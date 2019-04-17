Chemung Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter 2019 Net Income of $4.5 Million, or $0.92 per Share
0
04/17/2019 | 05:06pm EDT
ELMIRA, N.Y., April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemung Financial Corporation (the “Corporation”) (Nasdaq: CHMG), the parent company of Chemung Canal Trust Company (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $4.5 million, or $0.92 per share, for the first quarter of 2019, compared to $4.4 million, or $0.92 per share, for the first quarter of 2018.
Anders M. Tomson, Chemung Financial Corporation CEO, stated:
“We are pleased to report a strong first quarter, which included a 6.4% increase in interest income and a 4.7% reduction in non-interest expenses, when compared to the first quarter of last year. Unfortunately, an increase in our first quarter provision for loan losses was required due to a nonperforming commercial loan relationship in our legacy market. We remain diligent in our efforts to work with the borrower in expectation of full satisfaction of the debt. As we move forward through the year, we are cognizant of increased lending demand within several regions of our footprint and remain optimistic of the balance sheet growth opportunity that this level of activity would provide.”
First Quarter Highlights1
Total interest and dividend income increased $1.0 million, or 6.4%
Net interest income increased $0.3 million, or 1.8%
Provision for loan losses increased $0.4 million, or 54.2%
Total non-interest expense decreased $0.7 million, or 4.7%
Total assets increased $14.2 million, or 0.8%
Securities available for sale increased $24.5 million, or 10.1%
Dividends declared during the first quarter of 2019 were $0.26 per share
A more detailed summary of financial performance follows.
1 Balance sheet comparisons are calculated for March 31, 2019 versus December 31, 2018. Income statement comparisons are calculated for the first quarter of 2019 versus the first quarter of 2018.
1st Quarter 2019 vs 1st Quarter 2018
Net Interest Income:
Net interest income for the current quarter totaled $15.2 million compared with $14.9 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $0.3 million, or 1.8%, due primarily to a $1.0 million increase in total interest and dividend income, offset by a $0.7 million increase in total interest expense. Interest and fees from loans increased $0.4 million and interest from interest-earning deposits increased $0.7 million, while interest and dividends from investments decreased $0.1 million in the first quarter of 2019 as compared to the same period in the prior year. Interest expense on deposits increased $1.0 million, while interest expense on securities sold under agreements to repurchase decreased $0.1 million and interest expense on borrowed funds decreased $0.1 million in the first quarter of 2019 when compared to the same period in the prior year. Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.71% in the first quarter of 2019, compared with 3.75% for the same period in the prior year. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased 13 basis points, while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 26 basis points in the first quarter of 2019, compared to the same period in the prior year. Average interest-earning assets increased $47.3 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in interest and dividend income for the current quarter can be mostly attributed to average yield increases of 18 basis points on commercial loans, 29 basis points in consumer loans, 18 basis points in taxable securities and 23 basis points in interest-earning deposits, due to rising interest rates, along with a $9.5 million increase in the average balance of commercial loans, primarily commercial real estate, and a $110.0 million increase in the average balance of interest-earning deposits, compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in interest expense for the current quarter can be mostly attributed to an increase in interest rates on interest-bearing deposit accounts, including promotional interest rates on time deposits, offset by a $44.5 million decrease in the average balance of borrowed funds.
Non-Interest Income:
Non-interest income for the current quarter was $4.9 million compared with $5.5 million for the same period in the prior year, a decrease of $0.6 million, or 10.0%. The decrease was due primarily to decreases of $0.4 million in other non-interest income and $0.1 million in service charges on deposit accounts, along with $0.1 million in net losses on sales of other real estate owned. These items were offset by a $0.1 million increase in the fair market value of equity investments. The decrease in other non-interest income was due primarily to the $0.4 million New York State sales tax refund received in March 2018.
Non-Interest Expense:
Non-interest expense for the current quarter was $13.5 million compared with $14.2 million for the same period in the prior year, a decrease of $0.7 million, or 4.7%. The decrease was due primarily to decreases of $0.1 million in pension and other employee benefits, $0.1 million in furniture and equipment expense, $0.1 million in professional services, $0.1 million in other real estate owned expense, and $0.3 million in other non-interest expenses. These items were partially offset by a $0.3 million reduced credit in other components of net periodic pension and postretirement benefits. The decrease in pension and other employee benefits was due primarily to reduced health care costs. The decrease in furniture and equipment expense was due primarily to runoff in depreciation expense related to mechanical equipment, as well as a reduction in non-capitalized fixed asset purchases as compared to the prior year period due to the opening of two new branches in 2018. The decrease in professional services was due primarily to consulting costs associated with the New York State sales tax refund received in March 2018.
