Chen Hsong : ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 環境、社會及管治報告 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 目錄 Contents 一、關於本報告 二、持份者參與 三、重要性矩陣 四、環境保護 1. 排放物的管理 142. 資源使用的管理 193. 環境及天然資源 五、僱傭及勞工常規 201. 人才甄選 2. 勞工準則 3. 員工待遇 4. 發展及培訓 225. 健康與安全 246. 合規性 六、營運慣例 1. 供應鏈管理 2. 產品責任 3. 反貪污 七、社區投資 八、榮譽及認證 31 九、未來願景 About This Report Stakeholders' Engagement III. Materiality Matrix IV. Environmental Protection Management of Emissions Management of Resources Utilization The Environment and Natural Resources V. Employment and Labor Practices Talent Selection Labor Standards Staff Compensation and Welfare Development and Training Health and Safety Compliance VI. Operating Practices Supply Chain Management Product Responsibility Anti-corruption VII. Community Investment VIII. Honors and Certifi cations IX. Vision Outlook 32 十、環境數據表現摘要 X. Environmental Performance Data Summary 37 十一、聯交所的《環境、社會及管治 XI. "Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting 報告指引》 Guide" by HKEX 震雄集團有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告2019 CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019 1 一、關於本報告 About This Report 震雄集團有限公司（「本公司」）董事會（「董事 會」）欣然發表本公司及其附屬公司（統稱「本 集 團 」或「 我 們 」）之 環 境 、 社 會 及 管 治 報 告 （「本報告」）。本報告總結了本集團所採用之 環境、社會及管治政策、可持續發展策略、管 理方法、措施及表現。 本報告涵蓋了本集團的製造及銷售注塑機及有 關產品業務截至2019年3月31日止年度的報告 期間在環境及社會方面的可持續發展策略、 方針與表現；並根據香港聯合交易所有限公 司（「聯交所」）證券上市規則附錄27所載之《環 境、社會及管治報告指引》當中之「遵守或解 釋」條款而作出披露。相關之條款及內容載於 本報告最末部分。 董事會負責為本集團訂立環境、社會、管治策 略，以及評估和釐定本集團之有關環境、社會 及管治之風險；並確保訂立合適及有效之環 境、社會及管治風險管理措施及內部監控系 統，並就這方面的表現作出匯報。為了釐定環 境、社會及管治報告範圍，我們與各管理層人 員進行討論，並列出主要持份者與本集團所關 心的環境、社會及管治項目，再評估雙方對各 項目的重視程度；從而選擇出相對重要的環境 及社會議題於本報告中作出相關披露。 The board of directors (the "Board") of Chen Hsong Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to present this Environmental, Social and Governance (hereinafter called "ESG") Report (the "Report") of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively as the "Group" or "we"). This ESG Report summarizes the ESG policies, sustainability strategies, management approach, initiatives and performance made by the Group in the environmental and social aspects of its business. This ESG Report covers environmental and sustainable development strategies and policies of the Group's business in the manufacture and sale of plastic injection moulding machines and related products for the year ended 31 March 2019, and discloses the required information under the "comply or explain" provisions of the ESG Reporting Guide set out in Appendix 27 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX"). The relevant provisions and details are listed out at the end of the Report. The Board is responsible for the Group's ESG strategy formulation and reporting, evaluating and determining the Group's ESG-related risks, and ensuring that appropriate and effective ESG risk management measures and internal control systems are in place. In order to determine the ESG reporting scopes, the key management personnel has discussed internally and identified the environmental, social and operating items; and assessed their importance to the stakeholders and the Group. The summary of material ESG items are listed out in this Report. 震雄集團有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告 2019 CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019 二、持份者參與 II. Stakeholders' Engagement 本集團致力維持業務的可持續發展，並為環保 及業務所在的社區提供支持。我們與政府╱監 管組織、股東╱投資者、員工、客戶、供應 商、社區等持份者保持密切聯繫，力求透過建 設性交流平衡意見與利益，從而確定我們的可 持續發展方向。我們評估及釐定環境、社會及 管治風險，確保相關風險管理及內部控制制度 妥善及有效地運行。有關持份者的期望與要求 及本集團管理層的相關回應如下： The Group is committed to maintaining the sustainable development of its business and the environmental protection of the communities in which it operates. We maintain a close tie with its stakeholders, including government/regulatory organizations, shareholders/ investors, employees, customers, suppliers, community, etc. and strives to balance their opinions and interests through constructive communications in order to determine the directions of its sustainable development. We assess and determine its environmental, social and governance risks, and ensure that the relevant risk management measures and internal control systems are operating effectively. The following table shows the management response to the stakeholders' expectations and concerns: 持份者 期望與要求 管理層回應 Stakeholders Expectations and concerns Management response 政府╱監管組織  遵守法律法規  於營運中秉持誠信及合規  履行稅務責任  按時繳稅以回饋社會  建立全面有效的內部控制體系 Government/regulatory  Compliance in laws and  Uphold integrity and compliance in operations organizations regulations  Pay tax on time, and in return contributing to the  Fulfill tax obligation society  Establish comprehensive and effective internal control system 股東╱投資者  投資回報  管理層具有相關經驗和專業知識，確保業務的可持續  資訊透明度 性  公司管治制度  透過於聯交所及本公司網站定期發放資訊，確保透明 度及有效溝通  盡力改善內部監控及風險管理 Shareholders/investors  Return on investment  Management possesses relevant experience and  Information transparency professional knowledge in business sustainability  Corporate governance  Ensure transparency and efficient communications system published in websites of HKEX and the Company  Continuous improvement to internal control and focus on risk management 震雄集團有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告2019 CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019 3 二、持份者參與 II. Stakeholders' Engagement 持份者 期望與要求 管理層回應 Stakeholders Expectations and concerns Management response 員工  勞工權益  制定合約責任以保護勞工權益  事業發展  鼓勵員工參與持續教育及專業培訓以提高能力  待遇和福利  建立公平、合理和具競爭力的薪酬體系  健康及安全  注重職業健康及安全 Employees  Labor rights  Set up contractual obligations to protect labor rights  Career development  Encourage employees to participate in continuous  Compensation and education and professional trainings welfare  Establish a fair, reasonable and competitive  Health and safety remuneration scheme  Improve occupational health and safety 客戶  優質產品與服務  持續提供優質產品與服務以滿足客戶  及時交貨  建立高效的綠色供應鏈  價格合理  制定全面的質量保證流程和召回程序  確保履行合約責任 Customers  High quality products  Improve the quality of products and services and services continuously in order to maintain customer's satisfaction  Timely delivery  Establish an effective, efficient and green supply  Reasonable price chain system  Formulate comprehensive quality assurance process and recall procedures  Ensure proper contractual obligations are in place 供應商  需求穩定  確保履行合約責任  與公司保持良好關係  制定供應鏈管理的政策和程序  企業信譽  與供應商保持強大與長期的合作關係  嚴謹篩選供應商 Suppliers  Stable demand  Ensure proper contractual obligations are in place  Good relationship with  Establish policy and procedures in supply chain the Company management  Corporate reputation  Establish and maintain strong and long-term relationship with suppliers  Select suppliers with due care 社區  環境保護  關注氣候變化  社區參與  鼓勵員工積極參與慈善活動和志願服務  經濟發展  確保良好的財務業績和業務增長 Community  Environmental protection  Pay attention to the problem of climate change  Community contribution  Encourage employees to actively participate in  Economic development charitable activities and voluntary services  Maintain good and stable financial performance and business growth 震雄集團有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告 2019 CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019 三、重要性矩陣 III. Materiality Matrix 於報告期內，本集團已找出多項涵蓋環境、社 會及營運相關的事宜，並透過不同渠道評估持 份者與本集團對各項目的重視程度，此等評估 有助本集團確保業務發展能符合持份者的期望 與要求。而本集團和持份者所關心的事項均呈 現於以下的重要性矩陣內。 During the reporting period, the Group has evaluated a number of environmental, social and operating items, and assessed their importance to stakeholders and the Group through various channels. This assessment helps to ensure that the Group's business objectives and development direction are in line with the stakeholders' expectations and requirements. The Group's and stakeholders' matters of concern are presented in the following materiality matrix: 重要性矩陣 Materiality Matrix  反歧視  人才管理  客戶滿意度  保障勞工權益  員工培訓與晉升  產品質量與安全  員工報酬與福利  供應商管理  職業健康與安全 High  潔淨生產 高  Anti-discrimination  Talent management  Customers' satisfaction measures  Staff training and promotion  Product quality and safety  Labor rights protection  Staff compensation and  Suppliers management 對持份者的重要性 StakeholderstoImportance 中 Medium welfare  Occupational health and safety  Clean production  社會參與  反貪污  營運合規  溫室氣體排放  保護客戶私隱  能源使用  廢氣排放  廢水排放  Community contribution  Anti-corruption  Operational compliance  Greenhouse gas emissions  Customers' privacy  Use of resources measures and protection  Exhaust air emissions  Sewage discharge  預防童工及強制勞工的措施  水資源使用  原材料使用  無害廢棄物排放  有害廢棄物排放 低 Low  Preventive measures for  Water resources utilization  Use of raw materials child and forced labor  Generation of non-  Generation of hazardous hazardous wastes wastes 低 中 高 Low Medium High 對本集團的重要性 Importance to the Group  環境方面  員工方面  營運方面  Environmental  Employee  Operation 震雄集團有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告2019 CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019 5 四、環境保護 IV. Environmental Protection 1. 排放物的管理 1. Management of Emissions 本集團一直遵守《中華人民共和國環境保 The Group always complied with the "Law of the People's 護法》、《環境基本法》及其他地方的法律 Republic of China on Environmental Protection", the 法規，我們以這些法律法規及ISO14001 "Environmental Basic Law" and other local laws and regulations. 環境管理體系的標準作為藍本，並按照 We based on these laws, regulations and the ISO14001 本集團的經營環境、架構、生產能力及 environmental management system standards, and with 人力資源等制定一套獨有的環境管理系 reference to the Group's operating environment, structure, 統，並訂定不同的污染物管理規定及指 production capabilities and human resources to develop a unique 導書；例如國內廠房的「環境保護管理辦 environmental management system with different regulations 法」、台灣廠房的「空氣污染防制作業規 and guidelines on pollutant management; for example, the 定」、「水污染防制作業規定」、「噪音管 "Environmental Protection Management Measures" for plants 理規定」、「廢棄物清理作業規定」等，以 located in China and the "Operation Guide on Prevention and 規範營運及生產過程中所產生的廢氣、 Control of Air Pollution ", "Operation Guide on Prevention 廢水、噪音及各種固體廢棄物。我們按 and Control of Water Pollution", "Operation Guide of Noise 照「 環 保 法 規 查 核 作 業 辦 法 」， 適 時 更 Management " and "Operation Guide of Waste Disposal" for 新各管理規定及指導書，確保環境政策 plants located in Taiwan, etc., to regulate waste gas, waste water, 及制定能夠與國家及當地的標準並齊。 noise and various solid wastes generated during the Group's 在管理架構上，我們設立了安全環保小 operation and production. In accordance with the Group's 組，負責決策、監督和協調各項環境保 "Environmental Regulations Checking Procedures", we update 護工作，與人事行政部共同執行排放物 the management regulations and guidelines timely to ensure 的處置、記錄、檢討及整改工作，並為 that the environmental policies and systems of the Group are in 員工提供環保法律法規的教育。