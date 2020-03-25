Log in
CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND

CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND

(CHE.UN)
News 
News

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund : Provides Update on its COVID-19 Situation

03/25/2020 | 07:08am EDT

TORONTO, March 25, 2020 - Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN) advised that its operations fall within essential services under State and Provincial orders issued to date.

'Chemtrade has taken steps to ensure our employees can safely produce essential chemical products. Our employees are working hard to ensure that our critical products remain available. Several of our products are used to treat municipal drinking water and wastewater, to produce bleach, tissue and gasoline, and in the pharmaceutical industry,' Mark Davis, President and CEO, said. 'We fully support the orders issued by the Provinces, States and other levels of government to protect the public and help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.'

About Chemtrade

Chemtrade operates a diversified business providing industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. Chemtrade is one of North America's largest suppliers of sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite and phosphorus pentasulphide. Chemtrade is a leading regional supplier of sulphur, chlor-alkali products, liquid sulphur dioxide, potassium chloride, sodium hydrosulphite and zinc oxide. Additionally, Chemtrade provides industrial services such as processing by-products and waste streams.

* * * *

For further information:

Mark Davis
President & CEO
Tel: (416) 496-4176 		Rohit Bhardwaj
Vice President, Finance & CFO
Tel: (416) 496-4177

Website: www.chemtradelogistics.com

Disclaimer

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 11:07:03 UTC
