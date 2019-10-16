Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund    CHE.UN   CA16387P1036

CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND

(CHE.UN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results on November 6, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 02:54pm EDT

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results on November 6, 2019

TORONTO, October 16, 2019 - Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN) will release its results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2019 on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 after close of markets.

A conference call to review the results will be webcast live on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. To access the webcast click here.

* * * *

For further information:

Mark Davis
President & CEO
Tel: (416) 496-4176 		Rohit Bhardwaj
Vice President, Finance & CFO
Tel: (416) 496-4177

Website: www.chemtradelogistics.com

Disclaimer

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 18:53:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME
02:54pCHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results on Nove..
PU
10/01CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND : Completes $100 Million Public Offering of Conv..
AQ
09/27CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/11CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND : IIROC Trade Resumption - CHE.UN
AQ
09/10CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND : IIROC Trading Halt - CHE.UN
AQ
08/29CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/14CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
07/30CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on Aug..
AQ
07/30CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/22CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND : Declares July 2019 Distribution
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 1 568 M
EBIT 2019 48,3 M
Net income 2019 -67,5 M
Debt 2019 1 416 M
Yield 2019 11,6%
P/E ratio 2019 -12,8x
P/E ratio 2020 81,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,51x
EV / Sales2020 1,45x
Capitalization 958 M
Chart CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND
Duration : Period :
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 11,94  CAD
Last Close Price 10,35  CAD
Spread / Highest target 30,4%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark A. Davis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorie Waisberg Chairman-Trustees Board
Scott William Rook Chief Operating Officer
Rohit Bhardwaj Chief Financial Officer
Tejinder Kaushik Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND-1.24%726
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%69 816
AIR LIQUIDE20.40%55 974
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.4.86%29 233
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP56.98%19 481
NAN YA PLASTICS CORP--.--%18 199
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group