Chesapeake Energy : Shares Rise on Production Forecast, Profit Beat

0
02/27/2019 | 10:19am EST

By Micah Maidenberg

Investors are bidding up shares in Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) after the fracking company's adjusted profit at the end of the year beat Wall Street predictions and its forecast for 2019 proved stronger than expected.

The Oklahoma City-based company's stock rose 6% to $2.82 a share in heavy morning trading Wednesday.

Chesapeake reported an adjusted profit of 21 cents a share, a figure that excludes oil and gas-related hedging gains and losses on the sale of oil and gas properties. Analysts had expected 18 cents a share.

Investors are also helping lift the stock price because the company expects to produce roughly 119,200 barrels of oil a day at the midpoint, according analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. That beat expectations of 118,300 barrels a day.

Also helping the stock today: even though the production forecast is expected to rise more than expectations, the company said that capital spending will be flat in 2019 compared with 2018, when it spent $2.37 billion.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 9 532 M
EBIT 2018 1 153 M
Net income 2018 362 M
Debt 2018 8 326 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 5,90
P/E ratio 2019 4,43
EV / Sales 2018 1,13x
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
Capitalization 2 403 M
Chart CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chesapeake Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 2,96 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Douglas Lawler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. Brad Martin Non-Executive Chairman
Jason M. Pigott Executive VP-Operations & Technical Services
Domenic J. DellOsso Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Merrill A. Miller Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION25.24%2 403
CONOCOPHILLIPS10.54%78 183
CNOOC LTD12.66%77 893
EOG RESOURCES8.65%54 459
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.90%49 500
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD12.36%33 969
