Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to Announce First Quarter 2020 Results on May 12, 2020

TORONTO, April 16, 2020 - Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN) will release its results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 after close of markets.

A conference call to review the results will be webcast live on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. To access the webcast click here.

