Nyse MKT  >  Cheniere Energy, Inc.    LNG

CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.

(LNG)
My previous session
News 
News

U.S. and China could reach trade deal at summit around March 27: WSJ

03/03/2019 | 07:00pm EST
FILE PHOTO: G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping could reach a formal trade deal at a summit around March 27 given progress in talks between the two countries, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The two nations have imposed tit-for-tat tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of each others' goods, roiling financial markets, disrupting manufacturing supply chains and shrinking U.S. farm exports.

China would lower tariffs on U.S.-made goods including agricultural products, chemicals and cars in exchange for sanctions relief from Washington, the Journal said, citing people briefed on the matter on both sides.

The newspaper's sources cautioned that hurdles remain, and each side faces possible resistance at home that the terms are too favorable to the other side.

As a part of the deal there would be a $18 billion purchase of natural-gas from Houston-based Cheniere Energy Inc, the report said.

Cheniere declined to comment on the potential for a new LNG supply deal with China, a spokesman said. It last year signed a 20-year deal to supply state-run Chinese National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) with natural gas from its Louisiana export terminal through 2043.

The United States is working to hammer out a detailed trade agreement with China that will include specific structural commitments, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Thursday.

Last week, Trump said the U.S. could walk away from a trade deal with China if it were not good enough, even as his economic advisers touted "fantastic" progress toward an agreement to end the dispute with Beijing.

(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington and Gary McWilliams in Houston; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 9 452 M
EBIT 2019 2 549 M
Net income 2019 731 M
Debt 2019 26 956 M
Yield 2019 0,29%
P/E ratio 2019 24,32
P/E ratio 2020 18,68
EV / Sales 2019 4,61x
EV / Sales 2020 3,90x
Capitalization 16 590 M
Chart CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cheniere Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 78,6 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jack A. Fusco President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
G. Andrea Botta Chairman
Doug Shanda Senior Vice President-Operations
Michael J. Wortley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott K. Abshire Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.8.89%16 590
QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY (NAKILAT)11.73%3 044
GOLAR LNG LIMITED (USA)-5.15%2 087
GASLOG LTD-2.07%1 303
HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP34.81%1 249
TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.29.22%1 130
