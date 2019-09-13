Log in
CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORP

(CHMI)
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation : Announces Preferred Dividends for the Third Quarter 2019

09/13/2019

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.5125 per share on the Company’s 8.20% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock and $0.515625 per share on the Company’s 8.250% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for the third quarter of 2019. The dividends will be payable in cash on October 15, 2019 to holders of the Series A and Series B Preferred Stock of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2019.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. For additional information, visit www.chmireit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including, among others, statements relating to the Company’s long-term growth opportunities and strategies, expand its market opportunities and create its own Excess MSRs and its ability to generate sustainable and attractive risk-adjusted returns for stockholders. These forward looking statements are based upon the Company’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. For a description of factors that may cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ from its forward-looking statements, please review the information under the heading “Risk Factors” included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 22,9 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -32,3 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 13,2%
P/E ratio 2019 -4,21x
P/E ratio 2020 3,91x
Capi. / Sales2019 9,98x
Capi. / Sales2020 9,04x
Capitalization 228 M
Technical analysis trends CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 15,67  $
Last Close Price 13,52  $
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey B. Lown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin J. Levine Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Joseph P. Murin Independent Director
Regina Lowrie Independent Director
Robert C. Mercer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORP-22.12%228
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-11.91%12 524
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP-10.83%8 568
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.23.74%6 865
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP5.42%6 225
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC13.50%4 856
