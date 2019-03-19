Chesapeake Lodging Trust : Declares Dividend for the First Quarter

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) (the “Trust”) announced today that
its board of trustees has declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.40
per common share. The dividend will be paid on April 15, 2019 to
shareholders of record at the close of business on March 29, 2019. The
dividend represents a 5.5% annualized yield based on the closing price
of the Trust’s common shares on March 18, 2019.
ABOUT CHESAPEAKE LODGING TRUST
Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate
investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in
upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a
selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or
unique locations in the United States. The Trust owns 20 hotels with an
aggregate of 6,288 rooms in eight states and the District of Columbia.
Additional information can be found on the Trust’s website at www.chesapeakelodgingtrust.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005751/en/