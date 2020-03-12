Log in
CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORAT

(CHMI)
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation : Announces Common and Preferred Dividends for the First Quarter 2020

03/12/2020

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.40 per share on the Company’s common stock for the first quarter of 2020. The dividend will be payable in cash on April 28, 2020 to holders of the common stock of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2020.

Additionally, Cherry Hill announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.5125 per share on the Company’s 8.20% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock and a dividend of $0.515625 per share on the Company’s 8.250% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for the first quarter of 2020. The dividends will be payable in cash on April 15, 2020 to holders of the applicable Series of Preferred Stock of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2020.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. For additional information, visit www.chmireit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including, among others, statements relating to the Company’s long-term growth opportunities and strategies, expand its market opportunities and create its own Excess MSRs and its ability to generate sustainable and attractive risk-adjusted returns for stockholders. These forward looking statements are based upon the Company’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. For a description of factors that may cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ from its forward-looking statements, please review the information under the heading “Risk Factors” included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 25,1 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 26,0 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 13,1%
P/E ratio 2020 8,69x
P/E ratio 2021 6,92x
Capi. / Sales2020 8,13x
Capi. / Sales2021 8,94x
Capitalization 204 M
Chart CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 15,75  $
Last Close Price 12,25  $
Spread / Highest target 30,6%
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey B. Lown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Hutchby Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Joseph P. Murin Lead Independent Director
Regina M. Lowrie Independent Director
Robert C. Mercer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-16.04%204
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-9.66%11 414
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-18.61%7 784
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-18.62%5 717
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.-14.65%5 714
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-10.85%4 491
