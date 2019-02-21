Chesapeake Lodging Trust : Reports Fourth Quarter Results

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP), a lodging real estate investment
trust (REIT), reported today its financial results for the quarter ended
December 31, 2018.
HIGHLIGHTS
Comparable RevPAR: 3.7%
increase for the 20-hotel portfolio over the same period in 2017.
Comparable Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre
Margin: 110 basis point increase to 31.1% for the
20-hotel portfolio over the same period in 2017.
Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre:
$44.3 million.
Adjusted Corporate EBITDAre:
$39.9 million.
Net income available to common shareholders:
$13.2 million or $0.22 per diluted common share.
Adjusted FFO: $31.8 million
or $0.54 per diluted common share.
“During the fourth quarter, our hotel portfolio generated RevPAR growth
of 3.7%, which exceeded the midpoint of our provided outlook, and margin
improvement of 110 basis points, which exceeded the high end of our
provided outlook. We were successful in our appeals of property tax
reassessments in Chicago during the quarter which contributed to 30
basis points of margin improvement. Overall, we are very pleased with
our results and performance during the fourth quarter of 2018,” said
James L. Francis, Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s President and Chief
Executive Officer.
Mr. Francis continued, “Our renovation at the Hotel Adagio San
Francisco, Autograph Collection, was completed in the fourth quarter of
2018 and now our four hotels located in San Francisco, which contribute
over 25% of our portfolio EBITDAre, are fully renovated and well
positioned to take advantage for what is widely expected to be a
record-setting 2019 in terms of city-wide room nights generated from the
completion of the newly renovated and expanded Moscone Center. The
forecasted strength in San Francisco is expected to contribute
significantly to our portfolio’s healthy RevPAR growth expected in 2019
despite (1) weaker city-wide convention calendars in several of our
other markets, including Boston, Chicago, and Washington, DC and (2)
negative impact, primarily in the first quarter, from guestroom
renovations at three of our other hotels.”
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
The following is a summary of the consolidated financial results for the
three months and year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 (in millions,
except share and per share amounts):
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Total revenue
$
142.5
$
142.7
$
597.2
$
598.3
Net income available to common shareholders
$
13.2
$
27.6
$
97.0
$
66.5
Net income per diluted common share
$
0.22
$
0.46
$
1.62
$
1.11
Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre(1)
$
44.3
$
42.5
$
193.6
$
188.6
Adjusted Corporate EBITDAre(1)
$
39.9
$
37.3
$
174.6
$
169.5
AFFO available to common shareholders(1)
$
31.8
$
28.4
$
139.2
$
128.6
AFFO per diluted common share
$
0.54
$
0.48
$
2.34
$
2.17
Weighted-average number of diluted common shares outstanding
59,415,590
59,311,061
59,390,839
59,255,244
_____________
(1)
See the discussion included in this press release for information
regarding this non-GAAP financial measure.
HOTEL OPERATING RESULTS
The Trust uses the term "comparable" to refer to metrics that include
only those hotels owned for the entirety of the two periods being
compared. As of December 31, 2018, the Trust owned 20 hotels. Since the
Hyatt Centric Santa Barbara was sold on July 26, 2018 and The Hotel
Minneapolis, Autograph Collection was sold on November 8, 2017, they
have been excluded from the comparable hotel portfolio metrics for the
three months and year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017. Included in the
following table are comparisons of the key operating metrics for the
comparable 20-hotel portfolio for the three months and year ended
December 31, 2018 and 2017 (in thousands, except for ADR and RevPAR):
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Change
2018
2017
Change
Comparable Occupancy
82.3
%
80.7
%
160 bps
85.5
%
83.1
%
240 bps
Comparable ADR
$
223.86
$
220.19
1.7%
$
228.58
$
225.47
1.4%
Comparable RevPAR
$
184.26
$
177.68
3.7%
$
195.37
$
187.25
4.3%
Comparable Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre(1)
$
44,347
$
41,305
7.4%
$
190,592
$
180,293
5.7%
Comparable Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre Margin(1)
31.1
%
30.0
%
110 bps
32.4
%
31.6
%
80 bps
_____________
(1)
See the discussion included in this press release for information
regarding this non-GAAP financial measure.
DIVIDEND
On October 15, 2018, the Trust paid a dividend in the amount of $0.40
per share to its common shareholders of record as of September 28, 2018.
