Correction to Cheniere Deal With China Signals Country's Key Role in LNG Exports

0
03/04/2019 | 07:39pm EST

Cheniere agreed to send 1.2 million tons a year to China National Petroleum Corp., and opened an office in Beijing in 2017. China also hit U.S. LNG with 10% tariffs as part of a trade fight. And Cheniere has previously financed one train with an equal portion of debt and equity. "Cheniere Deal With China Signals Country's Key Role in LNG Exports" at 4:48 ET, incorrectly said the contract was for 2 million tons and that the office opened last year in the fourth paragraph. And in the seventh paragraph, the article incorrectly said the tariffs were 15%. And in the 11th paragraph, the article incorrectly suggested Cheniere had previously financed multiple trains with an equal portion of debt and equity. (3/4/2019)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHENIERE ENERGY, INC. 1.56% 65 Delayed Quote.8.13%
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP 0.49% 6.11 End-of-day quote.20.40%
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP End-of-day quote.