本集團 line with the national and local standards. We set up a Safety 一直堅信「從根源上解決問題」的方針， and Environmental Protection team within our management 以實踐源頭減排的目標，例如：積極對 structure for making decision, monitoring and coordinating 員工灌輸節能減耗的思想，鼓勵他們提 various environmental protection work; and working with the 出環保改善方案；從世界各地引進先進 Human Resources and Administration Department to handle 及高精度的生產設備，以減少生產時所 the emissions discharge recording, review and remediation; to 引致的不必要消耗。為了有效地實現源 provide staff training on the environmental laws and regulations. 頭減排、預防污染及持續改善環境管理 The Group always adheres to the principle of "solving problems 系統，我們與相關持份者緊密聯繫，要 from the root" and aims at reducing emissions at source, for 求所有員工參與及接受適當的培訓，定 example, actively shares the ideas on energy conservation and 期審核目標的執行狀況及適用性，冀望 consumption reduction to employees, encourages them to 能達成「節能減碳，遵守法規，綠化社 suggest environmental improvement programs; and introduces 會」的環境政策。advanced and high-precision production facilities from all over the world to reduce unnecessary consumption in production. In order to effectively implement the emission reduction at source policy, to prevent pollution and to continuously improve the environmental management system, we communicate closely with the related stakeholders, demand all employees to participate in and to receive appropriate training, and to regularly review the implementation progress and the appropriateness of the environmental target, and hope to achieve the Environmental policy of "saving energy and reducing carbon, complying with law and regulations, and greening the society". 震雄集團有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告 2019 CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019 四、環境保護 IV. Environmental Protection 1. 排放物的管理﹙續﹚ 1. Management of Emissions (Continued) 大氣排放的管理 Management of Atmospheric Emissions 本集團於營運過程中所產生的廢氣主要 The waste gas generated by the Group during its operation 包括熔煉工序中所產生的粉塵、噴漆工 mainly includes the dust from the smelting process, the volatile 序中的揮發性有機化合物(VOC)、焊接 organic compounds (VOC) from the painting process, the 與氣割工序中所產生的溫室氣體，以及 greenhouse gases produced during the welding and gas cutting 使用汽車和叉車所產生的廢氣等。我們 process and the waste gases when use of cars and forklifts. 一直遵守國家的《大氣污染物綜合排放 We follow the national "Integrated emission standards of air 標準》，於各個排放口集中處理廢氣的排 pollutants", discharge waste gas only after treatment at each 放。於電鍍工序中所產生的廢氣以獨立 discharge ports. The waste gas generated in the electroplating 的排氣管道輸送至環保設施，經過多重 process is redirected to the environmental protection facility 淨化處理後，於國家規定的排放高度15 through a designated exhaust pipe; and discharge at a national 米排放。我們於噴漆工序中採用環保型 standard height of 15 meters after several rounds of purification 的粉末狀顏料；設置半密閉式的氣罩及 treatments. We use environmental-friendly powdered pigments 強力抽風機，將散於空氣中的粉末進行 in the painting process and install a semi-closed air hood and 收集、存放及定時交給回收商處理。於 a powerful exhaust fan to collect, store and regularly dispense 焊接、氣割工序及使用汽車和叉車時所 the powder to the recycler. As the greenhouse gases generated 產生的溫室氣體屬於無組織排放氣體， during welding, gas cutting and the use of cars and forklifts are 因此我們從源頭著手，使用高純度的焊 unorganized emissions, we reduce the pollutants from source 接及氣割氣體，以減少二氧化硫、二氧 and use high-purity welding and gas cutting gas such as sulfur 化碳等溫室氣體的產生；採用環保型汽 dioxide and carbon dioxide; and use environment friendly 油及耗油量較少的車輛和叉車，以減少 gasoline, use vehicles and forklifts that consume less fuel so as 燃燒汽油、柴油所產生的溫室氣體。 to reduce greenhouse gases from burning gasoline and diesel. 此外，本集團非常重視環保設備及生產 Besides, the Group pays attention to the operation of the 設備的運行狀況，為確保環保設備於生 environment protection facilities and the production equipment. 產時能夠有效地運作，安全環保小組、 In order to ensure that the environment protection facilities are 工程部及各生產部門共同負責維護及保 operating effectively in production, the Safety and Environmental 養工作；我們定期更換廢氣處理設備內 Protection Team, the Engineering Department and the 的活性炭和酸鹼液，如發現任何隱患， production departments are jointly responsible for the repairs 需立即匯報給管理層及制定整改方案， and maintenance of the equipment. We regularly replace the 以杜絕產生重大環境污染的機會。於報 activated carbon and acid lye in the exhaust gas treatment 告期內，我們獲得當地政府的廢氣污染 equipment, and report to the management immediately when 物排放許可證，而且每年委託專業持證 hidden dangers is found and to prepare remediation plan 檢測機構檢測各排放口的情況，有關檢 to eliminate major environmental pollution incident from 測結果一直達到當地政府的排放標準。 happening. During the reporting period, we obtained the local 溫室氣體及廢氣排放的數據請參考下文 government's emission permit for exhaust gas pollutants and 「能源使用的管理」部分。 entrusted a testing company with professional certification to test the performance of each discharge port every year. The test results have consistently met the local government's emission standards. Please refer to the "Management of Energy Use" section below for the data on greenhouse gas and emissions. 震雄集團有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告2019 CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019 7 四、環境保護 IV. Environmental Protection 1. 排放物的管理﹙續﹚ 1. Management of Emissions (Continued) 廢水排放的管理 Management of Sewage 本集團按照《中華人民共和國水污染防治 The Group formulates our relevant internal rules and regulations 法》、各省市的《水污染物綜合排放標準》 in accordance with the "Law of the People's Republic of China 及其他地方政府的法律法規制定我們相 on Water Pollution Prevention and Control", the "Integrated 關的內部規章制度，以規管產生廢水部 Discharge Standard of Water Pollutants" of Provinces and 門的運作。 Municipalities, and other local government laws and regulations to manage and monitor the operation of the departments generating sewage. 本集團所產生的有害廢水主要包括於生 產或調試機件時使用過的廢油（如切削 油、潤滑油、液壓油等）、廢乳化液等； 由 於 本 集 團 未 有 配 置 廢 油 無 毒 化 的 設 備，因此我們委託持有危險廢物經營許 可證的回收商或具較佳循環利用技術的 供應商進行回收及處置廢油，絕不容許 非法傾倒任何有害廢水，以免造成環境 污染。於報告期內，本集團的有害廢水 約121.48噸，較上年度減少約17.77噸 或12.76%，主要原因是生產量下降。 The hazardous sewage produced by the Group mainly includes waste oil (such as cutting oil, lubricating oil, hydraulic oil, etc.) used in production or machinery commissioning, waste emulsion, etc.; as the Group has not installed hazard-free equipment to handle the waste oil, we entrusted a recycler that holds a "Permit for Hazardous Waste Operation" or a supplier with better recycling technology to recycle and dispose of used oil, and will not allow any illegal dumping of hazardous waste water which might lead to environmental pollution. During the reporting period, the Group's hazardous sewage produced was approximately 121.48 tonnes, a decrease of about 17.77 tonnes or 12.76% from the previous year, mainly due to the drop in production volume. 各廠房均設有污水處理站，處理生產時 所產生的有害廢水，包括除蠟廢水、酸 洗廢水、磷化廢水等；有害廢水經過加 藥中和、沉澱、反覆過濾等工序轉為無 害廢水並符合國家排放標準。其他無害 廢水包括辦公室及食堂的生活污水，經 過 主 要 管 道 直 接 排 放 到 地 方 污 水 處 理 廠。由於生產量下降，於報告期內，本 集團產生的無害廢水約105,253.26噸， 較上年度下降62,341.59噸或37.20%。 Each plant is equipped with a sewage treatment station to handle the hazardous sewage generated in production, including wastewater from wax removal and pickling, phosphating sewage, etc.; hazardous sewage become hazard-free after neutralization, sedimentation and rounds of filtration at the treatment station and discharge when the national emission standard is met. Other non-hazardous sewage, including domestic sewage produced in offices and canteens, will be discharged directly to local sewage treatment plants through major pipelines. Due to the decline in production volume, the Group produced 105,253.26 tonnes of non-hazardous sewage during the reporting period, a drop of 62,341.59 tonnes or 37.20% from the previous year. 震雄集團有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告 2019 CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019 四、環境保護 IV. Environmental Protection 1. 排放物的管理﹙續﹚ 1. Management of Emissions (Continued) 廢水排放的管理﹙續﹚ Management of Sewage (Continued) 從風險的角度考慮，污水可能由於各種 Considered from the risk perspective, wastewater might cause 因素而造成環境污染事故，例如：因暴 environmental pollution incident due to various factors, such 雨或長時間停電而導致水站超出負荷或 as, the wastewater treatment station is overloaded or unable to 無法運作；因污水中的固體雜質堆積而 operate due to heavy rain or long-term blackout; the pipeline is 堵塞管道；因污水處理站工作人員操作 blocked by solid impurities in the sewage or excessive emissions 失誤而導致超標排放等；有見及此，我 due to human operating mistakes; etc. In view of this, we have 們設立不同的應對措施，以管理及減低 set up different countermeasures to manage and reduce the 事故發生的機會。污水處理站人員必須 chance of such incidents from happening. Wastewater treatment 持有有效資格證、定期接受考核才能上 station personnel must have valid qualification certificates and 任； 他 們 必 須 按 照「 廢 水 操 作 手 冊 」操 be regularly assessed before they can take up the duty; and 作污水處理站設施。我們設置應急池及 they must operate the wastewater treatment station facilities 獨立的污水管道，以應付污水處理站萬 according to the "Wastewater Operation Manual". We set up 一超出負荷的情況及減低管道堵塞的機 emergency pools and separate sewers to cope with the situation 會。污水處理站人員定期檢查投藥設備 where wastewater treatment stations are overloaded and to 內的藥量及藥劑的有效期等，以確保污 reduce the chance of pipeline blockage. Wastewater treatment 水處理站能正常運作。 station personnel regularly check the dosage inside the drug delivery equipment and the expiration date of the drug to ensure that the wastewater treatment station can operate properly. 於報告期內，本集團各廠房均持有有效 During the reporting period, the Group obtained valid sewage 的污水排放許可證。我們的化驗室定期 discharge permits for all of their factory plants. Our laboratory 檢測污水中的酸鹼值、化學需氧量、氨 regularly checks the pH value, the chemical oxygen demand, 氮、銅、磷酸鹽等；如發現超標情況， ammonia nitrogen, copper, phosphate, etc. in the wastewater. 立即採取相應措施。各廠房委託專業檢 We will take appropriate action if any of the readings exceed 測機構檢測各生產部門排放的廢水，而 the standard. The plant at each location entrusts a professional 當地環保部門亦作不定期的巡檢，檢測 testing agency to check the wastewater discharged by their 結果均達到當地的排放標準及處理要求。 production department, and the local environmental protection department also conducts irregular inspections, and the test results are all met the local emission standards and processing requirements. 震雄集團有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告2019 CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019 9 四、環境保護 IV. Environmental Protection 1. 排放物的管理﹙續﹚ 廢水排放的管理﹙續﹚ 本集團於報告期內有害及無害廢水的排 放情況如下表： 1. Management of Emissions (Continued) Management of Sewage (Continued) The Group's emissions of hazardous and non-hazardous wastewater during the reporting period are as follows: （重列） 3 (Restated)3 單位 Unit 2018/19年度 2017/18年度 2018/19 2017/18 有害廢水： Hazardous Wastewater: 總量 Total 噸 Tonnes 121.48 139.25 密度1 Intensity1 噸 Tonnes 0.01 0.01 無害廢水： Non-hazardous Wastewater: 總量2 Total2 噸 Tonnes 105,253.26 167,594.85 密度1 Intensity1 噸 Tonnes 5.03 4.84 附註： 由於本集團所製造的注塑機及有關產 品 的 機 型 種 類 、 機 型 大 小 、 生 產 時 間、生產成本等有所不同，因此我們 將不同種類的產品折合成可比較的產 量單位，即約當產量單位，約當產量 單位是按照生產時間、生產成本等因 素計算，而本集團業務的有害及無害 廢水排放量的密度是以每個約當產量 單位計算。 