Income Tax Expense:
Income tax expense for the current quarter was $1.0 million, a slight decrease when compared to the same period in the prior year. The effective tax rate decreased from 19.3% for the first quarter of 2018 to 18.8% for the first quarter of 2019.
1st Quarter 2019 vs 4th Quarter 2018
Net Interest Income:
Net interest income for the current quarter totaled $15.2 million compared with $15.5 million for the prior quarter, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 2.0%, due primarily to a $0.2 million decrease in total interest and dividend income and an increase of $0.1 million in total interest expense. Total interest and dividend income decreased due primarily to a decrease of $0.4 million in interest and fees from loans, offset by increases of $0.1 million in interest and dividends from taxable securities and $0.1 million in interest income from interest-earning deposits. Total interest expense increased $0.1 million due to an increase in interest expense on deposits. Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.71% in the first quarter of 2019, compared with 3.68% for the prior quarter. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased six basis points, while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased five basis points in the first quarter of 2019, compared to the prior quarter. Average interest-earning assets decreased $9.2 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared to the prior quarter. The decrease in total interest and dividend income for the current quarter can be mostly attributed to the lower average balances of $4.4 million in residential mortgages, $8.7 million in consumer loans and $3.7 million in investment securities, along with a four basis points decrease in the average yield on commercial loans. These items were offset by a 33 basis points increase in the average yield on taxable securities, compared to the prior quarter. The increase in interest expense for the current quarter can be mostly attributed to an increase in interest rates on interest-bearing deposit accounts, including promotional interest rates on time deposits.
Non-Interest Income:
Non-interest income for the current quarter was $4.9 million, a slight increase when compared to the prior quarter. The slight increase was due primarily to a $0.3 million increase in the fair market value of equity investments, offset by decreases of $0.1 million in net gains on sales of loans held for sale and $0.1 million in service charges on deposit accounts.
Non-Interest Expense:
Non-interest expense for the current quarter was $13.5 million compared with $14.2 million for the prior quarter, a decrease of $0.7 million, or 5.0%. The decrease can be mostly attributed to a $0.8 million charge related to the lump sum settlement to terminated, vested employees that was included in other components of net periodic pension and postretirement benefits in the prior quarter. There were also decreases of $0.2 million in professional services and $0.4 million in other non-interest expense, partially offset by increases of $0.4 million in salaries and wages and $0.5 million in pension and other employee benefits. The decreases in professional services and other non-interest expense was related to the timing of various projects. The increase in salaries and wages can be attributed to reductions in year-end bonus accruals and deferred compensation recorded in the prior quarter, along with a decrease in open positions in the current quarter. The increase in pension and other employee benefits can be attributed to higher payroll taxes and health care costs.
Income Tax Expense:
Income tax expense for the current quarter was $1.0 million compared with $0.7 million for the prior quarter, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 56.7%. The increase in income tax expense can be attributed to a tax benefit of $0.4 million recorded in December 2018, due to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Job Act of 2017.
Asset Quality
Non-performing loans totaled $15.1 million at March 31, 2019, or 1.16% of total loans, compared with $12.3 million at December 31, 2018, or 0.93% of total loans. Non-performing assets, which are comprised of non-performing loans and other real estate owned, were $15.3 million, or 0.86% of total assets, at March 31, 2019, compared with $12.8 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at December 31, 2018. The increase in non-performing loans can be mostly attributed to one commercial relationship for $3.4 million, partially offset by decreases in non-performing loans in the residential mortgage and consumer loan portfolios. The increase in in non-performing assets can also be attributed to the one commercial relationship for $3.4 million, partially offset by the sale of multiple other real estate owned properties during the first quarter of 2019.
Management performs an ongoing assessment of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses based upon a number of factors including an analysis of historical loss factors, collateral evaluations, recent charge-off experience, credit quality of the loan portfolio, current economic conditions and loan growth. Based on this analysis, the provision for loan losses for the first quarter of 2019 was $1.1 million, an increase of $0.4 million compared with the same period in the prior year. The increase in the provision for loan losses was due primarily to recording a $1.9 million provision for the $3.4 million commercial relationship noted above. This item was partially offset by lower loan loss factors and loan volume for the residential mortgage and consumer loan portfolios. Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2019 were $0.3 million, compared with $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2018.
