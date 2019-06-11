Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cherokee Inc    CHKE

CHEROKEE INC

(CHKE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cherokee Global Brands to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on June 18, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cherokee, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHKE), a global brand marketing platform that manages a growing portfolio of fashion and lifestyle brands, announced today that it plans to release its first quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. A conference call, followed by a question and answer session is scheduled the same day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. 

To join the conference call, please dial (877) 407-0784 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8560 (International). The earnings call webcast can also be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.cherokeeglobalbrands.com.

For those unable to participate during the broadcast, a replay will be available until 8:59 p.m. PT/ 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. To access the replay, dial (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and use passcode: 13690995.

About Cherokee Inc.
Cherokee is a global brand marketing platform that manages a growing portfolio of fashion and lifestyle brands including Cherokee®, Hi-Tec®, Magnum®, 50 Peaks® and Interceptor®, Tony Hawk Signature Apparel® and Hawk Brands®, Carole Little®, Liz Lange®, Everyday California®, Sideout®, across multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers around the world. The Company currently maintains license agreements with leading retailers and manufacturers that span over 100 countries, with distribution across 20,000+ retail locations and multiple ecommerce platforms.

Contact:

Cherokee Global Brands
Steven Brink, CFO
818-908-9868

Addo Investor Relations
Kimberly Esterkin/Patricia Nir
310-829-5400

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHEROKEE INC
04:07pCHEROKEE INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:06pCherokee Global Brands to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial R..
GL
06/10CHEROKEE INC : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rul..
AQ
05/01CHEROKEE INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/01Cherokee Global Brands Appoints Patti Johnson to Board of Directors
GL
04/23CHEROKEE : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/23CHEROKEE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
04/23CHEROKEE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
04/23CHEROKEE : Global Brands Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial R..
AQ
04/15CHEROKEE : Global Brands to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financi..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Chart CHEROKEE INC
Duration : Period :
Cherokee Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEROKEE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henry Stupp Chief Executive Officer & Director
Howard B. Siegel President, Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Steven L. Brink Chief Financial Officer
Jess Marshall Ravich Independent Director
Keith M. Hull Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEROKEE INC54.49%13
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL13.78%85 676
KERING17.04%66 295
FAST RETAILING CO LTD19.08%62 009
ROSS STORES17.79%33 819
HENNES & MAURITZ19.25%22 236
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About