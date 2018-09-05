Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cherokee Inc    CHKE

CHEROKEE INC (CHKE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cherokee Global Brands to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on September 17

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cherokee, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHKE), a global brand marketing platform that manages a growing portfolio of fashion and lifestyle brands, announced today that it plans to release its second quarter fiscal year 2019 financial results after the market close on Monday, September 17, 2018. A conference call is scheduled the same day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. 

To join the conference call, please dial (877) 407-0784 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8560 (International). The earnings call webcast can also be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.cherokeeglobalbrands.com.

For those unable to participate during the broadcast, a replay will be available until 8:59 p.m. PT/ 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, September 24, 2018. To access the replay, dial (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and use passcode: 13682764.

About Cherokee, Inc.
Cherokee is a global brand marketing platform that manages a growing portfolio of fashion and lifestyle brands including Cherokee®, Carole Little®, Tony Hawk® Signature Apparel and Hawk Brands®, Liz Lange®, Everyday California®, Sideout®, Hi-Tec®, Magnum®, 50 Peaks® and Interceptor, across multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers around the world. The Company currently maintains license agreements with leading retailers and manufacturers that span over 100 countries, with distribution across 20,000+ retail locations and multiple ecommerce platforms.

Contact:

Cherokee Global Brands
Steven Brink, CFO
818-908-9868

Addo Investor Relations
Laura Bainbridge/Patricia Nir
310-829-5400

 

Cherokee Global Brands logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHEROKEE INC
04:01pCherokee Global Brands to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial ..
GL
08/16CHEROKEE : Mintz Levin Advises Global Brand Marketing Company on $40 Million Fin..
AQ
08/09CHEROKEE INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Mate..
AQ
08/07Cherokee Global Brands Announces Debt Refinancing
AQ
08/07TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Newell Brands and Cherokee
AC
08/06CHEROKEE : Global Brands Announces Debt Refinancing
AQ
06/20Free Research Report as Boot Barn's Net Sales Jumped 5% and EPS Soared 140%
AC
06/14CHEROKEE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
06/14CHEROKEE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
06/14CHEROKEE : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/08Midday Gainers / Losers (08/08/2018) 
08/08PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (8/8/2018) 
08/06Cherokee Global Brands announces debt refinancing 
08/01Forensic Stock Selections For August - First Year Portfolio +96.80% 
06/15Cherokee down 8% post Q1 results 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 25,4 M
EBIT 2019 5,45 M
Net income 2019 -2,62 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 13,11
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,48x
Capitalization 12,9 M
Chart CHEROKEE INC
Duration : Period :
Cherokee Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEROKEE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,85 $
Spread / Average Target -7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henry Stupp Chief Executive Officer & Director
Howard B. Siegel President, Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Jess Marshall Ravich Non-Executive Chairman
Steven L. Brink Chief Financial Officer
Keith M. Hull Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEROKEE INC-51.69%13
SANDS CHINA LTD.-4.67%38 913
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-3.93%32 308
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED32.11%14 361
WYNN MACAU LTD-10.21%14 269
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)-18.87%11 611
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.