The allowance for loan losses was $19.7 million at March 31, 2019 compared with $18.9 million at December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses was 130.77% of non-performing loans at March 31, 2019 compared with 154.59% at December 31, 2018. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.52% at March 31, 2019 compared with 1.44% at December 31, 2018.
Balance Sheet Activity
Total assets were $1.770 billion at March 31, 2019 compared with $1.755 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $14.2 million, or 0.8%. The increase can be mostly attributed to an increase of $24.5 million in securities available for sale and an increase of $8.4 million in operating lease right-of-use assets related to the adoption of ASU No. 2016-02 Leases (“Topic 842”) as of January 1, 2019. These items were offset by decreases of $12.9 million in loans and $4.2 million in cash and cash equivalents.
The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was due to changes in securities, loans, deposits, and borrowings. The decrease in total loans can be mostly attributed to decreases of $7.0 million in indirect consumer loans, $3.1 million in other consumer loans, $1.3 million in residential mortgages and $3.3 million in commercial mortgages, offset by an increase of $1.9 million in commercial and agricultural loans. The increase in securities available for sale can be mostly attributed to purchases in the amount of $29.5 million, offset by maturities and paydowns.
Total liabilities were $1.598 billion at March 31, 2019 compared with $1.590 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $7.7 million or 0.5%. The increase in total liabilities can be mostly attributed to an increase in operating lease liabilities related to the January 1, 2019 adoption of Topic 842. Deposits totaled $1.567 billion at March 31, 2019 compared with $1.569 billion at December 31, 2018, a decrease of $2.7 million, or 0.2%. The decline was attributable to a decrease of $22.4 million in non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, offset by increases of $8.2 million in interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, $2.5 million in money market accounts, $2.2 million in savings accounts and $6.8 million in time deposits, due to a rate promotion. The decrease in non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts was mainly attributable to an outflow of commercial deposits.
Total shareholders’ equity was $171.5 million at March 31, 2019 compared with $165.0 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $6.5 million, or 3.9%. The increase in retained earnings of $3.2 million was due primarily to earnings of $4.5 million, offset by $1.3 million in dividends declared. The decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $2.6 million can be mostly attributed to the increase in the fair market value of the securities portfolio. Also, treasury stock decreased $0.4 million, due to the issuance of shares to the Corporation’s employee benefit stock plans and directors’ stock plans.
The total equity to total assets ratio was 9.69% at March 31, 2019 compared with 9.40% at December 31, 2018. The tangible equity to tangible assets ratio was 8.50% at March 31, 2019 compared with 8.19% at December 31, 2018. Book value per share increased to $35.27 at March 31, 2019 from $33.99 at December 31, 2018. As of March 31, 2019, the Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of those required to be considered well-capitalized under the regulatory framework for prompt corrective action.
Other Items
The market value of total assets under management or administration in our Wealth Management Group was $1.805 billion at March 31, 2019, including $282.1 million of assets under management or administration for the Corporation, compared to $1.768 billion at December 31, 2018, including $283.0 million of assets under management or administration for the Corporation, an increase of $36.7 million, or 2.1%. The growth in total assets under management or administration can be mostly attributed to an increase in the market value of total assets.
About Chemung Financial Corporation
Chemung Financial Corporation is a $1.8 billion financial services holding company headquartered in Elmira, New York and operates 32 retail offices through its principal subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company, a full service community bank with trust powers. Established in 1833, Chemung Canal Trust Company is the oldest locally-owned and managed community bank in New York State. Chemung Financial Corporation is also the parent of CFS Group, Inc., a financial services subsidiary offering non-traditional services including mutual funds, annuities, brokerage services, tax preparation services and insurance, and Chemung Risk Management, Inc., a captive insurance company based in the State of Nevada.
