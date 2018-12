By Josh Beckerman



Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) shares recently traded up 21.4% to $2.10 after Chairman Emeritus Archie W. Dunham disclosed the purchase of 2.1 million more shares.

Mr. Dunham's filing Wednesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission refers to a Dec. 21 purchase, and follows two other recent filings detailing the combined purchase of 2.4 million shares.

