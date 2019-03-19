Chesapeake Lodging Trust : Declares Dividend for the First Quarter

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) (the “Trust”) announced today that its board of trustees has declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.40 per common share. The dividend will be paid on April 15, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 29, 2019. The dividend represents a 5.5% annualized yield based on the closing price of the Trust’s common shares on March 18, 2019.

