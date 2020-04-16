Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund    CHE.UN   CA16387P1036

CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND

(CHE.UN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Results on May 12, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 11:36am EDT

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to Announce First Quarter 2020 Results on May 12, 2020

TORONTO, April 16, 2020 - Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN) will release its results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 after close of markets.

A conference call to review the results will be webcast live on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. To access the webcast click here.

* * * *

For further information:

Mark Davis
President & CEO
Tel: (416) 496-4176 		Rohit Bhardwaj
Vice President, Finance & CFO
Tel: (416) 496-4177

Website: www.chemtradelogistics.com

Disclaimer

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 15:35:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME
11:36aCHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Results on May ..
PU
04/03TSX falls 1.22% to 12,938.30
RE
04/03CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND : Provides Update on COVID-19 Response
AQ
03/30CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/25CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND : Provides Update on its COVID-19 Situation
PU
03/13CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND : IIROC Trade Resumption - CHE.UN
AQ
03/13CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND : IIROC Trading Halt - CHE.UN
AQ
03/12TSX falls 12.34% to 12,508.45
RE
03/12TSX plunges to four-year low as U.S. curbs travel from Europe
RE
03/11CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND : Declares March 2020 Distribution and Reduces D..
PU
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 1 499 M
EBIT 2020 57,4 M
Net income 2020 -45,1 M
Debt 2020 1 382 M
Yield 2020 16,0%
P/E ratio 2020 -14,6x
P/E ratio 2021 -36,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,23x
EV / Sales2021 1,13x
Capitalization 458 M
Chart CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND
Duration : Period :
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 7,44  CAD
Last Close Price 4,95  CAD
Spread / Highest target 142%
Spread / Average Target 50,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark A. Davis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorie Waisberg Chairman-Trustees Board
Scott William Rook Chief Operating Officer
Rohit Bhardwaj Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Tejinder Kaushik Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND-55.21%330
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-1.64%62 242
AIR LIQUIDE-4.52%61 932
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-2.93%19 147
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-44.22%17 578
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION1.16%16 013
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group