On December 18, 2018, the Trust declared a dividend in the amount of
$0.40 per share payable to its common shareholders of record as of
December 31, 2018. The dividend was paid on January 15, 2019.
2019 OUTLOOK
The Trust's 2019 outlook assumes no future acquisitions, dispositions,
or financing transactions (in millions, except RevPAR and per share
amounts):
First Quarter 2019 Outlook
Full Year 2019 Outlook
Low
High
Low
High
CONSOLIDATED:
Net income
$
6.1
$
7.5
$
66.6
$
72.6
Net income per diluted common share
$
0.10
$
0.12
$
1.11
$
1.21
Adjusted Corporate EBITDAre
$
30.4
$
31.9
$
174.8
$
181.8
AFFO available to common shareholders
$
24.8
$
26.1
$
140.0
$
146.0
AFFO per diluted common share
$
0.41
$
0.44
$
2.35
$
2.45
Corporate cash general and administrative expense
$
3.0
$
3.2
$
11.0
$
12.0
Corporate non-cash general and administrative expense
$
2.0
$
2.0
$
7.7
$
7.7
Weighted-average number of diluted common shares outstanding
59.8
59.8
59.6
59.6
20-HOTEL PORTFOLIO:
RevPAR
$
175.00
$
178.00
$
198.00
$
202.00
RevPAR change as compared to 2018(1)
1.0
%
3.0
%
1.5
%
3.5
%
Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre
$
35.3
$
37.0
$
193.5
$
201.5
Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre Margin
26.7
%
27.5
%
32.3
%
33.0
%
Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre Margin change as compared to 2018(1)
(125) bps
(50) bps
(15) bps
60 bps
_____________
(1)
The comparable 2018 period excludes results of operations for the
Hyatt Centric Santa Barbara, which was sold on July 26, 2018.
The Trust’s 2019 outlook contemplates the expected revenue and Adjusted
Hotel EBITDAre displacement from guestroom renovations taking
place primarily during the first quarter at the 195-room Homewood Suites
Seattle Convention Center, the 193-room Hilton Checkers Los Angeles and
the 429-room Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Spa and Marina. The Trust
estimates that the negative impact on RevPAR growth for the first
quarter and full year 2019 will be approximately 200 basis points and 50
basis points, respectively, and the negative impact on Adjusted Hotel
EBITDAre Margin growth for the first quarter and full year 2019
will be approximately 80 basis points and 20 basis points, respectively,
resulting in Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre displacement of
approximately $1.75 million and $2.0 million for the first quarter and
full year 2019, respectively.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The Trust reports the following seven non-GAAP financial measures
(within the meaning of the rules of the Securities and Exchange
Commission) that it believes are useful to investors as key measures of
its operating performance: (1) EBITDAre, (2) Adjusted Corporate
EBITDAre, (3) Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre, (4) Adjusted
Hotel EBITDAre Margin, (5) FFO, (6) FFO available to common
shareholders and (7) AFFO available to common shareholders. Effective
January 1, 2018, the Trust began reporting EBITDAre in accordance
with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate
Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). Adjusted Corporate EBITDAre,
Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre, and Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre
Margin are equivalent to the Trust's previously reported Adjusted
Corporate EBITDA, Adjusted Hotel EBITDA, and Adjusted Hotel EBITDA
Margin measures, respectively. Reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial
measures to the most comparable GAAP measure are included in the
accompanying financial tables.
EBITDAre — The Trust calculates EBITDAre in accordance
with standards established by NAREIT, which defines EBITDAre as
net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) before interest, income
taxes, depreciation and amortization, gains (losses) from sales of real
estate, impairment charges of depreciated real estate, and adjustments
for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. The Trust believes
that EBITDAre provides investors a useful financial measure to
evaluate the Trust’s operating performance, excluding the impact of the
Trust’s capital structure (primarily interest expense) and the Trust’s
asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization).
