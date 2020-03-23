Log in
CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION

CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION

(CHK)
Chesapeake Energy : Thinking about buying stock in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, B2Gold, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, or Waitr?

03/23/2020 | 09:32am EDT

NEW YORK, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for AMRX, BTG, CHK, HEPA, and WTRH.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-amneal-pharmaceuticals-b2gold-chesapeake-energy-corp-hepion-pharmaceuticals-or-waitr-301028188.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2020