This press release may be found at: www.chemungcanal.com under Investor Relations.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Corporation intends its forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in this press release. All statements regarding the Corporation's expected financial position and operating results, the Corporation's business strategy, the Corporation's financial plans, forecasted demographic and economic trends relating to the Corporation's industry and similar matters are forward-looking statements. These statements can sometimes be identified by the Corporation's use of forward-looking words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," or "intend." The Corporation cannot promise that its expectations in such forward-looking statements will turn out to be correct. The Corporation's actual results could be materially different from expectations because of various factors, including changes in economic conditions or interest rates, credit risk, difficulties in managing the Corporation’s growth, competition, changes in law or the regulatory environment, including the Dodd-Frank Act, and changes in general business and economic trends. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Corporation’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K. These filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, on the Corporation's website at http://www.chemungcanal.com or upon request from the Corporate Secretary at (607) 737-3746. Except as otherwise required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Chemung Financial Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(in thousands)
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
ASSETS
Cash and due from financial institutions
$
28,153
$
33,040
$
31,831
$
30,837
$
25,473
Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions
97,657
96,932
82,081
3,978
5,531
Total cash and cash equivalents
125,810
129,972
113,912
34,815
31,004
Equity investments
2,032
1,909
1,987
2,112
2,154
Securities available for sale
266,721
242,258
246,473
265,157
278,984
Securities held to maturity
3,861
4,875
4,203
3,806
3,640
FHLB and FRB stocks, at cost
3,143
3,138
3,138
5,816
3,097
Total investment securities
273,725
250,271
253,814
274,779
285,721
Commercial
862,597
864,024
857,954
860,209
848,075
Mortgage
181,428
182,724
188,636
193,423
194,600
Consumer
255,012
265,158
274,048
280,812
277,236
Loans, net of deferred loan fees
1,299,037
1,311,906
1,320,638
1,334,444
1,319,911
Allowance for loan losses
(19,745
)
(18,944
)
(19,635
)
(19,645
)
(21,390
)
Loans, net
1,279,292
1,292,962
1,301,003
1,314,799
1,298,521
Loans held for sale
658
502
1,715
684
190
Premises and equipment, net
24,279
24,980
25,514
26,049
26,136
Operating lease right-of-use assets
8,391
-
-
-
-
Goodwill
21,824
21,824
21,824
21,824
21,824
Other intangible assets, net
1,188
1,351
1,527
1,709
1,891
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
32,373
31,572
32,568
33,395
32,513
Total assets
$
1,769,572
$
1,755,343
$
1,753,864
$
1,710,166
$
1,699,954
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
$
462,000
$
484,433
$
469,887
$
462,233
$
460,271
Interest-bearing demand deposits
187,834
179,603
211,099
125,867
144,707
Money market accounts
540,476
537,948
532,489
522,328
574,075
Savings deposits
219,199
217,027
217,621
222,387
222,700
Time deposits
156,993
150,226
144,901
146,094
116,447
Total deposits
1,566,502
1,569,237
1,575,997
1,478,909
1,518,200
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
-
-
-
-
10,000
FHLB advances and other debt
4,250
4,304
4,358
63,361
4,464
Operating lease liabilities
8,399
-
-
-
-
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
18,887
16,773
17,010
16,116
17,028
Total liabilities
1,598,038
1,590,314
1,597,365
1,558,386
1,549,692
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
53
53
53
53
53
Additional-paid-in capital
46,174
45,820
46,006
45,873
46,404
Retained earnings
146,340
143,129
138,654
132,973
131,694
Treasury stock, at cost
(12,191
)
(12,562
)
(12,927
)
(12,998
)
(14,053
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(8,842
)
(11,411
)
(15,287
)
(14,121
)
(13,836
)
Total shareholders' equity
171,534
165,029
156,499
151,780
150,262
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,769,572
$
1,755,343
$
1,753,864
$
1,710,166
$
1,699,954
Period-end shares outstanding
4,863
4,855
4,837
4,831
4,824
Chemung Financial Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Percent
(in thousands, except per share data)
2019
2018
Change
Interest and dividend income:
Loans, including fees
$
14,489
$
14,050
3.1
Taxable securities
1,195
1,289
(7.3
)
Tax exempt securities
273
308
(11.4
)
Interest-earning deposits
708
22
3118.2
Total interest and dividend income
16,665
15,669
6.4
Interest expense:
Deposits
1,461
501
191.6
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
-
93
(100.0
)
Borrowed funds
37
175
(78.9
)
Total interest expense
1,498
769
94.8
Net interest income
15,167
14,900
1.8
Provision for loan losses
1,093
709
54.2
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
14,074
14,191
(0.8
)
Non-interest income:
Wealth management group fee income
2,276
2,316
(1.7