Adjusted Corporate EBITDAre — The Trust further adjusts EBITDAre
for certain additional recurring and non-recurring items that are not in
NAREIT’s definition of EBITDAre. Specifically, the Trust adjusts
for hotel acquisition costs and non-cash amortization of intangible
assets and liabilities, deferred franchise costs, and deferred key
money, all of which are recurring items. For the three months and year
ended December 31, 2017, the Trust also adjusted for the non-recurring
impact resulting from the change in management at the Hilton Denver City
Center (formerly the Denver Marriott City Center), which included a
non-cash write-off of an unfavorable contract liability, a settlement
gain, and transition-related expenses. The Trust believes that Adjusted
Corporate EBITDAre provides investors another financial measure
of its operating performance that provides for greater comparability of
its core operating results between periods.
Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre — The Trust further adjusts Adjusted
Corporate EBITDAre for corporate general and administrative
expenses, which is a recurring item. The Trust believes that Adjusted
Hotel EBITDAre provides investors a useful financial measure to
evaluate the Trust’s hotel operating performance by excluding the impact
of corporate-level expenses.
Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre Margin — Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre
Margin is defined as Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre as a percentage of
total revenues. The Trust believes that Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre
Margin provides investors another useful financial measure to evaluate
the Trust’s hotel operating performance.
FFO — The Trust calculates FFO in accordance with standards established
by NAREIT, which defines FFO as net income (calculated in accordance
with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization, gains (losses) from
sales of real estate, impairment charges of depreciated real estate,
adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures, and the
cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles. Historical cost
accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of
real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate
values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions,
most industry investors consider presentations of operating results for
real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be
insufficient by themselves. By excluding the effect of depreciation and
amortization and gains (losses) from sales of real estate, both of which
are based on historical cost accounting and which may be of lesser
significance in evaluating current performance, the Trust believes that
FFO provides investors a useful financial measure to evaluate the
Trust’s operating performance.
FFO available to common shareholders — The Trust reduces FFO for
preferred share dividends, write-off of issuance costs of redeemed
preferred shares, and dividends declared on and earnings allocated to
unvested time-based awards (consistent with adjustments required by GAAP
in reporting net income available to common shareholders and related per
share amounts). FFO available to common shareholders provides investors
another financial measure to evaluate the Trust’s operating performance
after taking into account the interests of holders of the Trust’s
preferred shares and unvested time-based awards.
AFFO available to common shareholders — The Trust further adjusts FFO
available to common shareholders for certain additional recurring and
non-recurring items that are not in NAREIT’s definition of FFO.
Specifically, the Trust adjusts for hotel acquisition costs and non-cash
amortization of intangible assets and liabilities, deferred franchise
costs, and deferred key money, all of which are recurring items. For the
three months and year ended December 31, 2017, the Trust also adjusted
for (1) the impact, net of tax, resulting from the change in management
at the Hilton Denver City Center (formerly the Denver Marriott City
Center), which included a non-cash write-off of an unfavorable contract
liability, a settlement gain, and transition-related expenses and (2)
the non-cash adjustment to the Trust's deferred tax assets and
liabilities resulting from the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act,
both of which were non-recurring items. The Trust believes that AFFO
available to common shareholders provides investors another financial
measure of its operating performance that provides for greater
comparability of its core operating results between periods.
CHESAPEAKE LODGING TRUST
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share data)
December 31,
2018
2017
ASSETS
Property and equipment, net
$
1,732,154
$
1,823,217
Intangible assets, net
34,678
35,256
Cash and cash equivalents
71,259
44,314
Restricted cash
31,614
30,602
Accounts receivable, net
18,360
20,769
Prepaid expenses and other assets
21,012
21,202
Total assets
$
1,909,077
$
1,975,360
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Long-term debt
$
751,389
$
829,552
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
72,555
65,783
Other liabilities
31,155
31,597
Total liabilities
855,099
926,932
Commitments and contingencies
Preferred shares, $.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares
authorized; no shares issued and outstanding, respectively
—
—
Common shares, $.01 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 60,263,670
shares and 59,941,088 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
603
599
Additional paid-in capital
1,193,455
1,190,250
Cumulative dividends in excess of net income
(144,341
)
(144,734
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
4,261
2,313
Total shareholders’ equity
1,053,978
1,048,428
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
1,909,077
$
1,975,360
SUPPLEMENTAL CREDIT INFORMATION:
Fixed charge coverage ratio(1)
3.33
3.00
Leverage ratio(1)
33.1
%
39.2
%
______________
(1)
Calculated as defined under the Trust’s revolving credit facility.
