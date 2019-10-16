Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results on November 6, 2019
TORONTO, October 16, 2019 - Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN) will release its results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2019 on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 after close of markets.
A conference call to review the results will be webcast live on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. To access the webcast click here.