本集團的部分廠房沒有為無害廢水的 排放量作出統計，因此我們按照實際 用水量計算。 上年度部分數據需重新分類作為比較 用途。此外，上年度報告的部分數據 是轉移量而非產生量，因此本集團需 重列這些數據。 本年度及上年度的無害廢水排放量未 有包括深圳廠房的漏水水量。 Notes: Due to the differences on the types, models, time and cost of production of the injection moulding machines and the related products manufactured by the Group, we have converted different types of products into comparable production units. This production unit is calculated based on the factors such as production time and production cost, thereby, it is used to calculate the intensity of hazardous and non-hazardous wastewater discharge from the Group's operations. Some of the Group's plants did not keep statistical data relating to emissions of hazardous wastewater, so we take the actual water consumption volume for disclosure purpose. Part of the data for the previous year need to be reclassified for comparison purposes. Besides, certain data presented last year was based on the transfer volume instead of production volume and need to be restated to conform with the current year's presentation. The current year and previous year's non-hazardous wastewater excluded the volume of water leakage at Shenzhen plant. 10 震雄集團有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告2019 CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019 四、環境保護 IV. Environmental Protection 1. 排放物的管理﹙續﹚ 固體廢物處置管理 本集團嚴格遵守《中華人民共和國固體廢 物污染環境防治法》或當地的法律法規， 我們為此制定了相關的內部規章制度， 以管理及監察固體廢物的處置流程。於 生產過程中產生的固體廢物主要包括可 回收廢物、不可回收廢物和危險廢物。 有害固體廢物 危險或有害固體廢物是指被列入當地政 府危險廢棄物名錄中的項目，包括在生 產、辦公和生活中所產生的危險或有害 固體廢物。我們於生產過程中所產生的 有 害 廢 物 包 括 污 泥 、 廢 油 漆 、 廢 電 子 板、廢活性碳等。按照當地政府的法律 法規，我們於各類有害廢物貼上明顯的 標籤，按不同類別及要求集中存放於指 定位置，並清楚記錄各項目的名稱、來 源 、 數 量 、 入 庫 日 期 、 存 放 位 置 等 資 料 。 我 們 定 期 檢 查 有 害 廢 物 的 存 放 區 域，採取防滲漏及封閉措施，以防止二 次污染。有害廢物由持有危險廢物經營 許可證的回收商運送到指定地點進行處 理 ， 並 於 當 地 環 保 部 門 的 固 體 廢 物 管 理 信 息 平 台 申 報 ， 獲 得 審 批 後 才 轉 運 相關的有害廢物；在未獲得環保部門審 批前，我們將這些有害廢物儲存於廠房 內，絕不胡亂傾倒。於報告期內，由於 生產量下降，本集團產生的有害固體廢 物約97.51噸，較上年度下降約23.94噸 或下降約19.71%。 1. Management of Emissions (Continued) Management of Disposal of Solid Wastes The Group strictly abides by the "Law of the People's Republic of China on the Prevention and Control of Solid Waste Pollution" or local laws and regulations. We have established relevant internal rules and regulations to manage and monitor the disposal of solid wastes. The solid wastes generated during the production process mainly includes recyclable waste, non-recyclable waste and hazardous waste. Hazardous Solid Wastes Hazardous or harmful solid waste refers to items listed on the local government's hazardous waste list, including hazardous or harmful solid waste generated in production, office and living. The hazardous wastes we produce during the production process include sludge, waste paint, waste electronic boards, waste activated carbon and so on. We follow the local government's laws and regulations and affixed labels to the hazardous wastes, and have them stored in designated locations by categories and requirements; clearly recorded the names, sources, quantities, storage dates, storage locations and other information of each of the items. We regularly inspect the storage area of hazardous waste and take different anti-leakage measures and containment to prevent secondary pollution. Hazardous wastes are transported to designated location by the recycler holding the "Permit of Hazardous Waste Operation" for further handling. The detail of the hazardous wastes are reported at the solid waste management information platform under the local environmental protection department and transportation can be arranged after the application is approved. We have to keep the hazardous wastes in our plant before approval is obtained; and indiscriminate dumping is forbidden. During the reporting period, due to the decrease in production volume, the Group generated about 97.51 tonnes of hazardous solid wastes, a drop of approximately 23.94 tonnes or 19.71% from the previous year. 震雄集團有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告2019 CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019 11 四、環境保護 IV. Environmental Protection 1. 排放物的管理﹙續﹚ 1. Management of Emissions (Continued) 無害固體廢物 Non-hazardous Solid Wastes 為了達到節約資源和控制環境污染之目 In order to achieve the objectives of resources saving, 的，並發揮廢料的最大效用，本集團積 environmental pollution control and to maximize the use of 極推行「循環利用」的廢物處理方針，我 wastes, the Group actively promotes "Recycling" in waste 們將廢料（如爐渣、廢鐵、廢電線、廢塑 treatment. We sell recyclable waste materials (such as slag, 料、廢包裝材料、廢紙品等）出售予擁有 scrap iron, waste wires, waste plastics, waste packaging 較高循環利用技術的回收商或供應商。 materials, wastepaper products, etc.) to recyclers or suppliers 不可回收廢物（如食堂垃圾、生活垃圾 who use better and advanced recycling technologies. Non- 等）則交由當地環衛部門處理；我們制定 recyclable wastes (such as canteen garbage, domestic garbage, 了食堂管理規定以規管食堂員工準備食 etc.) are passed to the local sanitation department for handling. 物時的數量及食材的有效期限，盡量減 We have established a canteen management policy so that 少產生不必要的廚餘及避免食材過期而 the canteen staff can follow the requirement to control the 造成浪費。於報告期內，本集團產生的 food quantity and the expiration date of the ingredients, and 無害固體廢物約7,468.72噸，較上年度 to minimize unnecessary food waste and expired ingredients. 下降約4,696.39噸或下降約38.61%。主 During the reporting period, the Group generated approximately 要原因是生產量下降，爐渣的產生量因 7,468.72 tonnes of non-hazardous solid wastes, representing 而減少；生產量下降亦導致工人減少加 a decrease of approximately 4,696.39 tonnes or 38.61% as 班及於食堂用晚膳，食堂與生活垃圾因 compared with the previous year. The main reason is that the 此而減少。 decline in production has led to less slag produced; it has also resulted in less overtime working hours and reduced dinner in the canteen; and accordingly, produced less canteen waste and domestic garbage. 除了上述有害與無害廢物的處理方法， In addition to the above-mentioned treatment methods for 本集團設有嚴謹的物料管理規定及品質 hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, the Group has strict 檢定程序，以規管及檢測原料、半成品 material management policy and quality control procedures 及成品的質量，減少因原料品質問題或 to regulate and test the quality of raw materials, semi-finished 不當生產工序而產生次品或不良品的機 products and finished products. These measures can reduce 會（有關產品品質管理的詳細資料，請參 the chance of producing defective or sub-standard products 考下面「產品責任」部分），從而減少產生 due to raw materials quality issues or improper production 有害與無害廢物，以及節省生產時間與 processes (Please refer to the "Product Responsibility" section 成本。 below for more details about product quality management); and consequentially produce less hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, and to save production time and cost. 12 震雄集團有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告2019 CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019 四、環境保護 IV. Environmental Protection 1. 排放物的管理﹙續﹚ 無害固體廢物﹙續﹚ 本集團於報告期內有害及無害固體廢物 的產生情況如下表： 1. Management of Emissions (Continued) Non-hazardous Solid Wastes (Continued) The following table shows the production of hazardous and non- hazardous solid wastes during the reporting period: （重列） 2 (Restated)2 單位 Unit 2018/19年度 2017/18年度 2018/19 2017/18 有害固體廢物： Hazardous Solid Wastes: 總量 Total 噸 Tonnes 97.51 121.45 密度1 Intensity1 噸 Tonnes 0.01 0.01 無害固體廢物： Non-hazardous Solid Wastes: 總量 Total 噸 Tonnes 7,468.72 12,165.11 密度1 Intensity1 噸 Tonnes 0.36 0.35 附註： 由於本集團所製造的注塑機及有關產 品 的 機 型 種 類 、 機 型 大 小 、 生 產 時 間、生產成本等有所不同，因此我們 將不同種類的產品折合成可比較的產 量單位，即約當產量單位，約當產量 單位是按照生產時間、生產成本等因 素計算，而本集團業務的有害及無害 固體廢物產生量的密度是以每個約當 產量單位計算。 上年度部分數據需重新分類作為比較 用途。此外，上年度報告的部分數據 是轉移量而非產生量，因此本集團需 重列這些數據。 Notes: Due to the differences on the types, models, time and cost of production of the injection moulding machines and the related products manufactured by the Group, we have converted different types of products into comparable production units. This production unit is calculated based on the factors such as production time and production cost, thereby, it is used to calculate the intensity of hazardous and non-hazardous solid wastes from the Group's operations. Part of the data for the previous year need to be reclassified for comparison purposes. Besides, certain data presented last year was based on the transfer volume instead of production volume and need to be restated to conform with the current year's presentation. 合規性 Compliance 於報告期內，本集團的業務皆嚴格遵守 During the reporting period, the Group's business strictly abides 各地方政府的環境法律法規，沒有涉及 by the environmental laws and regulations of local governments 任何與排放相關並對本集團有重大影響 and there was no confirmed violations or non-compliance 的已確認違法、違規事件。 incident relating to emissions that had significant impact on the Group. 震雄集團有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告2019 CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019 13 四、環境保護 IV. Environmental Protection 2. 資源使用的管理 2. Management of Resources Utilization 本集團自成立以來，一直本著「客人所要 的，就是我們要做的」經營方針，面對日 益嚴重的氣候變化，市場愈來愈重視環 境保護與節約能源，因此我們將環境因 素加入持續發展策略中，積極響應政府 對環境政策的改變，努力改善各廠房的 經營環境，教育員工充分利用資源，減 少污染物的產生。 能源使用的管理 節約使用汽油、柴油及天然氣體 汽油及柴油主要用於汽車與叉車。司機 使用車輛前必須預先規劃路線，如乘客 前往相同或接近的目的地，會安排他們 使用同一車輛，以減少汽油及柴油的用 量；而叉車需按實際需要使用。使用車 輛及叉車部門需確保沒有洩漏燃油的情 況並定期進行維修及保養，以提高能源 的使用效率，以及減少因零件故障而增 加消耗燃油和廢氣排放。於報告期內， 因本集團倡導節能減排的措施，汽油及 柴油的使用量均比上年度減少。本集團 的 汽 油 及 柴 油 使 用 量 為 308,962.87 公 升，較上年度下降約137,150.83公升或 30.74% 。其中用於叉車的柴油約減少 100,030.29公升，除了員工積極響應本 集團的環保方針外，亦與本年度的生產 量下跌有關。 天然氣體主要用於生產線及食堂，如用 於焊接或切割上的氣焊氣體﹙氧氣、乙 炔、二氧化碳等﹚、用於生產設備或煮 食 爐 具 的 氣 體 ﹙ 液 化 石 油 氣 、 天 然 氣 等﹚等。本集團致力於建立一個「低碳低 耗」的營運環境，對各種資源的使用制 定了有關的管理制度及措施並獎勵能夠 提出有效節能方案的員工；我們亦為員 工提供不同的環保培訓，改善他們使用 能源的習慣，從而減少對環境所帶來的 不良影響。於報告期內，由於生產量下 降，因此二氧化碳、液化石油氣及天然 氣的使用量及因燃燒這些氣體而產生的 溫室氣體均減少。 