CHESAPEAKE LODGING TRUST
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(unaudited)
REVENUE
Rooms
$
106,441
$
106,402
$
455,287
$
450,812
Food and beverage
28,906
29,095
112,496
118,715
Other
7,162
7,158
29,389
28,740
Total revenue
142,509
142,655
597,172
598,267
EXPENSES
Hotel operating expenses:
Rooms
26,351
26,361
106,974
107,183
Food and beverage
21,041
21,760
83,917
88,454
Other direct
1,213
1,321
4,934
5,457
Indirect
49,481
36,784
207,457
194,212
Total hotel operating expenses
98,086
86,226
403,282
395,306
Depreciation and amortization
18,651
18,978
75,585
76,230
Air rights contract amortization
130
130
520
520
Corporate general and administrative
4,470
5,252
18,992
19,050
Total operating expenses
121,337
110,586
498,379
491,106
Interest income
330
—
558
—
Interest expense
(8,196
)
(8,950
)
(34,399
)
(33,939
)
Gain on sale of hotels
—
6,102
33,109
6,102
Income before income taxes
13,306
29,221
98,061
79,324
Income tax expense
(78
)
(1,619
)
(1,095
)
(3,089
)
Net income
13,228
27,602
96,966
76,235
Preferred share dividends
—
—
—
(5,274
)
Write-off of issuance costs of redeemed preferred shares
—
—
—
(4,419
)
Net income available to common shareholders
$
13,228
$
27,602
$
96,966
$
66,542
Net income per common share:
Basic
$
0.22
$
0.47
$
1.63
$
1.12
Diluted
$
0.22
$
0.46
$
1.62
$
1.11
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
59,151,768
59,044,308
59,138,676
59,029,490
Diluted
59,415,590
59,311,061
59,390,839
59,255,244
CHESAPEAKE LODGING TRUST
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
96,966
$
76,235
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
75,585
76,230
Air rights contract amortization
520
520
Write-off of unfavorable contract liability
—
(11,815
)
Deferred financing costs amortization
1,588
1,682
Gain on sale of hotels
(33,109
)
(6,102
)
Share-based compensation
7,562
7,497
Other
(302
)
(593
)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
1,893
(1,093
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
1,866
(1,976
)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
6,765
1,283
Other liabilities
(127
)
1,667
Net cash provided by operating activities
159,207
143,535
Cash flows from investing activities:
Disposition of hotels, net of cash sold
89,821
45,991
Improvements and additions to hotels
(41,898
)
(55,051
)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
47,923
(9,060
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Redemption of preferred shares
—
(125,000
)
Borrowings under revolving credit facility
55,000
315,000
Repayments under revolving credit facility
(120,000
)
(310,000
)
Proceeds from issuance of unsecured term loan
—
225,000
Scheduled principal payments on mortgage debt
(13,188
)
(137,657
)
Payment of deferred financing costs
(1,563
)
(1,783
)
Payment of dividends to common shareholders
(95,069
)
(95,909
)
Payment of dividends to preferred shareholders
—
(7,320
)
Repurchase of common shares
(4,353
)
(1,078
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(179,173
)
(138,747
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted
cash
27,957
(4,272
)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
74,916
79,188
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
$
102,873
$
74,916
CHESAPEAKE LODGING TRUST RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP
FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)
The following table reconciles net income to EBITDAre, Adjusted
Corporate EBITDAre, Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre,and
Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre Margin for the three months and year
ended December 31, 2018 and 2017:
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net income
$
13,228
$
27,602
$
96,966
$
76,235
Add: Interest expense
8,196
8,950
34,399
33,939
Income tax expense
78
1,619
1,095
3,089
Depreciation and amortization
18,651
18,978
75,585
76,230
Less: Interest income
(330
)
—
(558
)
—
Gain on sale of hotels
—
(6,102
)
(33,109
)
(6,102
)
EBITDAre
39,823
51,047
174,378
183,391
Add: Non-cash amortization(1)
54
2
218
(74
)
Less: Hilton Denver City Center change in management(2)
—
(13,769
)
—
(13,769
)
Adjusted Corporate EBITDAre
39,877
37,280
174,596
169,548
Add: Corporate general and administrative
4,470
5,252
18,992
19,050
Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre
44,347
42,532
193,588
188,598
Less: Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre of hotels sold(3)
—
(1,227
)
(2,996
)
(8,305
)
Comparable Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre
$
44,347
$
41,305
$
190,592
$
180,293
Total revenue
$
142,509
$
142,655
$
597,172
$
598,267
Less: Total revenue of hotels sold(3)
—
(4,743
)
(9,411
)
(27,235
)
Comparable total revenue
$
142,509
$
137,912
$
587,761
$
571,032
Comparable Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre Margin
31.1
%
30.0
%
32.4
%
31.6
%
_____________
(1)
Reflects non-cash amortization of ground lease asset, deferred
franchise costs, deferred key money, unfavorable contract liability,
and air rights contract.
