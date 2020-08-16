Chen Lin Education : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ENTERING INTO MEMORANDUM OF COOPERATION

Shandong He Ling is a company established and existing under the laws of the People's Republic of China with limited liability. Shandong He Ling is mainly engaged in equity investment, investment management and investment consulting services. Shandong He Ling is indirectly controlled by Mr. Lu Xibiao. Mr. Lu Xibiao has extensive experience in the field of investment consulting and investment management. To the best of the directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquires, both Shandong He Ling and its ultimate beneficial owner are third parties independent from the Company and the connected persons (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'')) of the Company.
REASONS FOR ENTERING INTO THE MOU
The Board believes that, with its extensive experience in the field of investment, Shandong He Ling is able to identify investment targets with growth potential and introduce high- quality potential investors to the Company through its own resources and channels. The Board further believes that the cooperation with Shandong He Ling can give full play to the advantages of the parties in their own fields, so as to create value for the Company and its shareholders.
GENERAL
The Board wishes to emphasize that, no legally binding agreement in relation to the Cooperation Affairs has been reached by the parties of the MOU as at the date of this announcement. The parties of the MOU will promote the implementation of the specific Cooperation Affairs in accordance with the MOU. If the specific Cooperation Affairs constitute notifiable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules, the Company will comply with the disclosure and relevant requirements under the Listing Rules as and when appropriate. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares of the Company.