)
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,104
1,164
(5.2
)
Interchange revenue from debit card transactions
1,031
1,035
(0.4
)
Change in fair value of equity investments
89
(10
)
N/M
Net gains on sales of loans held for sale
48
46
4.3
Net gains (losses) on sales of other real estate owned
(83
)
44
N/M
Income from bank owned life insurance
15
16
(6.3
)
Other
445
864
(48.5
)
Total non-interest income
4,925
5,475
(10.0
)
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and wages
5,721
5,714
0.1
Pension and other employee benefits
1,545
1,658
(6.8
)
Other components of net periodic pension and postretirement benefits
(141
)
(408
)
N/M
Net occupancy
1,567
1,608
(2.5
)
Furniture and equipment
528
658
(19.8
)
Data processing
1,727
1,742
(0.9
)
Professional services
405
540
(25.0
)
Amortization of intangible assets
163
194
(16.0
)
Marketing and advertising
268
349
(23.2
)
Other real estate owned expense
31
138
(77.5
)
FDIC insurance
265
317
(16.4
)
Loan expense
196
169
16.0
Other
1,222
1,487
(17.8
)
Total non-interest expense
13,497
14,166
(4.7
)
Income before income tax expense
5,502
5,500
0.0
Income tax expense
1,034
1,061
(2.5
)
Net income
$
4,468
$
4,439
0.7
Basic and diluted earnings per share
$
0.92
$
0.92
Cash dividends declared per share
0.26
0.26
Average basic and diluted shares outstanding
4,860
4,822
N/M - Not meaningful
Chemung Financial Corporation
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
As of or for the Three Months Ended
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Interest income
$
16,665
$
16,879
$
16,136
$
15,869
$
15,669
Interest expense
1,498
1,395
1,057
852
769
Net interest income
15,167
15,484
15,079
15,017
14,900
Provision (credit) for loan losses
1,093
(218
)
300
2,362
709
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses
14,074
15,702
14,779
12,655
14,191
Non-interest income
4,925
4,893
7,381
5,325
5,475
Non-interest expense
13,497
14,205
13,428
14,967
14,166
Income before income tax expense
5,502
6,390
8,732
3,013
5,500
Income tax expense
1,034
660
1,802
486
1,061
Net income
$
4,468
$
5,730
$
6,930
$
2,527
$
4,439
Basic and diluted earnings per share
$
0.92
$
1.18
$
1.43
$
0.52
$
0.92
Average basic and diluted shares outstanding
4,860
4,843
4,834
4,828
4,822
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.03
%
1.29
%
1.61
%
0.59
%
1.06
%
Return on average equity
10.83
%
14.29
%
17.81
%
6.70
%
11.96
%
Return on average tangible equity (a)
12.56
%
16.74
%
21.01
%
7.94
%
14.21
%
Efficiency ratio (unadjusted) (f)
67.18
%
69.71
%
59.79
%
73.58
%
69.53
%
Efficiency ratio (adjusted) (a) (b)
66.04
%
68.49
%
64.72
%
67.47
%
68.21
%
Non-interest expense to average assets
3.12
%
3.21
%
3.13
%
3.52
%
3.37
%
Loans to deposits
82.93
%
83.60
%
83.80
%
90.23
%
86.94
%
YIELDS / RATES - Fully Taxable Equivalent
Yield on loans
4.54
%
4.54
%
4.36
%
4.33
%
4.34
%
Yield on investments
2.42
%
2.16
%
2.18
%
2.21
%
2.22
%
Yield on interest-earning assets
4.07
%
4.01
%
3.96
%
3.94
%
3.94
%
Cost of interest-bearing deposits
0.54
%
0.48
%
0.33
%
0.24
%
0.20
%
Cost of borrowings
3.52
%
3.58
%
2.38
%
2.41
%
2.23
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
0.55
%
0.50
%
0.39
%
0.32
%
0.29
%
Interest rate spread
3.52
%
3.51
%
3.57
%
3.62
%
3.65
%
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent
3.71
%
3.68
%
3.71
%
3.73
%
3.75
%
CAPITAL
Total equity to total assets at end of period
9.69
%
9.40
%
8.92
%
8.88
%
8.84
%
Tangible equity to tangible assets at end of period (a)
8.50
%
8.19
%
7.69
%
7.60
%
7.55
%
Book value per share
$
35.27
$
33.99
$
32.35
$
31.42
$
31.16
Tangible book value per share (a)
30.54
29.22
27.53
26.55
26.24
Period-end market value per share
46.93
41.31
42.43
50.11
46.47
Dividends declared per share
0.26
0.26
0.26
0.26
0.26
AVERAGE BALANCES
Loans and loans held for sale (c)
$
1,296,200
$
1,306,556
$
1,330,071
$
1,328,386
$
1,315,207
Interest earning assets
1,671,063
1,680,269
1,625,132
1,625,591
1,623,748
Total assets
1,753,788
1,756,765
1,704,721
1,703,722
1,703,047
Deposits
1,565,371
1,576,629
1,501,082
1,495,410
1,488,708
Total equity
167,385
159,032
154,331
151,216
150,495
Tangible equity (a)
144,293
135,766
130,891
127,591
126,665
ASSET QUALITY
Net charge-offs
$
292
$
472
$
310
$
4,107
$
480
Non-performing loans (d)
15,099
12,254
12,629
12,790
17,280
Non-performing assets (e)
15,304
12,828
13,356
13,676
19,113
Allowance for loan losses
19,745
18,944
19,635
19,645
21,390
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
0.09
%
0.14
%
0.09
%
1.24
%
0.15
%
Non-performing loans to total loans
1.16
%
0.93
%
0.96
%
0.96
%
1.31
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.86
%
0.73
%
0.76
%
0.80
%
1.12
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.52
%
1.44
%
1.49
%
1.47
%
1.62
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
130.77
%
154.59
%
155.48
%
153.60
%
123.78
%
(a) See the GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(b) Efficiency ratio (adjusted) is non-interest expense less amortization of intangible assets less legal reserve divided by the total of fully taxable equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income less net gains or losses on securities transactions.
