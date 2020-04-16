Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to Announce First Quarter 2020 Results on May 12, 2020
TORONTO, April 16, 2020 - Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN) will release its results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 after close of markets.
A conference call to review the results will be webcast live on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. To access the webcast click here.
* * * *
For further information:
|
Mark Davis
President & CEO
Tel: (416) 496-4176
|
Rohit Bhardwaj
Vice President, Finance & CFO
Tel: (416) 496-4177
Website: www.chemtradelogistics.com
Disclaimer
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 15:35:12 UTC