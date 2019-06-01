Log in
CHESAPEAKE LODGING TRUST

(CHSP)
CHESAPEAKE LODGING INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Chesapeake Lodging Trust - CHSP

06/01/2019

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Chesapeake Lodging Trust (“Chesapeake”) (NYSE: CHSP) to Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (“Park”) (NYSE: PK). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Chesapeake will receive only $11.00 in cash and 0.628 of a share of Park for each share of Chesapeake that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-chsp/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