(c) Loans and loans held for sale do not reflect the allowance for loan losses.
(d) Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans only.
(e) Non-performing assets include non-performing loans plus other real estate owned.
(f) Efficiency ratio (unadjusted) is non-interest expense divided by the total of net interest income plus non-interest income.
Chemung Financial Corporation
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets & Net Interest Income Analysis and Rate/Volume Analysis of Net Interest Income (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
Three Months Ended March 31, 2018
Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 vs. 2018
(in thousands)
Average Balance
Interest
Yield / Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Yield / Rate
Total Change
Due to Volume
Due to Rate
Interest earning assets:
Commercial loans
$
854,201
$
9,927
4.71
%
$
844,674
$
9,431
4.53
%
$
496
$
109
$
387
Mortgage loans
181,721
1,721
3.84
%
194,917
1,811
3.77
%
(90
)
(124
)
34
Consumer loans
260,278
2,878
4.48
%
275,616
2,845
4.19
%
33
(161
)
194
Taxable securities
213,702
1,198
2.27
%
250,015
1,291
2.09
%
(93
)
(198
)
105
Tax-exempt securities
47,295
333
2.86
%
54,624
379
2.81
%
(46
)
(53
)
7
Interest-earning deposits
113,866
708
2.52
%
3,902
22
2.29
%
686
684
2
Total interest earning assets
1,671,063
16,765
4.07
%
1,623,748
15,779
3.94
%
986
257
729
Non-interest earnings assets:
Cash and due from banks
27,976
27,252
Premises and equipment, net
25,026
26,545
Other assets
54,696
53,753
Allowance for loan losses
(19,253
)
(21,253
)
AFS valuation allowance
(5,720
)
(6,998
)
Total assets
$
1,753,788
$
1,703,047
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing checking
$
195,814
$
205
0.42
%
$
151,511
$
35
0.09
%
170
13
157
Savings and money market
754,295
795
0.43
%
769,997
374
0.20
%
421
(8
)
429
Time deposits
153,264
461
1.22
%
117,120
92
0.32
%
369
37
332
FHLB advances and repos
4,268
37
3.52
%
48,720
268
2.23
%
(231
)
(331
)
100
Total int.-bearing liabilities
1,107,641
1,498
0.55
%
1,087,348
769
0.29
%
729
(289
)
1,018
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
461,998
450,080
Other liabilities
16,764
15,124
Total liabilities
1,586,403
1,552,552
Shareholders' equity
167,385
150,495
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,753,788
$
1,703,047
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income
15,267
15,010
$
257
$
546
$
(289
)
Net interest rate spread (1)
3.52
%
3.65
%
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2)
3.71
%
3.75
%
Taxable equivalent adjustment
(100
)
(110
)
Net interest income
$
15,167
$
14,900
(1)Net interest rate spread is the difference in the average yield on interest-earning assets less the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)Net interest margin is the ratio of fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
Chemung Financial Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
The Corporation prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with GAAP. See the Corporation’s unaudited consolidated balance sheets and statements of income contained within this press release. That presentation provides the reader with an understanding of the Corporation’s results that can be tracked consistently from period-to-period and enables a comparison of the Corporation’s performance with other companies’ GAAP financial statements.