Since its inception, the Group has been adhering to the operating direction of "What the customer wants and that is what have to do". In view of the growing climate change, the society pays more attention to environmental protection and energy conservation. Therefore, we take into account the environmental factors in mapping our sustainable development strategies; actively respond to changes in the government's environmental policies, strive to improve the operating environment of each plant, and to educate our employees to make full use of resources and to reduce pollutants. Management of Energy Utilization Conservation of Gasoline, Diesel and Natural gases Gasoline and diesel are mainly used in vehicles and forklifts. Drivers must plan the routes before using the vehicle. If passengers travel to the same or close destinations, they will be arranged to use the same vehicle to reduce the amount of gasoline and diesel used; and forklifts are used only on need. The departments who use the vehicle and forklift have to ensure that there is no fuel leakage and to conduct regular repairs and maintenance for better energy use efficiency and to reduce fuel consumption and waste gas emissions due to part failure. During the reporting period, the Group has actively promoted the energy conservation and emission reduction measures and led to reduced use of gasoline and diesel when compared to last year. The Group's gasoline and diesel consumption was 308,962.87 liters, a decrease of approximately 137,150.83 liters or 30.74% from the previous year. Among which, diesel used for forklifts was reduced by approximately 100,030.29 liters. The overall drop was attributed to the employees' support to the Group's environmental protection policies and the decline in production this year. Natural gas is mainly used in production lines and canteens, such as welding gases (oxygen, acetylene, carbon dioxide, etc.) are used for welding or cutting and gas used for production equipment or cooking stoves (liquefied petroleum gas, natural gas, etc.). The Group is devoted to maintain a "low-carbon, low- consumption" operating environment, and established related management policies and measures in use of resources and to reward employees who suggests effective energy-saving solutions. We also provide a variety of environmental training for employees to improve their habit on energy use and to reduce the negative impact on the environment. During the reporting period, due to the decline in the production volume, the use of carbon dioxide, liquefied petroleum gas ("LPG") and natural gas, and the greenhouse gases generated from burning these gases were all reduced. 14 震雄集團有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告2019 CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019 四、環境保護 IV. Environmental Protection 2. 資源使用的管理﹙續﹚ 2. Management of Resources Utilization (Continued) 能源使用的管理﹙續﹚ 節約使用汽油、柴油及天然氣體﹙續﹚ 於報告期內，本集團使用能源及所排放 的範圍一1溫室氣體情況如下表： Management of Energy Utilization (Continued) Conservation of Gasoline, Diesel and Natural gases (Continued) During the reporting period, the Group's use of energy and Scope 11 greenhouse gases emitted are as follows: （重列） 3 2018/19年度 (Restated)3 2017/18年度 2018/19 2017/18 二氧化碳 二氧化碳 使用量 當量排放量 使用量 當量排放量 Consumption CO2 equivalent CO2 equivalent emissions Consumption emissions ﹙噸﹚ ﹙噸﹚ (Tonnes) (Tonnes) 汽油 Gasoline 157,437.25 360.21 185,534.18 424.49 公升 Litre 公升 Litre 柴油 Diesel 151,525.62 404.00 260,579.52 695.45 公升 Litre 公升 Litre 二氧化碳 Carbon Dioxide 4,422.00 4.42 7,171.00 7.17 公斤 Kilogram 公斤 Kilogram 液化石油氣 LPG 30,201.80 91.12 46,018.00 138.84 公斤 Kilogram 公斤 Kilogram 天然氣 Natural Gas 65,193.00 119.40 108,215.00 198.19 立方米Cubic meter 立方米Cubic meter 集團排放總量 Total Group's Emissions 979.15 1,464.14 集團排放量密度2 Group's Emissions Intensity2 0.05 0.04 附註： 範圍一是指本集團業務直接產生的溫 室氣體排放，包括燃燒柴油、汽油、 二氧化碳、液化石油氣、天然氣等。 由於本集團所製造的注塑機及有關產 品 的 機 型 種 類 、 機 型 大 小 、 生 產 時 間、生產成本等有所不同，因此我們 將不同種類的產品折合成可比較的產 量單位，即約當產量單位，約當產量 單位是按照生產時間、生產成本等因 素計算，而本集團業務的溫室氣體排 放量的密度是以每個約當產量單位計 算。 上年度的密度是按照實際生產量，而 非約當產量計算；為了提高數據的可 比性，本集團使用約當產量重列上年 度排放量密度的數據。 上年度部分數據需重新分類作為比較 用途。 Notes: Scope 1 refers to the greenhouse gas emissions directly generated by the Group's business, including burning diesel, gasoline, carbon dioxide, LPG, natural gas and so on. Due to the differences on the types, models, time and cost of production of the injection moulding machines and the related products manufactured by the Group, we have converted different types of products into comparable production units. This production unit is calculated based on the factors such as production time and production cost, thereby, it is used to calculate the intensity of greenhouse gas emissions from the Group's operations. The Intensity of the previous year was calculated based on the actual production volume (covering different types and models of the injection moulding machines) rather than the comparable production units as described above. As such, the previous year's emissions intensity is restated by using the comparable production units to conform with the current year's presentation. Part of the data for the previous year need to be reclassified for comparison purposes. 震雄集團有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告2019 CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019 15 四、環境保護 IV. Environmental Protection 2. 資源使用的管理﹙續﹚ 能源使用的管理﹙續﹚ 節約用電 本集團主要透過日常管理，控制電力使 用和提升其使用效益，例如：深圳廠房 按 照 生 產 計 劃 合 理 地 調 整 開 鍋 爐 的 時 間，能夠均衡生產時間並減少冷鍋爐的 用 電 量； 及 更 換 耗 電 量 高 的 電 鍍 整 流 器。我們推廣使用能源效益較大的LED 燈 ， 鼓 勵 員 工 使 用 自 然 光 進 行 日 常 作 業，加強照明設備的保養；空調機按季 節及氣溫變化情況限時使用，合理調節 溫度，嚴禁打開門窗開空調機；於中午 休息時、下班後關掉不使用的照明燈、 空調機、電腦等用電設備或拔走不使用 的電器設備插頭。此外，我們重視廠房 及新生產工序的設計，將生產設備和運 輸系統設置於最安全快捷的地方；在開 發任何新生產工序時，將環境及能源因 素同時加入考慮範圍內，並需符合有關 的 能 源 標 準 方 可 投 產 。 於 報 告 期 內 ， 本集團的用電量為33,314.72 兆瓦時， 較 上 年 度 下 降 約 10,713.64 兆 瓦 時 或 24.33%，主要原因是生產量下降，加班 的時間減少，用電量因此而減少。 2. Management of Resources Utilization (Continued) Management of Energy Utilization (Continued) Conservation of Electricity The Group mainly controls the use of electricity and enhances its efficiency through daily management. For example, the Shenzhen plant can reasonably adjust the boiler starting time according to the production plan, such arrangement can balance the production duration and reduce the power consumption by the cold boiler; and replace the electroplated rectifier as it consumes more energy. Besides, we promote the use of energy-efficient LED lights, encourage employees to use natural light for daily operations, and enhance the maintenance of lighting equipment; restricted use of air conditioners according to seasonal and temperature changes, and the temperature is reasonably adjusted; windows and doors must be closed when air conditioners are turned on; lights, air conditioners, computers, etc. must be switched off or unplugged after work. In addition, we pay attention to the design of the plant and new production processes and place the production equipment and transportation systems in the safest and the most convenient location . When we develop new production processes, environmental and energy factors are taken into account and will put into use only when the applicable energy standards are met. During the reporting period, the Group's electricity consumption was 33,314.72 megawatt hours ("Mwh"), a decrease of approximately 10,713.64 Mwh or 24.33% from the previous year, mainly due to the decrease in production volume and overtime hours and led to a drop in electricity consumption. 16 震雄集團有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告2019 CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019 四、環境保護 IV. Environmental Protection 2. 資源使用的管理﹙續﹚ 2. Management of Resources Utilization (Continued) 能源使用的管理﹙續﹚ 節約用電﹙續﹚ 於報告期內，本集團使用電力及所排放 的範圍二1溫室氣體情況如下表： Management of Energy Utilization (Continued) Conservation of Electricity (Continued) During the reporting period, the Group's use of electricity and the Scope 21 greenhouse gases emitted are as follows: 2018/19年度 2017/18年度 2018/19 2017/18 二氧化碳 二氧化碳 使用量 當量排放量 使用量 當量排放量 CO2 equivalent CO2 equivalent Consumption emissions Consumption emissions （兆瓦時） ﹙噸﹚ （兆瓦時） ﹙噸﹚ (Mwh) (Tonnes) (Mwh) (Tonnes) 電力 Electricity 33,314.72 28,000.02 44,028.36 37,403.58 集團排放總量 Total Group's Emissions 28,000.02 37,403.58 集團排放量密度2 Group's Emissions Intensity2 1.34 1.08 附註： 範圍二是指本集團業務內部消耗購回 來的電力所引致的「間接能源」溫室氣 體排放。 由於本集團所製造的注塑機及有關產 品 的 機 型 種 類 、 機 型 大 小 、 生 產 時 間、生產成本等有所不同，因此我們 將不同種類的產品折合成可比較的產 量單位，即約當產量單位，約當產量 單位是按照生產時間、生產成本等因 素計算，而本集團業務的溫室氣體排 放量的密度是以每個約當產量單位計 算。 上年度的密度是按照實際生產量，而 非約當產量計算；為了提高數據的可 比性，本集團使用約當產量重列上年 度排放量密度的數據。 Notes: Scope 2 refers to the "indirect energy" greenhouse gas emissions caused by the consumption of purchased electricity within the Group's business. Due to the differences on the types, models, time and cost of production of the injection moulding machines and the related products manufactured by the Group, we have converted different types of products into comparable production units. This production unit is calculated based on the factors such as production time and production cost, thereby, it is used to calculate the intensity of greenhouse gas emissions from the Group's operations.

The Intensity of the previous year was calculated based on the actual production volume (covering different types and models of the injection moulding machines) rather than the comparable production units as described above. As such, the previous year's emissions intensity is restated by using the comparable production units to conform with the current year's presentation. 震雄集團有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告2019 CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019 17 四、環境保護 IV. Environmental Protection 2. 資源使用的管理﹙續﹚ 2. Management of Resources Utilization (Continued) 節約用水 Management of Water 本集團是使用政府供應的水源，主要用 The Group uses government-supplied water sources for 於生產及日常生活。於報告期內，我們 production and living. Although we do not encounter any water 雖然沒有就取得適用水源上遇到任何問 supply problem during the reporting period, we have taken a 題，但為了提高水資源的使用效率及減 number of measures to educate our employees to save water 低對環境帶來的壓力，我們積極採取多 in daily life so as to raise the water resources use efficiency 項措施，教育員工節約用水應從日常生 and to reduce the pressure on the environment. We post water- 活開始。我們於當眼處張貼節水提示， saving tips at prominent area to remind our employees to build 讓 員 工 建 立 正 確 的 用 水 觀 念； 生 產 部 good habit to cherish water usage; production departments, 門、辦公室及工程部門定期檢查廠房與 administration and engineering departments regularly inspect 辦公室範圍內的用水設備、管道、閥門 water equipment, pipes, valves, etc. within the plant and office, 等，如發現損壞或漏水的情況，需馬上 and immediately inform the maintenance department to carry 通知維修部門進行維修，杜絕因設施損 out repairs when damage or water leakage is found and reduce 壞而導致不必要的耗水；我們積極開發 unnecessary water consumption; we actively develop recycling 循環用水系統，減低排污量及增加水資 water systems to reduce the amount of pollutants and increase 源使用率。於報告期內，本集團的耗水 the utilization rate of water resources. During the reporting 量約253,746.25立方米1，用水量較上年 period, the Group's water consumption was approximately 度下降約86,641.19立方米或25.45%， 253,746.25 cubic meters1, and water consumption decreased 由於台灣廠房出現漏水情況，導致本集 by approximately 86,641.19 cubic meters or 25.45% as 團的耗水量密度上升，台灣廠房的有關 compared with the previous year. Due to water leakage in Taiwan 設施已於今年第四季度完成維修，漏水 production plants, the Group's water consumption intensity 情況得到改善。 increased. The facilities in Taiwan production plant has been fixed in the fourth quarter this year and the situation is improved. 