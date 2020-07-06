Cheniere Energy : Publishes Inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report

“First and Forward” report enhances transparency, highlights company’s efforts and performance on environmental, social and governance issues

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: LNG) announced today that it has published its inaugural corporate responsibility report, titled First and Forward. The report identifies and details Cheniere’s performance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics, and describes the Company’s important role as a responsible, sustainable business advancing the global transition to a lower carbon future. Cheniere’s corporate responsibility report includes disclosures aligned with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and other leading reporting standards. Cheniere’s corporate responsibility report is expected to be updated and published annually.

“We are proud to publish our inaugural corporate responsibility report, a company-wide effort that represents a significant step forward in our transparency commitments on sustainability issues. From COVID-19 to climate change to diversity and inclusion, First and Forward forms the foundation of Cheniere’s disclosures on key ESG themes,” said Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s President and CEO. “Our commitment to address ESG issues is core to our operations and critical to our future as a leading global LNG provider.”

The report demonstrates Cheniere’s progress through action across key themes—climate, environment, workforce, health and safety, community, and governance—since it began operations in 2016. Some of those include:

Achieving a 35% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity in operations (Scope 1).

Reducing methane intensity by 64% in our operations.

Improving our safety performance with a 63% reduction in total recordable incident rate (TRIR) and a 43% reduction in lost time incident rate (LTIR).

Increasing workforce diversity, with a 15% increase in ethnic minority employees and a 21% increase in women and 14% in ethnic minorities in management.

Investing more than $3.7 million into local communities, including more than $1 million for global COVID-19 relief efforts.

Establishing board-level oversight of climate and sustainability issues.

Creating a dedicated climate and sustainability department and cross-functional team to manage the corporate responsibility program.

Adopting Cheniere’s Climate and Sustainability Principles.

Cheniere’s First and Forward report is a benchmark for actions that improve the company’s ESG performance. The report details Cheniere’s commitments to support the transition to a lower-carbon economy and reaffirms natural gas as a fundamental energy source in a lower-carbon future.

About Cheniere

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is the leading producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the United States, reliably providing a clean, secure, and affordable solution to the growing global need for natural gas. Cheniere is a full-service LNG provider, with capabilities that include gas procurement and transportation, liquefaction, vessel chartering, and LNG delivery. Cheniere has one of the largest liquefaction platforms in the world, consisting of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi liquefaction facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast, with expected total production capacity of approximately 45 million tonnes per annum of LNG operating or under construction. Cheniere is also pursuing liquefaction expansion opportunities and other projects along the LNG value chain. Cheniere is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has additional offices in London, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C.

