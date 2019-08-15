Log in
CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.

(LNG)
Federman & Sherwood : Announces Investigation of Cheniere Energy, Inc., Carl Icahn and Icahn Related Representatives for Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws

08/15/2019

Federman & Sherwood, a boutique litigation law firm with offices in Texas and Oklahoma, is investigating transactions in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: LNG) stock by Carl Icahn (“Icahn”) and potential breaches of fiduciary duty by his representatives or Cheniere board members Samuel Merksamer, Neal Shear and Gian Andrea Botta, among others. The allegations, only recently disclosed and withheld from the public, include statements including insider trading by Icahn and breaches of fiduciary duty by Cheniere board members to effectively do Icahn’s bidding and oust Cheniere founder, and then Chairman and CEO Charif Souki (“Souki”). The allegations include possible payoffs to board members of both cash and favors to oust Souki and to kill long-term projects by Cheniere for short term profits, only to later get involved in protracted and expensive litigation, including with Souki.

If you have information about the events including the ouster of Charif Souki, allegations of insider trading by Carl Icahn or breaches of fiduciary duty by the Board of Cheniere, please contact William Federman at (405) 235-1560 or by email wbf@federmanlaw.com. Federman & Sherwood has extensive nationwide experience in representing investors in securities, derivative and merger-related shareholder class actions, and has been appointed as lead counsel in multiple complex cases.


Managers
NameTitle
Jack A. Fusco President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
G. Andrea Botta Chairman
Doug Shanda Senior Vice President-Operations
Michael J. Wortley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott K. Abshire Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.0.57%15 280
QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY QPSC22.91%3 332
GOLAR LNG LIMITED (USA)-37.87%1 244
TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.20.96%1 046
HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP7.18%994
AEGIS LOGISTICS LTD-2.79%934
