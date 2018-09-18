Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Cheniere Energy, Inc.    LNG

CHENIERE ENERGY, INC. (LNG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

China LNG tariff casts shadow over new U.S. export terminals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 03:36pm EDT

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - China set a 10 percent tariff on U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports, extending a trade dispute into energy and casting a shadow over U.S. export terminals that would propel the United States into the world's second-largest LNG seller.

Beijing on Tuesday said it would tax U.S. products worth $60 billion effective Sept. 24 in retaliation for tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump in an escalating trade war.

The rate was smaller than the 25 percent tariff China had touted earlier, which offered some relief and helped shares in listed U.S. LNG companies climb.

The tariffs undermine Trump's drive to use U.S. shale oil and natural gas to turn the United States into a global energy leader. The U.S. is on track to export over 1,000 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas as LNG in 2018. One billion cubic feet is enough to fuel about 5 million U.S. homes for a day.

But China, which purchased about 15 percent of all U.S. LNG shipped in 2017, is now on track to buy less than 100 bcf of U.S. LNG in 2018, less than last year, according to Thomson Reuters vessel tracking and U.S. Department of Energy data.

The country has taken delivery from just four vessels since June versus 17 during the first five months of the year.

[For a gra
phic on U.S. LNG deliveries to China, click here: https://tmsnrt.rs/2n9bQKn]

Proposed U.S. export terminals, many expected to supply Chinese customers, were expected to account for 60 percent of all new LNG production coming to market by 2023, according to industry data.

LNG, which involves super-cooling natural gas so it can be transported by ship rather than pipeline, has become one of the fastest growing commodity trades as nations seek cleaner fuels.

The tariff's extension to an energy commodity much in demand in China was a worrisome sign for trade relations and for billions of dollars in proposed U.S. terminals, said trade group executives.

Including LNG "is a good indicator of how serious things have gotten between the U.S. and China on this trade issue," said Charlie Riedl, executive director of Center for Liquefied Natural Gas, a group whose members include Cheniere Energy, Chevron and Exxon Mobil.

"While we would like to see this resolved quickly, I don't see that happening right now," said Riedl, speaking by phone from a natural gas conference in Spain. The longer the dispute lasts, the less likely proposed projects will find financial backers, he said.

Analysts say the tariffs will particularly hit plans by U.S. companies, such as Cheniere Energy, Sempra and Kinder Morgan, to build new terminals or expand existing ones by adding processing units.

"Some commercial agreements may be on hold until there is more visibility," said Stacey Morris, director of energy research at Alerian Indexes.

Cheniere, Kinder Morgan and Dominion Energy declined to comment.

But the smaller-than-expected Chinese tariff helped lift Cheniere Energy, whose shares on Tuesday were up 2.9 percent, and Golar LNG, whose stock rose 2 percent.

China imported 1.6 million tonnes, or 11 percent, of the 14.9 million tonnes of LNG exported from the United States so far this year, according to Thomson Reuters data. That accounted for 5 percent of total Chinese LNG imports.

The U.S. has been looking to Europe to take on more of its natural gas as the China dispute continues. Germany said on Tuesday the country would decide by year-end where to locate a new LNG receiving terminal as a gesture to the Trump administration.

(Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein in Barcelona, Scott DiSavino in New York and Gary McWilliams in Houston; Editing by Dale Hudson, Edmund Blair and Susan Thomas)

By Scott DiSavino and Sabina Zawadzki
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHENIERE ENERGY, INC. 2.93% 66.72 Delayed Quote.21.82%
GASLOG LTD -0.39% 19.25 Delayed Quote.-13.03%
GOLAR LNG LIMITED (USA) 2.26% 26.275 Delayed Quote.-13.92%
KINDER MORGAN INC 0.14% 18.195 Delayed Quote.0.55%
SEMPRA ENERGY -1.39% 117.2 Delayed Quote.11.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.
03:36pChina LNG tariff casts shadow over new U.S. export terminals
RE
12:16pChina sets tariff on U.S. LNG just as exports ramp up
RE
09/17CHENIERE ENERGY : and Vitol Sign 15-Year LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement
BU
09/12CHENIERE ENERGY INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a ..
AQ
09/06CHENIERE ENERGY INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/27CHENIERE ENERGY INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
08/17CHENIERE ENERGY : CPC Corporation, Taiwan and Cheniere Enter into a 25-year LNG ..
AQ
08/17CHENIERE ENERGY : FERC Issues Letter Involving Cheniere Energy
AQ
08/14CHENIERE ENERGY : and CPC Sign 25-Year LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement
AQ
08/13CHENIERE ENERGY : and CPC Sign 25-Year LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11:52aLNG producers move higher as China tariff lower than feared 
09/17As Fiscal Stimulus Fades, What's Next? 
09/17Cheniere and Vitol sign 15-year LNG sale and purchase agreement 
09/13Cheniere Energy Is On Track For $650M Distributable Cash Flow In 2019 
09/11U.S. SHALE GAS : The Times They Are A-Changin' Chapter I: Markets 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 791 M
EBIT 2018 1 974 M
Net income 2018 482 M
Debt 2018 22 817 M
Yield 2018 0,05%
P/E ratio 2018 50,76
P/E ratio 2019 21,72
EV / Sales 2018 5,73x
EV / Sales 2019 4,48x
Capitalization 16 075 M
Chart CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cheniere Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 74,3 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jack A. Fusco President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
G. Andrea Botta Chairman
Doug Shanda Senior Vice President-Operations
Michael J. Wortley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott K. Abshire Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.21.82%16 075
CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP HOLDINGS LLC11.05%7 125
QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY LTD.11.18%2 694
GOLAR LNG LIMITED (USA)-13.92%2 595
DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP-42.53%2 216
GASLOG LTD-13.03%1 564
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.