節約用紙 Management of Paper 本集團提倡「無紙化辦公室」的理念，主 The Group promotes the "paperless office" policy and encourage 張利用網上辦公系統，鼓勵員工盡量以 employees to distribute information and documents in electronic 電子檔案形式傳遞信息及文件。我們循 format via the online office system. We recycle envelopes and 環使用信封和檔案夾；將列印機預設為 folders; preset the printer to double-sided printing, fully utilize 雙面列印，盡量充分利用單面列印過的 papers by reusing one-side used papers and collect the double- 紙張。將兩面都已使用的廢紙放入再造 sided wasted papers to the recycler for recycling. 紙收集箱並由有資質的回收商處理。 附註： Note: 1 詳細資料請參考下文「環境數據表現摘 1 Please refer to Note 4 of "Environmental Performance Data 要」部分的附註4。 Summary" section below for details. 18 震雄集團有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告2019 CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019 四、環境保護 IV. Environmental Protection 3. 環境及天然資源 3. The Environment and Natural Resources 本集團一直專注於環境保護工作，除了 The Group has always been focusing on environmental 遵守相關的法律法規外，我們還保持與 protection. In addition to complying with the applicable 各持分者緊密溝通，討論他們所關注的 laws and regulations, we also keep close contact with our 事宜，制定環保目標與政策，定期評估 stakeholders and discuss about the issues of their concern, 其適切性，並妥善記錄及管理所有環境 to set environmental objectivities and policies, to periodically 信息；如有問題或異常情況，必須採取 assess their appropriateness, and properly record and manage 適當的糾正措施，從而提升環境保護措 all environmental data; to take appropriate corrective actions 施的有效性。我們希望供應商及外包廠 once problems or irregularities are found, so as to raise the 能夠與我們共同維護環境及遵守環境管 effectiveness of the environmental protection measures. We 理系統的要求，藉著審查工作，落實環 hope that our suppliers and outsourced factories can work with 境管理系統。管理層定期研討及投放資 us to protect the environment and to fulfill the requirements 源於各種新的防治污染設備及技術，以 of the environmental management system; the performance 規範對環境存在重大影響的廢物處理。 of which is assessed and reviewed to make sure that the 各地方廠房推行清潔生產，如採用環保 management system operates properly. The management 的原、輔材料；展開各種環保活動與培 regularly discuss and invest resources to various new pollution 訓課程以加強員工的環保意識，提倡善 prevention equipment and technologies to manage and monitor 用資源，避免浪費，這些舉措旨在能夠 waste disposal that has a significant impact on the environment. 減低營運對環境及天然資源的負面影響。 We promote clean production at our plants, such as the use of environmental friendly raw and auxiliary materials; organize various environmental protection activities and training courses to enhance employees' environmental awareness, encourage to make full use of resources and avoid wastage. These initiatives aim at reducing the negative impacts of the business operations on the environment and natural resources. 震雄集團有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告2019 CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019 19 五、僱傭及勞工常規 V. Employment and Labor Practices 本集團一直努力締造和諧舒適的工作環境和建 The Group devotes to provide a comfortable work place and 立完善的管理機制，人力資源政策以集團整體 establish a comprehensive management system. We formulate 長遠發展利益為依歸，在公司內部營造平等的 our human resources strategies base on the Group's long-term競爭機制，規範員工晉升、晉級的流程，並透 business development plan and interest. We establish an equal and 過定期的培訓活動，為員工提供發展空間。此 competitive mechanism for employee promotion and advancement, 外，我們非常關注員工的工作、生活和身心健 and provide regular training activities to lay the foundation for their 康，通過定期組織文藝、工餘活動和培訓課 future career development. Besides, we care about our people's 程，豐富員工的生活，提升員工的技能和公司 work, life, physical and mental health; and organize regular cultural 團隊凝聚力。我們鼓勵員工建立融洽和諧的人 and training activities to enrich their leisure time, to enhance their 際關係，提倡相互協作的團隊力量並發揚本集 technical skills and promote team cohesion. We encourage employees 團多年來累積的團結合作精神；發揮集體的力 to maintain harmonious interpersonal relationships, promote team 量接受困難及迎接挑戰。我們因應各地不同的 spirit of cooperation and unity, bravely face difficulties and overcome 勞工條例而調整和制定適合當地企業的政策。 challenges. Our human resources policies vary by locations to comply with the local labor laws and regulations. 人才甄選 本集團主張平等機會及尊重個人私隱，並制定 了相關政策，我們均以品格、學識、能力及 崗位要求為僱用標準，為不同年齡、性別、 種 族 、 階 級 、 婚 姻 狀 況 、 容 貌 、 語 言 、 出 生地、宗教或國籍的人士給予平等的僱用機 會。此等政策適用於不同階段的僱傭關係，包 括但不限於招聘、晉升、績效考核、培訓、個 人發展及終止聘用。 Talent Selection The Group is a fair opportunity employer and respects personal privacy, and it has established and implemented fair treatment policy. The appropriate candidates would be selected based on their morality, knowledge, abilities and job requirements, and regardless of their age, gender, race, social status, marital status, appearance, language, birth place, religion, or nationality. The policy applies to all phases of the employment relationship, including but not limited to, hiring, promotion, performance appraisal, training, personal development and termination. 勞工準則 Labor Standards 本集團重視人權，保護勞工權益。我們根據適 The Group cherishes human rights and protects labor rights. We 用的法律法規，嚴格禁止童工或強制勞工。在 prohibit any unethical hiring practices, including child and forced 招聘的過程中進行背景審查以防止不合法的勞 labor by conducting background checks in its hiring process. 工。員工的工作時間需符合當地有關勞動法律 Employees' consent for working overtime is required to avoid forced 法規，任何必要的加班安排必須獲得員工同意 overtime work, and the employees are compensated in accordance 並自願配合併按照法律法規給予員工補償，以 with the applicable labor laws and regulations. During the reporting 避免強迫性加班。於報告期內，我們已遵守勞 period, the Group did not hire any applicant under the legal working 動法律法規，並無僱用低於法定工作年齡的童 age in order to comply with the labor laws and regulations in respect 工或強制勞工。 of child and forced labor. 20 震雄集團有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告2019 CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019 五、僱傭及勞工常規 V. Employment and Labor Practices 員工待遇 Staff Compensation and Welfare 本集團以具有競爭優勢的薪酬吸引和保留高質 The Group attracts and retains outstanding talents with competitive 素員工，定期評核員工各級薪酬水平，對外收 remuneration packages and regularly assesses their salary levels to 集行業勞工市場薪酬情況，力求建立公平、合 ensure it is up to the market standard. The Group benchmarks the up- 理、極具競爭力的薪酬體系。員工的薪酬是按 to-date remuneration data in their industry and strives to establish a 照每一職位所要求的知識、技能、經驗和教育 fair, reasonable and competitive remuneration scheme. Staff salaries 程度等因素而釐定。員工的待遇及福利因應不 level are decided based on one's knowledge, skills, experiences 同地區的工廠和辦公室而有所不同，他們的待 and education background relevant to their work requirements. 遇包括基本工資、加班費、酌情獎金╱年終 Employee compensation and benefit vary among factories and offices 獎金等。其他福利包括員工宿舍、傷病慰問 by locations. The employee remuneration package includes basic 金、餐費補貼、節日禮金﹙包括端午節、中秋 salary, overtime pay, discretionary bonus/year-end bonus and so 節、勞動節﹚、生日禮金、結婚賀禮、生育補 on. Other benefits include staff quarters, injury and condolences, 助金、上下班接送服務、特殊工種員工身體檢 meal allowances, holiday gifts (including Dragon Boat Festival, Mid- 查、婦科身體檢查、住院醫療保障、高溫補 Autumn Festival, Labor Day), birthday gifts, wedding gifts, maternity 貼、電話費補貼等。我們按照各地的勞動法及 grants, shuttle bus services, medical checks for special workers, 社會保障的法律法規，為所有員工提供社會保 medical check for female staff, hospitalization medical insurance, 險福利項目，保障員工休息休假的權利。如解 high-temperature subsidy, telephone bill subsidy, etc. In accordance 僱員工或因此而需要作出賠償，我們亦會按照 with the local labor laws and social security laws and regulations, 當地的法律法規處理。we provide social security benefits for all employees, and protect their rights of rest days and holidays. We handle dismissal and compensation in accordance with the local laws and regulations. 我們重視員工的健康，鼓勵他們維持工作與生 We pay attention to our employees' health and encourage work-life 活平衡，並依照當地的勞動法訂立員工工作時 balance. Employees' work hours are based on the local labor laws. We 數。我們關心員工的身心健康，舉辦多項工 care about our employees' physical and mental health, and organize 餘活動，包括各種球類與技能比賽及節日活 various leisure activities, including various kind of sports game and 動，以豐富員工的工餘生活及提升團隊凝聚 festival activities, to enrich their leisure time and to enhance team 力。 cohesion. 震雄集團有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告2019 CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019 21 五、僱傭及勞工常規 V. Employment and Labor Practices 發展及培訓 Development and Training 為 了 配 合 企 業 長 遠 發 展 及 員 工 職 業 生 涯 規 In order to align the staff career development with its long-term劃，本集團為員工訂立了培訓管理制度，結合 corporate business plan, the Group sets up staff training polices with 各部門的人力資源需求，由人力資源部門編製 reference to the departmental human resources needs. The human 完善的培訓工作計劃，以打造一支優秀、訓練 resources department established a comprehensive staff training 有素及具責任心的企業團隊。這不但能提高員 plan with an aim to build an excellent, well-trained and responsible 工的知識和管理水平；亦能提升員工履行職責 corporate team. This can enhance the staff's knowledge and 的能力，改善工作表現，增加工作效率；還 management capabilities and improve their work ability, performance 可提高員工的工作熱情，培養團隊精神。新 and efficiency, and raise their enthusiasm in work to cultivate team 員工需接受職前培訓，內容包括企業文化、 spirit. New hires have to participate in induction training and pass the 業務、工作規則、組織架構、福利措施、環 assessment. The training topics include corporate culture, business, 境保護、安全工作等﹙安全工作培訓的詳細 work-related rules and regulations, organizational structure, staff 資料請參考下面「健康與安全」部分﹚，他們 welfare, environmental protection measures and work safety, etc. 需通過考核才能上任。於報告期內，除了新員 (please refer to the "Health and Safety" section below for details of 工職前培訓，我們還組織了多項與業務、財 work safety training). During the reporting period, on top of providing 務、以及生產相關的培訓課程，如潛在客戶開 our new hires with induction training, we also organized various 發與銷售技巧培訓、現有技術傳承培訓、會計 training programs related to business, finance and production. 持續進修培訓、品質培訓、7s培訓等。我們 The training topics include identifying potential customers and 更為需要專門技術的員工或從事現場管理工作 development, selling skills and techniques transfer, accounting, 的員工，依照各地勞工條例設計特殊工作培訓 product quality, 7s training, etc. We also design specific training to 計劃，例如：讓他們參加了叉車證培訓、電工 technical staff or site management staff in accordance with local 證培訓、特種設備管理員培訓、高壓電工培 labor regulations. For example, forklift licence training, electrician 訓、電焊證覆審培訓等，通過培訓考核，以確 certification training, special equipment administrator training, high 保他們具足夠的知識和技能履行工作。 voltage electrician training, electric welding certification re-assessment training, etc. They must pass the assessment to ensure that they have the required knowledge and skills to perform their work. 健康與安全 Health and Safety 本集團一向著重員工健康及提供安全的工作環 The Group pays attention to its employees' health and provides a safe 境，預防及避免員工受到職業性的危害。