In addition to analyzing the Corporation’s results on a reported basis, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, because it believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information to investors about the underlying operational performance and trends of the Corporation and, therefore, facilitate a comparison of the Corporation with the performance of its competitors. Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.
The SEC has adopted Regulation G, which applies to all public disclosures, including earnings releases, made by registered companies that contain “non-GAAP financial measures.” Under Regulation G, companies making public disclosures containing non-GAAP financial measures must also disclose, along with each non-GAAP financial measure, certain additional information, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the closest comparable GAAP financial measure and a statement of the Corporation’s reasons for utilizing the non-GAAP financial measure as part of its financial disclosures. The SEC has exempted from the definition of “non-GAAP financial measures” certain commonly used financial measures that are not based on GAAP. When these exempted measures are included in public disclosures, supplemental information is not required. The following measures used in this Report, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the SEC and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules, although we are unable to state with certainty that the SEC would so regard them.
Fully Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income is commonly presented on a tax-equivalent basis. That is, to the extent that some component of the institution's net interest income, which is presented on a before-tax basis, is exempt from taxation (e.g., is received by the institution as a result of its holdings of state or municipal obligations), an amount equal to the tax benefit derived from that component is added to the actual before-tax net interest income total. This adjustment is considered helpful in comparing one financial institution's net interest income to that of other institutions or in analyzing any institution’s net interest income trend line over time, to correct any analytical distortion that might otherwise arise from the fact that financial institutions vary widely in the proportions of their portfolios that are invested in tax-exempt securities, and that even a single institution may significantly alter over time the proportion of its own portfolio that is invested in tax-exempt obligations. Moreover, net interest income is itself a component of a second financial measure commonly used by financial institutions, net interest margin, which is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets. For purposes of this measure as well, fully taxable equivalent net interest income is generally used by financial institutions, as opposed to actual net interest income, again to provide a better basis of comparison from institution to institution and to better demonstrate a single institution’s performance over time. The Corporation follows these practices.
As of or for the Three Months Ended
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(in thousands, except ratio data)
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
NET INTEREST MARGIN - FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
15,167
$
15,484
$
15,079
$
15,017
$
14,900
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment
100
105
99
106
110
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP)
$
15,267
$
15,589
$
15,178
$
15,123
$
15,010
Average interest-earning assets (GAAP)
$
1,671,063
$
1,680,269
$
1,625,132
$
1,625,591
$
1,623,748
Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP)
3.71
%
3.68
%
3.71
%
3.73
%
3.75
%
Efficiency Ratio
The unadjusted efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and non-interest income). The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure which represents the Corporation’s ability to turn resources into revenue and is calculated as non-interest expense divided by total revenue (fully taxable equivalent net interest income and non-interest income), adjusted for one-time occurrences and amortization. This measure is meaningful to the Corporation, as well as investors and analysts, in assessing the Corporation’s productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.
As of or for the Three Months Ended
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(in thousands, except ratio data)
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
EFFICIENCY RATIO
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
15,167
$
15,484
$
15,079
$
15,017
$
14,900
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment
100
105
99
106
110
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP)
$
15,267
$
15,589
$
15,178
$
15,123
$
15,010
Non-interest income (GAAP)
$
4,925
$
4,893
$
7,381
$
5,325
$
5,475
Less: changes in fair value of equity investments
-
-
(2,093
)
-
-
Less: net (gains) losses on security transactions
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP)
$
4,925
$
4,893
$
5,288
$
5,325
$
5,475
Non-interest expense (GAAP)
$
13,497
$
14,205
$
13,428
$
14,967
$
14,166
Less: amortization of intangible assets
(163
)
(176
)
(182
)
(182
)
(194
)
Less: legal reserve
-
-
-
(989
)
-
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
$
13,334
$
14,029
$
13,246
$
13,796
$
13,972
Efficiency ratio (unadjusted)
67.18
%
69.71
%
59.79
%
73.58
%
69.53
%
Efficiency ratio (adjusted)
66.04
%
68.49
%
64.72
%
67.47
%
68.21
%
Tangible Equity and Tangible Assets (Period-End)
Tangible equity, tangible assets, and tangible book value per share are each non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible equity represents the Corporation’s stockholders’ equity, less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible assets represents the Corporation’s total assets, less goodwill and other intangible assets. Tangible book value per share represents the Corporation’s equity divided by common shares at period-end. These measures are meaningful to the Corporation, as well as investors and analysts, in assessing the Corporation’s use of equity.
