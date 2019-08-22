Log in
CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP.

CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP.

(CHMG)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chemung Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

0
08/22/2019

ELMIRA, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemung Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CHMG) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share, payable on October 1, 2019 to common stock shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 17, 2019.

Chemung Financial Corporation is a $1.8 billion financial services holding company headquartered in Elmira, New York and operates 33 retail offices through its principal subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company, a full-service community bank with full trust powers.  Established in 1833, Chemung Canal Trust Company is the oldest locally-owned and managed community bank in New York State.  Chemung Financial Corporation is also the parent of CFS Group, Inc., a financial services subsidiary offering non-traditional services including mutual funds, annuities, brokerage services, tax preparation services and insurance, and Chemung Risk Management, Inc., a captive insurance company based in the State of Nevada.

This press release may be found at www.chemungcanal.com

Contact:                                             

Michael J. Wayne
Senior Vice President
(607) 737-3762
Mwayne@chemungcanal.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 81,0 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 19,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,63%
P/E ratio 2019 10,1x
P/E ratio 2020 9,99x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,36x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,30x
Capitalization 191 M
Chart CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Chemung Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 51,00  $
Last Close Price 39,51  $
Spread / Highest target 31,6%
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anders M. Tomson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David J. Dalrymple Chairman
Karl Francis Krebs CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Robert H. Dalrymple Independent Director
Stephen M. Lounsberry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP.-4.36%191
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.23%344 030
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.46%261 976
BANK OF AMERICA8.44%250 673
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.34%198 275
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.73%186 361