為了 work environment so as to prevent occupational hazards. To comply 符合當地有關安全生產的法律法規，我們制定 with the applicable local production safety laws and regulations, we 安全生產責任制度並建立安全生產委員會和安 establish policies and procedures in production safety and set up 全管理組織架構；各級管理層和各員工必須清 production safety committee and safety management organization 楚了解自身的安全職責，逐級簽訂安全生產責 structure. Supervisors and employees at all levels must clearly 任書，並嚴格按安全生產責任書履行安全職 understand their own safety responsibilities and sign the respective 責。safety responsibility statement, and strictly perform the requirements as stated on the safety responsibility statement. 22 震雄集團有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告2019 CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019 五、僱傭及勞工常規 V. Employment and Labor Practices 健康與安全﹙續﹚ Health and Safety (Continued) 培訓工作與安全工作環境、職業健康有著密不 Training topics are mainly related to workplace safety and 可分的關係，本集團通過適當的職業健康與安 occupational health. The Group raises its employees' safety awareness 全意識教育，使員工了解企業方針，增強安全 by providing appropriate occupational health and safety training to 意識和持續改進的自覺性、提高員工的專業技 introduce the corporate development plan, enhance their awareness 能，尤其是負責存在重大安全隱患崗位的員 on safety and continuously strengthen their consciousness, improve 工，使其能於安全的環境下履行職責；如發現 their professional skills, especially those job positions with significant 事故及安全隱患，需立即向管理層報告。新 potential safety hazards, and enable them to perform their duties in 入職員工需接受各類型的實操訓練，了解生 a safe environment. Employees have to report to the management 產部門的工作流程和指引，各項設施的操作 immediately when incident occurs or aware of any potential hazards. 技術，接受生產部門安全教育和班組安全教 New hires must join a variety of practical trainings, understand the 育，並對員工進行經常性的安全思想、安全知 workflow and guideline, equipment operation techniques of the 識和安全技術的訓練；我們還定期組織崗位技 production department, receive safety education conducted by team 術培訓、安全考核、班組安全活動，以確保員 and production department. We provide frequent trainings to instill 工於思想上、知識上和技術上均能達到安全標 safety values, knowledge and skills in employees. We also carry out 準履行其職責。於報告期內，我們組織了多項 role-based technical training periodically, safety assessment and 安全培訓工作，如一般企業安全員培訓、特種 team activities to ensure that our staff are prepared mentally and 設備（起重機）安全知識培訓、常用量具正確 have adequate knowledge and skills to meet the safety standards and 使用與保養培訓、鑽床加工技能培訓、安全生 to fulfill their job duties. During the reporting period, we organized 產培訓、橡塑膠射出成型機安全標準培訓、消 various safety training programs. For example, general corporate 防訓練、企業安全管理人員繼續教育培訓、特 safety, special equipment (crane) safety, correct use and maintenance 種作業培訓﹙包括橋門式起重機、金屬焊接 of common measuring tools, drilling machine processing skills, safety 等﹚、應急救援預案演練培訓等。production, rubber and plastic injection moulding machine safety standard, fire prevention training, continuing education for corporate safety management personnel, special operation training (including cranes, metal welding, etc.), emergency rescue drills, etc. 震雄集團有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告2019 CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019 23 五、僱傭及勞工常規 V. Employment and Labor Practices 健康與安全﹙續﹚ Health and Safety (Continued) 生產部門負責機器的安全檢查，並由合資格的 Production department is responsible for equipment safety inspection, 維修公司進行定期檢查。除此之外，我們教育 and qualified external maintenance companies are engaged to conduct 員工正確使用各種生產設備、裝置、消防設 regular checkup. Besides, we educate our employees to correctly 施、防護器材和急救器具等並定期組織生產部 use different types of production equipment and installed facilities, 門進行安全檢查，對隱患進行整改，保證設備 fire prevention facilities, protective and first aids tools, etc. We also 處於良好的狀態。我們為員工提供符合當地規 arrange regular production department safety checks so as to remove 定的勞動安全衛生條件和必要的勞動保護用 any potential safety hazard, and to make sure that the equipment is in 品，確保員工有足夠的防護措施下工作，減低 good condition. We also provide employees with necessary protective 發生工傷意外的風險。supplies in accordance with the national requirements so that they can work under safe and hygienic conditions and to reduce the risk of work injury. 本集團一向著重員工健康，因此建立了職工身 Employee health is one of our key focuses, and therefore, we have 體檢查管理規定。對接觸有毒有害物質的員 established a staff health check management system. We arrange 工，我們安排他們進行定期健康檢查，建立健 regular health check for those staff exposed to toxic and hazardous 康檔案。對於早期發現的職業病，根據體檢 substances, and set up health profile for them. For occupational 結果安排職工療養。為維護女職工的合法權 diseases discovered at early stage, convalescence will be arranged 益，減少和解決女職工在勞動和工作中因生理 according to the employees' body check result. In order to protect 特點造成的困難並提供保護；我們制定了女工 the legitimate rights of female workers, and to reduce and resolve 健康保護管理制度，適當安排女職工的工作範 the difficulties due to their physiological characteristics, we have 圍。所有員工必需每年作一次全面的身體檢 established female workers health protection management system 查，並根據勞工法例為他們購買社會保險；如 to arrange appropriate job scope for them. We provide annual 繼續聘用退休員工，會為他們購買一份意外保 comprehensive health check to all employees, and subscribe social 險提供保障。 insurance according to the national requirements. Additional accident insurance is arranged for retired employees who continue working for us. 合規性 Compliance 於報告期內，本集團沒有涉及與僱傭、健康與 During the reporting period, the Group did not involve in any non- 安全及勞工準則相關並對本集團有重大影響的 compliance incidents relating to employment, health and safety, and 已確認違法、違規事件。 labor standards that have significant impact on the Group. 24 震雄集團有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告2019 CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019 六、營運慣例 VI. Operating Practices 供應鏈管理 Supply Chain Management 本集團向供應商及業務夥伴傳達環保事宜及期 The Group conveys its concern on environmental issues to its 望，冀盼供應商能配合我們對社會履行社會責 suppliers and business partners, and expects them to implement 任。我們希望與有實力的供應商建立長期、穩 similar practices. The Group also serves to maintain long-term, stable 定的戰略合作關係，與他們在平等、雙贏的基 and strategic cooperative relationships with leading suppliers, and 礎上共同發展業務。我們堅持與主要業務夥伴 co-develops with its suppliers on the basis of equality and win-win訂立合約之前，根據不同方面的標準評估業務 situation. The Group adheres to assessing the quality and ethical 夥伴的質素及道德標準，包括對環境及社會事 standards of its business partners based on a number of criteria, 宜的態度；因此我們制訂了嚴謹的內部規章制 including their attitudes towards environmental and social issues, 度，對供應商的初選、備選和續用設有評審制 prior to entering into contracts. To accept a new supplier, we will 度。於挑選新供應商時，我們需考核供應商的 evaluate their quality, management systems, production facilities, 質素、管理系統、生產設備、ISO認證等各方 ISO certifications; and at the same time, we request for samples 面；同時要求供應商提供試用產品，經過一段 from suppliers for trial over certain period of time. If the new supplier 時間試用合格後，最終選擇最優質的供應商合 is able to pass all tests and fulfill our requirements, we will choose 作。從簽訂合約到驗收的操作和監督皆有嚴密 the best supplier. To ensure that suppliers are competitive and that 分工規定，務求服務供應商具認可資格、有良 the goods and services provided to us are with high quality, we 好的內部管理制度、品質穩定、準時交貨、合 have strict requirements for division of labor from contract signing, 法合規、具應有專業技術╱質素等，確保供應 goods inspection, to monitoring. We require the suppliers of goods 商具競爭性和提供高質素的物品和服務。本 and services to possess recognized qualifications and good internal 集團部分公司與所有合格供應商簽訂「陽光協 control system, stable quality, on-time delivery, laws and regulations 議」，避免出現損害各方合法利益的行為。對 compliance and have the required professional skills and quality. 於供應鏈系統管理，我們設有嚴謹的程序，讓 Certain companies of the Group sign agreement with their suppliers 員工、供應商、客戶和與我們業務有關的人士 on the approved vendor list to avoid acts that may damage the 舉報任何利用職務違法、違規的行為。於報告 mutual legal interests of each party. We have established policies 期內，本集團並無收到任何有關此方面之嚴重 and procedures in supply chain management and provided various 違規報告。reporting channels for employees, suppliers, customers and other business partners to report any violations and suspected abuse of one's authority for own interest. During the reporting period, the Group did not have significant issues relating to violations in this respect. 震雄集團有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告2019 CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019 25 六、營運慣例 VI. Operating Practices 產品責任 Product Responsibility 本集團以「精益求精、持之以恆」的精神及「迎 With the spirit of "Pursuing Excellence and Perseverance" and the 向挑戰、超越巔峰」的信念去實現客戶服務宗 determination in "Facing Challenges and Over the Top", the Group 旨。隨著科技與生活水平不斷提高，客戶對產 continues to fulfill its customers for their escalating demand in 品的品質要求日益嚴謹；因此我們實施有效的 product quality due to technological advancement and improved living 品質管理系統和持續進行改善。希望透過「全 standards. We keep on improving our product quality and implement 員品管、一做就好、不斷改進、培育人才」的 an effective quality control system. We believe that continuous 品質方針及政策，不斷改良產品的質量。員工 improvement to product quality could be achieved by focusing on "Full 在本身的工作崗位上是專家，利用他們的智慧 Quality Management", "Do It Right the First Time", "Keep Improving" 和寶貴經驗，與本集團共同創造及掌握每次改 and "Cultivate Talents". Employees accumulated valuable experience 良品質的機會，他們對品質改良所提出來的意 in their positions and are able to provide useful and valid suggestions 見，向更高的品質目標起著極大的作用。與此 in this area. We hope that they can work with us together for further 同時，員工也可得到工作上的滿足感和成就 improving our product quality. At the same time, they can have job 感。部分工廠獲得不同機構頒發的榮譽及認證 satisfaction and sense of accomplishment. Certain production plants ﹙詳細資料請參考下面「榮譽及認證」部分）， were awarded honors and certifications by different organizations 証明了我們對產品品質的嚴格要求得到肯定。 (please refer to the "Honors and Certifications" section below for details) as positive affirmation of our persistence in product quality. 整個產品的質量檢定，在組裝前是透過進料檢 The entire product quality control covers the inspection of raw 驗、生產流程檢驗、及外包檢驗員進行質量把 materials, close monitoring of the production process, product quality 關；組裝完成後則是由成品檢驗員做最終的產 assurance by contractors before the assembly process starts, and 品質量驗證。如果客戶發現產品質量出現問題 quality control checks for finished goods inspection after assembly. If 或產品不符合其需求，客戶可透過我們的售後 customers find any product quality problem or the products failed to 服務機制處理。 satisfy their requirements, they can report the case to our after-sales service department. 保密是本集團的核心價值之一，我們必須嚴謹 Confidentiality is one of the Group's core values. We will handle 及機密處理客戶資料；所有透過業務關係獲取 customers' information diligently and confidentially. For any 的機密資料，除非是擁有法律或專業權限或職 confidential information obtained through business relationships, all 責需要，在未獲得適當授權下，員工不應向第 employees are strictly prohibited to disclose any such information 三方披露任何資料。 to third parties without proper authority unless there is a legal or professional right or duty to do so. 於報告期內，本集團沒有涉及與產品責任相關 During the reporting period, there was no violation or non-compliance 並對本集團有重大影響之已確認違法、違規事 incident relating to product responsibility that had significant impact 件。 