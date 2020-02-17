Log in
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund : Disruptions to Rail Service Could Impact Chemtrade Operations

02/17/2020 | 03:35pm EST

Any significant reduction of rail service resulting from the various blockades across Canada could have a material impact on the operations of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN). Given the fluid nature of the blockades and the complexity of the rail network, it’s difficult to predict the extent of rail service disruption and its impact on Chemtrade’s various sites and Chemtrade’s third party suppliers.

Chemtrade and many of its customers and suppliers ship most of their products by rail. In the vast majority of cases, there is no viable alternate mode of shipment. Chemtrade is currently unable to determine the scope of the impact of these disruptions to normal rail service, but a significant reduction in rail availability is likely to have a material financial impact on Chemtrade.

About Chemtrade

Chemtrade operates a diversified business providing industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. Chemtrade is one of North America’s largest suppliers of sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite and phosphorus pentasulphide. Chemtrade is a leading regional supplier of sulphur, chlor-alkali products, liquid sulphur dioxide, potassium chloride, sodium hydrosulphite and zinc oxide. Additionally, Chemtrade provides industrial services such as processing by-products and waste streams.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including the Securities Act (Ontario). Forward-looking statements can be generally identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “expected”, “intend”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “plan”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions. Specifically, forward-looking statements in this news release include statements respecting certain future expectations about: the scope of the financial impact and impact on the Fund’s operating results of the rail disruptions. Forward-looking statements in this news release describe the expectations of the Fund and its subsidiaries as of the date hereof. These statements are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including without limitation the risks and uncertainties detailed under the “RISK FACTORS” section of the Fund’s latest Annual Information Form and the “RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES” section of the Fund’s most recent Management’s Discussion & Analysis.

Although the Fund believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, and they should not be unduly relied upon.

Except as required by law, the Fund does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Further information can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 1 554 M
EBIT 2019 7,30 M
Net income 2019 -64,7 M
Debt 2019 1 424 M
Yield 2019 14,1%
P/E ratio 2019 -10,4x
P/E ratio 2020 -82,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,42x
EV / Sales2020 1,40x
Capitalization 786 M
Chart CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND
Duration : Period :
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 11,53  CAD
Last Close Price 8,49  CAD
Spread / Highest target 47,2%
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark A. Davis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorie Waisberg Chairman-Trustees Board
Scott William Rook Chief Operating Officer
Rohit Bhardwaj Chief Financial Officer
Tejinder Kaushik Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND-23.03%593
AIR LIQUIDE9.98%70 960
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%64 708
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-12.57%27 545
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-11.06%22 453
NAN YA PLASTICS CORP--.--%18 596