As of or for the Three Months Ended
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(in thousands, except per share and ratio data)
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
TANGIBLE EQUITY AND TANGIBLE ASSETS
(PERIOD END)
Total shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$
171,534
$
165,029
$
156,499
$
151,780
$
150,262
Less: intangible assets
(23,012
)
(23,175
)
(23,351
)
(23,533
)
(23,715
)
Tangible equity (non-GAAP)
$
148,522
$
141,854
$
133,148
$
128,247
$
126,547
Total assets (GAAP)
$
1,769,572
$
1,755,343
$
1,753,864
$
1,710,166
$
1,699,954
Less: intangible assets
(23,012
)
(23,175
)
(23,351
)
(23,533
)
(23,715
)
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
1,746,560
$
1,732,168
$
1,730,513
$
1,686,633
$
1,676,239
Total equity to total assets at end of period (GAAP)
9.69
%
9.40
%
8.92
%
8.88
%
8.84
%
Book value per share (GAAP)
$
35.27
$
33.99
$
32.35
$
31.42
$
31.16
Tangible equity to tangible assets at end of period (non-GAAP)
8.50
%
8.19
%
7.69
%
7.60
%
7.55
%
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
$
30.54
$
29.22
$
27.53
$
26.55
$
26.24
Tangible Equity (Average)
Average tangible equity and return on average tangible equity are each non-GAAP financial measures. Average tangible equity represents the Corporation’s average stockholders’ equity, less average goodwill and intangible assets for the period. Return on average tangible equity measures the Corporation’s earnings as a percentage of average tangible equity. These measures are meaningful to the Corporation, as well as investors and analysts, in assessing the Corporation’s use of equity.
As of or for the Three Months Ended
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(in thousands, except ratio data)
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
TANGIBLE EQUITY (AVERAGE)
Total average shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$
167,385
$
159,032
$
154,331
$
151,216
$
150,495
Less: average intangible assets
(23,092
)
(23,266
)
(23,440
)
(23,625
)
(23,830
)
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
$
144,293
$
135,766
$
130,891
$
127,591
$
126,665
Return on average equity (GAAP)
10.83
%
14.29
%
17.81
%
6.70
%
11.96
%
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
12.56
%
16.74
%
21.01
%
7.94
%
14.21
%
Adjustments for Certain Items of Income or Expense
In addition to disclosures of certain GAAP financial measures, including net income, EPS, ROA, and ROE, we may also provide comparative disclosures that adjust these GAAP financial measures for a particular period by removing from the calculation thereof the impact of certain transactions or other material items of income or expense occurring during the period, including certain nonrecurring items. The Corporation believes that the resulting non-GAAP financial measures may improve an understanding of its results of operations by separating out any such transactions or items that may have had a disproportionate positive or negative impact on the Corporation’s financial results during the particular period in question. In the Corporation’s presentation of any such non-GAAP (adjusted) financial measures not specifically discussed in the preceding paragraphs, the Corporation supplies the supplemental financial information and explanations required under Regulation G.
As of or for the Three Months Ended
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(in thousands, except per share and ratio data)
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
NON-GAAP NET INCOME
Reported net income (GAAP)
$
4,468
$
5,730
$
6,930
$
2,527
$
4,439
Net changes in fair value of investments (net of tax)
-
-
(1,559
)
-
-
Legal reserve (net of tax)
-
-
-
737
-
Revaluation of net deferred tax asset
-
(445
)
-
-
-
Net income (non-GAAP)
$
4,468
$
5,285
$
5,371
$
3,264
$
4,439
Average basic and diluted shares outstanding
4,860
4,843
4,834
4,828
4,822
Reported basic and diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
0.92
$
1.18
$
1.43
$
0.52
$
0.92
Reported return on average assets (GAAP)
1.03
%
1.29
%
1.61
%
0.59
%
1.06
%
Reported return on average equity (GAAP)
10.83
%
14.29
%
17.81
%
6.70
%
11.96
%
Basic and diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$
0.92
$
1.09
$
1.11
$
0.68
$
0.92
Return on average assets (non-GAAP)
1.03
%
1.19
%
1.25
%
0.77
%
1.06
%
Return on average equity (non-GAAP)
10.83
%
13.18
%
13.81
%
8.66
%
11.96
%
For further information contact: Karl F. Krebs, EVP and CFO kkrebs@chemungcanal.com Phone: 607-737-3714