on the Group. 26 震雄集團有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告2019 CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019 六、營運慣例 VI. Operating Practices 反貪污 Anti-corruption 本集團深信公平、誠實、廉潔，是集團重要 The Group firmly believes fairness, honesty and integrity are the 的商業資產。為了符合《中華人民共和國刑 important commercial assets of the Group. To comply with "Criminal 法》、香港廉政公署所執行的《防止賄賂條例》 Law of the People's Republic of China", "Prevention of Bribery 和其他相關地方的法律法規，我們加強企業 Ordinance" enforced by Hong Kong Independent Commission Against 的內控機制，做到誠實守信，樹立以守法誠 Corruption and laws and regulations of other applicable jurisdictions, 信、優質服務為核心的經營理念，結合集團的 we strengthen the Group's internal control system, build honesty 實際情況，強化制度，將紀律檢查的監察工作 and trust, set up operation mission with abidance by law, integrity 深入業務過程中；確保在絕對保密的情況下可 and quality services as its cores. Incorporating with the practical 直接或以書面方式向集團內審部主管彙報有關 circumstances of the Group, we strengthen the system, bring the 利用職務謀取個人私利、賄賂、勒索、欺詐及 discipline inspection and supervision work in the operation process, 洗黑錢等違紀、違規或違法的個案，並持續優 ensure that there are channels for reporting directly or in writing to 化集團的舉報機制，堅決反腐倡廉，為建造清 the head of internal audit on confidential basis of cases of obtaining 廉的社會環境盡力。員工入職前，需接受有 personal interests in carrying out one's job duties, briberies, extortion, 關職業操守的培訓。對於違反公司守則的員 frauds, money laundering in breach of policies, regulations and 工，均有嚴厲的紀律處分為懲罰。於報告期 laws. We shall keep on improving our whistle-blowing system and 內，並無涉及指控本集團或本集團員工貪污的 are determinant in combating corruption and contribute to building 訴訟案件。a clean society. Before employees are on board, they are required to attend training in business ethics. Disciplinary actions will be taken against those employees who are in breach of the company's code of conduct. During the reporting period, there was no legal action against the Group or its employees for corruption. 震雄集團有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告2019 CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019 27 七、社區投資 VII. Community Investment 作為良好的企業公民，本集團一直以關懷社區 As a good corporate citizen, the Group has always been committed to 為目標，透過支持慈善機構以回饋社會。例 caring for the community and contributing to the society by supporting 如：捐款予當地的學校與慈善機構、員工捐 charity. For example, making donations to local schools and charitable 血以救助病患者、組織公眾地方的清潔活動 organizations, employees donating blood to help the patients, and 等。本集團向來依法經營納稅，不遺餘力地協 coordinating cleaning activities in public places. The Group is a 助解決當地的就業壓力。我們為員工好好計劃 responsible taxpayer and offers job opportunities to local people. We 退休後的生活。我們一直保持良好的生產經 assisted our employees to prepare for their retirement. We maintained 營、積極推行綠色環保理念及營造良好的發 good production operation, actively promoting environmental 展秩序，在保持社會穩定及建設和諧社區方 protection and to achieve good development order, and to some 面，有一定的貢獻。certain extent, we have contributed to social stability and building a harmonious community. 28 震雄集團有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告2019 CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019 八、榮譽及認證 VIII. Honors and Certifications 震雄機械（深圳）有限公司震雄機械（深圳）有限公司 (Chen Hsong Machinery (Shenzhen) Company, Limited *) 由中國塑膠機械工業協會頒發的「 2018 • 「 2018 中國塑機製造業綜合實力 30 強、塑料注射成型機行業 15 強」榮 中國塑機製造業綜合實力30強、塑料注 譽證書 ("2018 China Top 30 in Plastic Machinery Manufacturing 射成型機行業15強」榮譽證書 Industry, Top 15 in Plastic Injection Moulding Machines Industry" * Honorary Certificate) awarded by 中國塑膠機械工業協 會 (The China Plastics Machinery Industrial Association *) • 由中國外商投資企業協會及深圳外商投 • 「全國優秀外商投資企業﹙雙優企業﹚」 ("The National Excellent 資企業協會頒發的「全國優秀外商投資企 Enterprise with Foreign Investment in China (Excellent 業﹙雙優企業﹚」 Performances Enterprise)" *) awarded by 中國外商投資企業協會 及深圳外商投資企業協會 (The China Association of Enterprises with Foreign Investment and The Shenzhen Association of Enterprises with Foreign Investment *) • 由中國機械工業聯合會頒發的「改革開放 • 「改革開放40週年機械工業傑出產品」 ("Excellent Product of 40週年機械工業傑出產品」﹙其中包括 Machinery Industry in the Reform and Opening Up Fortieth SM6500-TP注塑成型機﹚ Anniversary" *) awarded by 中國機械工業聯合會 (The China Machinery Industrial Federation *) (including SM6500-TP Injection Moulding Machines) • 由深圳工業總會及深圳市企業創新紀錄 • 「自主創新標杆企業」證書 ("Independent Innovation Model 組織委員會頒發的「自主創新標杆企業」 Enterprise" * Certificate) awarded by 深圳工業總會及深圳市企 證書 業創新紀錄組織委員會 (The Federation of Shenzhen Industries and "The Shenzhen Enterprise Innovation Record Organizing Committee *) • 由深圳科技創新委員會、深圳市財政委 • 「高新技術企業」證書 ("Hi - Tech Enterprise" * Certificate) 員會及深圳市稅務局頒發的「高新技術企 awarded by 深圳科技創新委員會、深圳市財政委員會及深圳市稅務局 業」證書 (The Shenzhen Science and Technology Innovation Committee, The Shenzhen Finance Committee and The Shenzhen Taxation Bureau *) 由深圳市市場和質量監督管理委員會頒 • 「守合同重信用企業」 ( " H o n o r i n g C o n t r a c t s a n d F a i t h f u l 發的「守合同重信用企業」 Enterprise" *) awarded by 深圳市市場和質量監督管理委員會 (The Market and Quality Supervision Committee of Shenzhen Municipality *) 震雄集團有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告2019 CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019 29 八、榮譽及認證 VIII.Honors and Certifications 佛山市順德區中意液壓有限公司 佛山市順德區中意液壓有限公司 (Intra-Italy Hydraulics (Foshan Shunde) Company, Limited *) • 由廣東省安全生產協會頒發的「安全生產 • 「安全生產標準二級企業﹙機械﹚」 ("Safety Production Standard 標準二級企業﹙機械﹚」 Secondary Enterprise (Machinery)" *) awarded by 廣東省安全生 產協會 ("The Guangdong Provincial Association of Work Safety Supervision and Management") 由佛山市順德區安全生產監督管理局頒 • 「作業場所職業安全管理分類分級公示標識良好等級」 ("Excellent

發的「作業場所職業安全管理分類分級公 Workplace Occupational Safety Management" *) awarded by 示標識良好等級」 佛山市順德區安全生產監督管理局 (The Administration of Work Safety, Shunde District, Foshan *) 佛山市順德區震德塑料機械有限公司 佛山市順德區震德塑料機械有限公司 (Foshan Shunde Chen De Plastics Machinery Company, Limited*) • 由廣東省工商行政管理局頒發的「廣東省 • 「廣東省守合同重信用企業」榮譽證書 ("Honoring Contracts and 守合同重信用企業」榮譽證書 Faithful Enterprise" * Honorary Certificate) awarded by 廣東省工 商行政管理局 (Industry and Commerce Administration Bureau of Guangdong Province *) • 由佛山市經濟和信息化局、佛山市環境 • 「佛山市清潔生產企業」証書和牌匾 ("Foshan City Clean Production 保護局頒發的「佛山市清潔生產企業」證 Enterprise" * Certificate and Plaque) awarded by 佛山市經濟和 書和牌匾 信息化局、佛山市環境保護局 (Foshan Economic and Information Bureau, Foshan Environmental Protection Bureau *) • 由佛山市順德區德信品質誠信體系評價 • 「AAA級品質信用企業」證書 ("Grade AAA Quality Credit Enterprise" * 中心、佛山市順德區產品品質促進會頒 Certificate) awarded by 佛山市順德區德信品質誠信體系評價中心、 發的「AAA級品質信用企業」證書 佛山市順德區產品品質促進會 (Dexin Quality and Integrity System Appraisal Centre, Shunde District, Foshan, and Product Quality Promotion Association, Shunde District, Foshan *) 震雄機械廠股份有限公司 震雄機械廠股份有限公司 (Chen Hsong Machinery Taiwan Company, Limited *) 榮獲「 ISO 14001 ： 2015 環境管理體系」 • Certification of "ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management 認證 System" was awarded • 榮獲「ISO 9001：2015品質管理體系」認 • Certification of "ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System" 證 was awarded 由桃園市政府頒發的「桃園市第十二屆桃 • 「桃園市第十二屆桃園市績優企業卓越獎、性平優良幸福企業獎」獎狀 園市績優企業卓越獎、性平優良幸福企 ("Twelfth Excellent and Happiness Enterprise in Taoyuan City" * 業獎」獎狀 Certificate) awarded by the Taoyuan Municipal Government * English names are translated for identification purposes only 30 震雄集團有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告2019 CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019 九、未來願景 IX.Vision Outlook 作為良好的企業公民，本集團希望平衡實踐 As a good corporate citizen, the Group strives to strike a balance 企業的經營宗旨和業務目標，以及履行社會 between achieving the corporate economic goals and business 責任。我們將繼續關注在環境保護、員工關 objectives, and to fulfill their social responsibility. We will continue to 懷、產品╱服務質量和社區貢獻等不同層面的 evaluate our performance in environmental protection, employee care, 表現，以締造本集團可持續發展的新優勢。 product/service quality and community investment and to build edge for the sustainable development of the Group. 本 集 團 將 堅 持 遵 守 日 益 嚴 謹 的 環 保 法 律 法 The Group will endeavor to comply with the stringent laws and 規，投入資源優化處理廢氣、廢水、固體廢物 regulations of environmental protection, allocate resources and 等設施。我們亦會以滿足員工及生產安全為前 undertake various environmental improvement projects, including 提，提供安全的工作環境，並以有競爭力的薪 improving exhaust air, sewage and waste treatment facilities. The 酬機制，吸納更多技術型和管理方面的優秀人 Group will also put employee satisfaction and production safety as 才。在產品質量和客戶服務方面，我們將不斷 its top priority. The Group aims at attracting more talents through 投放資源以改善產品質量，使產品更符合環保 providing a safe workplace and competitive remuneration scheme. 要求。同時，我們將堅守承擔社會責任的初 As for product and service quality, the Group will continue to invest 心，積極參與公益事業，努力推動社區可持續 resources for further improvement to our products so as to fulfill the 發展。environmental standards. The Group is committed to fulfilling its social responsibility by actively participating in charitable activities and promoting the community's sustainable development. 本集團以成為一家受尊敬的企業為目標，希望 The Group aspires to become a respectable enterprise. Going 透過實踐可持續發展策略，提升業務表現，為 forward, the Group serves to enhance its business performance 企業及持份者創造更多更有意義的長遠價值。 through implementation of sustainable development strategies and to generate more meaningful long-term value for the enterprise and its stakeholders. 震雄集團有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告2019 CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019 31 十、環境數據表現摘要 X. Environmental Performance Data Summary ﹙重列﹚4 (Restated)4 單位 2018/19年 2017/18年 Unit 2018/19 2017/18 溫室氣體： Greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions: 範圍一1： Scope 11: 總量 噸 979.15 1,464.14 Total Tonnes 密度3 噸 0.05 0.04 Intensity3 Tonnes 範圍二2： Scope 22: 總量 噸 28,000.02 37,403.58 Total Tonnes 密度3 噸 1.34 1.08 Intensity3 Tonnes 廢氣總排放量： Air emissions: 氮氧化物 噸 45.80 67.08 Nitrogen oxides Tonnes 硫氧化物 噸 5.17 8.30 Sulfur oxides Tonnes 顆粒 噸 10.80 18.60 Particles Tonnes 32 震雄集團有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告2019 CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019 十、環境數據表現摘要 X. Environmental Performance Data Summary ﹙重列﹚4 (Restated)4 單位 2018/19年 2017/18年 Unit 2018/19 2017/18 有害廢棄物： Hazardous wastes: 廢水排放量: Wastewater discharged: 總量 噸 121.48 139.25 Total Tonnes 密度3 噸 0.01 0.01 Intensity3 Tonnes 固體廢物產生量: Solid wastes generated 總量 噸 97.51 121.45 Total Tonnes 密度3 噸 0.01 0.01 Intensity3 Tonnes 無害廢棄物： Non-hazardous wastes: 廢水排放量： Wastewater discharged: 總量 噸 105,253.26 167,594.85 Total Tonnes 密度3 噸 5.03 4.84 Intensity3 Tonnes 固體廢物產生量： Solid wastes generated: 總量 噸 7,468.72 12,165.11 Total Tonnes 密度3 噸 0.36 0.35 Intensity3 Tonnes 震雄集團有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告2019 CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019 33 十、環境數據表現摘要 X. Environmental Performance Data Summary ﹙重列﹚4 (Restated)4 單位 2018/19年 2017/18年 Unit 2018/19 2017/18 製成品所用包裝材料： Packaging materials used for finished goods: 總量 噸 Total Tonnes 密度3 噸 Intensity3 Tonnes 能源及水資源消耗量： Energy and water consumption: 電力： Electricity: 總量 兆瓦時 Total MWh 密度3 兆瓦時 Intensity3 MWh 汽油： Gasoline: 總量 公升 Total Litres 密度3 公升 Intensity3 Litres 柴油： Diesel: 總量 公升 Total Litres 密度3 公升 Intensity3 Litres 179.45214.59 0.010.01 33,314.72 44,028.36 1.591.27 157,437.25 185,534.18 7.535.36 151,525.62 260,579.52 7.247.52 34 震雄集團有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告2019 CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019 十、環境數據表現摘要 X. Environmental Performance Data Summary ﹙重列﹚4 (Restated)4 單位 2018/19年 2017/18年 Unit 2018/19 2017/18 二氧化碳： Carbon dioxide: 總量 公斤 Total Kilogram 密度3 公斤 Intensity3 Kilogram 液化石油氣： LPG: 總量 公斤 Total Kilogram 密度3 公斤 Intensity3 Kilogram 天然氣： Natural gas: 總量 立方米 Total Cubic meter 密度3 立方米 Intensity3 Cubic meter 水資源： Water: 總量4 立方米 Total4 Cubic meter 密度3 立方米 Intensity3 Cubic meter 4,422.007,171.00 0.210.21 30,201.80 46,018.00 1.441.33 65,193.00 108,215.00 3.123.12 253,746.25 340,387.44 12.139.82 震雄集團有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告2019 CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019 35 十、環境數據表現摘要 X. Environmental Performance Data Summary 附註： Notes: 1 範圍一是指本集團業務直接產生的溫室氣體 1 Scope 1 refers to the Group's business direct GHG emissions, including 排放，包括燃燒柴油、汽油、二氧化碳、液 combustion of diesel, gasoline, carbon dioxide, LPG and natural gas. 