Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results on November 6, 2019

TORONTO, October 16, 2019 - Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN) will release its results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2019 on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 after close of markets.

A conference call to review the results will be webcast live on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. To access the webcast click here.

