to vote their units themselves at the meeting, must:

Step 1 - Appoint a proxyholder. You must complete this step before Step 2; and

Step 2 - Register your proxyholder with Computershare

You must complete both steps prior to the proxy voting deadline of 10 a.m. (Toronto time) on May 13, 2020 (or 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before a reconvened meeting if the meeting is further postponed or adjourned).

Step 1 - Appoint a Proxyholder

In most cases, print your name in the blank space provided for appointing the proxyholder on the voting instruction form or proxy form and follow the instructions provided by your intermediary for sending your voting instructions. Your intermediary may also allow you to do this online or by telephone. Do not complete the voting section because you will vote in person at the meeting.

If your voting instruction form or proxy form does not have a blank space for you to appoint yourself as proxyholder:

Follow the instructions your intermediary has provided about how to request that it appoint you as a proxyholder. If your package does not include these instructions, contact your broker or agent right away. Your intermediary should send to you a legal proxy that you must complete and submit to Computershare in one of two ways:

By fax By mail 1-866-249-7775

(toll free in North America)

1-416-263-9524

(outside North America) Computershare Trust

Company of Canada

100 University Avenue

8th Floor

Toronto, Ontario

M5J 2Y1

You need to act promptly to allow enough time for your intermediary to receive the form (and, if necessary for you to return a legal proxy), and provide your instructions to Computershare before 10 a.m. (Toronto time) on May 13, 2020 (or 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before a reconvened meeting if the meeting is further postponed or adjourned).

Step 2 - Register your proxyholder: You must register the third party proxyholder (or yourself, if you want to be appointed proxyholder) at http://www.computershare.com/chemtrade and provide Computershare with the required proxyholder contact information by no later than the proxy voting deadline of 10 a.m. (Toronto time) on May 13, 2020 (or 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before a reconvened meeting if the meeting is further postponed or adjourned) in order to vote at the meeting. If these steps are followed, Computershare will provide the proxyholder with a Username via email. Failure to register the proxyholder will result in the proxyholder not receiving a Username that is required to vote at the meeting and they will only be able to attend as a guest.

General Proxy Matters

If you are not sure whether you are a registered unitholder or non-registered (beneficial) unitholder or for additional information regarding submission of a proxy form or voting instruction form before the virtual meeting, voting deadline, revocation of proxies and other general proxy matters, please refer to the 'Voting Information' section beginning on page 10 of the circular or contact Computershare at:

Phone: 1-800-564-6253 (toll-free in Canada and the United States)

514-982-7555 (from outside Canada and the United States)

Fax: 1-888-453-0330 (toll-free in Canada and the United States)

514-982-7635 (from outside Canada and the United States)

Mail: 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto ON M5J 2Y1

E-mail: service@computershare.com

About Chemtrade

Chemtrade operates a diversified business providing industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. Chemtrade is one of North America's largest suppliers of sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, sodium hydrosulphite and phosphorus pentasulphide. Chemtrade is a leading regional supplier of sulphur, chlor-alkali products, liquid sulphur dioxide, potassium chloride, and zinc oxide. Additionally, Chemtrade provides industrial services such as processing by-products and waste streams.

For further information:

Mark Davis

President & CEO

Tel: (416) 496-4176 Rohit Bhardwaj

Vice President, Finance & CFO

Tel: (416) 496-4177

Website: www.chemtradelogistics.com