化石油氣、天然氣等。 2 範圍二是指本集團業務內部消耗購回來的電 2 Scope 2 refers to the Group's business indirect GHG emissions, including 力所引致的「間接能源」溫室氣體排放。 consumption of purchased electricity. 3 由於本集團所製造的注塑機及有關產品的機 3 Due to the differences on the types, models, time and cost of 型種類、機型大小、生產時間、生產成本等 production of the injection moulding machines and the related products 有所不同，因此我們將不同種類的產品折合 manufactured by the Group, we have converted different types of 成可比較的產量單位，即約當產量單位，約 products into comparable production units. This production unit is 當產量單位是按照生產時間、生產成本等因 calculated based on the factors such as production time and production 素計算，而本集團業務的各項環境數據表現 cost, thereby, it is used to calculate the intensity of above environmental 排放量╱產生量╱消耗量的密度是以每個約 performance data from the Group's operations. 當產量單位計算。 上年度的密度是按照實際生產量（包括注塑機 The Intensity of the previous year was calculated based on the actual 不同的機型及種類），而非約當產量計算；為 production volume (covering different types and models of the injection 了提高數據的可比性，本集團使用約當產量 moulding machines) rather than the comparable production units as 重列上年度排放量密度的數據。 described above. As such, the previous year's emissions intensity is restated by using the comparable production units to conform with the current year's presentation. 本年度及上年度的無害耗水量未有包括深圳 廠房的漏水水量。 上年度部分數據需重新分類作為比較用途。 此外，上年度報告的部分數據是轉移量而非 產生量，因此本集團需重列這些數據。 The current year and previous year's non-hazardous wastewater excluded the volume of water leakage at Shenzhen plant. Part of the data for the previous year need to be reclassified for comparison purposes. Besides, certain data presented last year was based on the transfer volume instead of production volume and need to be restated to conform with the current year's presentation. 36 震雄集團有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告2019 CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019 十一、聯交所的《環境、社會及管治報告指引》 XI. "Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide" by HKEX 一般披露╱關鍵績效指標 General Disclosure/Key 報告指引 頁數 Performance Indicators ("KPIs") Reporting Guideline Page A. 環境 A. Environmental 層面A1 排放物 Aspect A1 Emissions 一般披露 有關廢氣及溫室氣體排放、向水及土地的排污、有害及無害廢棄物的產 6 生等的： (a) 政策；及 (b) 遵守對發行人有重大影響的相關法律及規例的資料。 General Disclosure Information on: (a) the policies; and (b) compliance with relevant laws and regulations that have a significant impact on the issuer relating to air and greenhouse gas emissions, discharges into water and land, and generation of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. 關鍵績效指標A1.1 排放物種類及相關排放數據。 32 KPI A1.1 The types of emissions and respective emissions data. 關鍵績效指標A1.2 溫室氣體總排放量（以噸計算）及（如適用）密度（如以每產量單位、每項設 32 施計算）。 KPI A1.2 Greenhouse gas emissions in total (in tonnes) and, where appropriate, intensity (e.g. per unit of production volume, per facility). 關鍵績效指標A1.3 所產生有害廢棄物總量（以噸計算）及（如適用）密度（如以每產量單位、每 33 項設施計算）。 KPI A1.3 Total hazardous waste produced (in tonnes) and, where appropriate, intensity (e.g. per unit of production volume, per facility). 關鍵績效指標A1.4 所產生無害廢棄物總量（以噸計算）及（如適用）密度（如以每產量單位、每 33 項設施計算）。 KPI A1.4 Total non-hazardous waste produced (in tonnes) and, where appropriate, intensity (e.g. per unit of production volume, per facility). 關鍵績效指標A1.5 描述減低排放量的措施及所得成果。 6 KPI A1.5 Description of measures to mitigate emissions and results achieved. 關鍵績效指標A1.6 描述處理有害及無害廢棄物的方法、減低產生量的措施及所得成果。 8 KPI A1.6 Description of how hazardous and non-hazardous wastes are handled, reduction initiatives and results achieved. 震雄集團有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告2019 CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019 37 十一、聯交所的《環境、社會及管治報告指引》 XI. "Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide" by HKEX 一般披露╱關鍵績效指標 General Disclosure/Key 報告指引 頁數 Performance Indicators ("KPIs") Reporting Guideline Page 層面A2 資源使用 Aspect A2 Use of Resources 一般披露 有效使用資源（包括能源、水及其他原材料）的政策。 14 General Disclosure Policies on the efficient use of resources, including energy, water and other raw materials. 關鍵績效指標A2.1 按類型劃分的直接及╱或間接能源（如電、氣或油）總耗量（以兆瓦時計 34 算）及密度（如以每產量單位、每項設施計算）。 KPI A2.1 Direct and/or indirect energy consumption by type (e.g. electricity, gas or oil) in total (MWh) and intensity (e.g. per unit of production volume, per facility) 關鍵績效指標A2.2 總耗水量及密度（如以每產量單位、每項設施計算）。 35 KPI A2.2 Water consumption in total and intensity (e.g. per unit of production volume, per facility). 關鍵績效指標A2.3 描述能源使用效益計劃及所得成果。 14 KPI A2.3 Description of energy use efficiency initiatives and results achieved. 關鍵績效指標A2.4 描述求取適用水源上可有任何問題，以及提升用水效益計劃及所得成果。 18 KPI A2.4 Description of whether there is any issue in sourcing water that is fit for purpose, water efficiency initiatives and results achieved. 關鍵績效指標A2.5 製成品所用包裝材料的總量（以噸計算）及（如適用）每生產單位佔量。 34 KPI A2.5 Total packaging material used for finished products (in tonnes) and, if applicable, with reference to per unit produced. 層面A3 環境及天然資源 Aspect A3 The Environment and Natural Resources 一般披露 減低發行人對環境及天然資源造成重大影響的政策。 19 General Disclosure Policies on minimizing the issuer's significant impact on the environment and natural resources 關鍵績效指標A3.1 描述業務活動對環境及天然資源的重大影響及已採取管理有關影響的行 19 動。 KPI A3.1 Description of the significant impacts of activities on the environment and natural resources and the actions taken to manage them. 38 震雄集團有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告2019 CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019 十一、聯交所的《環境、社會及管治報告指引》 XI. "Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide" by HKEX 一般披露╱關鍵績效指標 General Disclosure/Key 報告指引 頁數 Performance Indicators ("KPIs") Reporting Guideline Page B. 社會1 B. Social1 層面B1 僱傭 Aspect B1 Employment and Labor Practices 一般披露 有關薪酬及解僱、招聘及晉升、工作時數、假期、平等機會、多元化、 20 反歧視以及其他待遇及福利的： (a) 政策；及 (b) 遵守對發行人有重大影響的相關法律及規例的資料。 General Disclosure Information on: (a) the policies; and (b) compliance with relevant laws and regulations that have a significant impact on the issuer relating to compensation and dismissal, recruitment and promotion, working hours, rest periods, equal opportunity, diversity, anti- discrimination, and other benefits and welfare. 層面B2 健康與安全 Aspect B2 Health and Safety 一般披露 有關提供安全工作環境及保障僱員避免職業性危害的： 22 (a) 政策；及 (b) 遵守對發行人有重大影響的相關法律及規例的資料。 General Disclosure Information on: (a) the policies; and (b) compliance with relevant laws and regulations that have a significant impact on the issuer relating to providing a safe working environment and protecting employees from occupational hazards. 層面B3 發展及培訓 Aspect B3 Development and Training 一般披露 有關提升僱員履行工作職責的知識及技能的政策。描述培訓活動。 22 General Disclosure Policies on improving employees' knowledge and skills for discharging duties at work. Description of training activities. 震雄集團有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告2019 CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019 39 十一、聯交所的《環境、社會及管治報告指引》 XI. "Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide" by HKEX 一般披露╱關鍵績效指標 General Disclosure/Key 報告指引 頁數 Performance Indicators ("KPIs") Reporting Guideline Page 層面B4 勞工準則 Aspect B4 Labor Standards 一般披露 有關防止童工或強制勞工的： 20 (a) 政策；及 (b) 遵守對發行人有重大影響的相關法律及規例的資料。 General Disclosure Information on: (a) the policies; and (b) compliance with relevant laws and regulations that have a significant impact on the issuer relating to preventing child and forced labor. 層面B5 供應鏈管理 Aspect B5 Supply Chain Management 一般披露 管理供應鏈的環境及社會風險政策。 25 General Disclosure Policies on managing environmental and social risks of the supply chain. 層面B6 產品責任 Aspect B6 Product Responsibility 一般披露 有關所提供產品和服務的健康與安全、廣告、標籤及私隱事宜以及補救 26 方法的： (a) 政策；及 (b) 遵守對發行人有重大影響的相關法律及規例的資料。 General Disclosure Information on: (a) the policies; and (b) compliance with relevant laws and regulations that have a significant impact on the issuer relating to health and safety, advertising, labelling and privacy matters relating to products and services provided and methods of redress. 40 震雄集團有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告2019 CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019 十一、聯交所的《環境、社會及管治報告指引》 XI. "Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide" by HKEX 一般披露╱關鍵績效指標 General Disclosure/Key 報告指引 頁數 Performance Indicators ("KPIs") Reporting Guideline Page 層面B7 反貪污 Aspect B7 Anti-corruption 一般披露 有關防止賄賂、勒索、欺詐及洗黑錢的： 27 (a) 政策；及 (b) 遵守對發行人有重大影響的相關法律及規例的資料。 General Disclosure Information on: (a) the policies; and (b) compliance with relevant laws and regulations that have a significant impact on the issuer relating to bribery, extortion, fraud and money laundering. 層面B8 社區投資 Aspect B8 Community Investment 一般披露 有關以社區參與來了解營運所在社區需要和確保其業務活動會考慮社區 28 利益的政策。 General Disclosure Policies on community engagement to understand the needs of the communities where the issuer operates and to ensure its activities take into consideration the communities' interests. 附註： Note: 1 《主板上市規則》附錄27只建議披露「主要範疇 1 Pursuant to Appendix 27 of the "Main Board Listing Rules", the KPIs B.社會」的關鍵績效指標，因此本集團選擇不 under Area B "Social" are recommended disclosures only. Therefore, the 披露該等關鍵績效指標。 Group choose not to disclose those KPIs in this Report. 震雄集團有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告2019 CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019 41 Attachments Original document