(2)
Reflects (1) a non-cash write-off of an unfavorable contract
liability, (2) a settlement gain, and (3) transition-related
expenses, all of which are in connection with the change in
management at the Hilton Denver City Center (formerly the Denver
Marriott City Center).
(3)
Reflects results of operations for the Hyatt Centric Santa Barbara,
which was sold on July 26, 2018, and The Hotel Minneapolis,
Autograph Collection, which was sold on November 8, 2017.
The following table reconciles net income to FFO, FFO available to
common shareholders, and AFFO available to common shareholders for the
three months and year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017:
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net income
$
13,228
$
27,602
$
96,966
$
76,235
Add: Depreciation and amortization
18,651
18,978
75,585
76,230
Less: Gain on sale of hotels
—
(6,102
)
(33,109
)
(6,102
)
FFO
31,879
40,478
139,442
146,363
Less: Preferred share dividends
—
—
—
(5,274
)
Write-off of issuance costs of redeemed preferred shares
—
—
—
(4,419
)
Dividends declared on unvested time-based awards
(116
)
(123
)
(474
)
(494
)
Undistributed earnings allocated to unvested time-based awards
—
(20
)
(9
)
—
FFO available to common shareholders
31,763
40,335
138,959
136,176
Add: Write-off of issuance costs of redeemed preferred shares
—
—
—
4,419
Tax Cuts and Jobs Act income tax adjustment
—
1,057
—
1,057
Non-cash amortization(1)
54
2
218
(74
)
Less: Hilton Denver City Center change in management(2)
—
(13,018
)
—
(13,018
)
AFFO available to common shareholders
$
31,817
$
28,376
$
139,177
$
128,560
FFO per common share:
Basic
$
0.54
$
0.68
$
2.35
$
2.31
Diluted
$
0.53
$
0.68
$
2.34
$
2.30
AFFO per common share:
Basic
$
0.54
$
0.48
$
2.35
$
2.18
Diluted
$
0.54
$
0.48
$
2.34
$
2.17
_____________
(1)
Reflects non-cash amortization of ground lease asset, deferred
franchise costs, deferred key money, unfavorable contract liability,
and air rights contract.
(2)
Reflects (1) a non-cash write-off of an unfavorable contract
liability, (2) a settlement gain, and (3) transition-related
expenses, all of which are in connection with the change in
management at the Hilton Denver City Center (formerly the Denver
Marriott City Center).
The following table reconciles forecasted net income to EBITDAre,
Adjusted Corporate EBITDAre, Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre,and
Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre Margin for the three months ending March
31, 2019 and year ending December 31, 2019:
Three Months Ending March 31, 2019
Year Ending December 31, 2019
Low
High
Low
High
Net income
$
6,100
$
7,450
$
66,580
$
72,580
Add: Interest expense
8,100
8,100
32,400
32,400
Income tax expense (benefit)
(2,450
)
(2,250
)
2,750
3,750
Depreciation and amortization
18,750
18,750
73,650
73,650
Less: Interest income
(200
)
(200
)
(800
)
(800
)
EBITDAre
30,300
31,850
174,580
181,580
Add: Non-cash amortization(1)
50
50
220
220
Adjusted Corporate EBITDAre
30,350
31,900
174,800
181,800
Add: Corporate general and administrative
4,900
5,100
18,700
19,700
Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre
$
35,250
$
37,000
$
193,500
$
201,500
Total revenue
$
131,900
$
134,650
$
599,500
$
610,500
Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre Margin
26.7
%
27.5
%
32.3
%
33.0
%
_____________
(1)
Reflects non-cash amortization of ground lease asset, deferred
franchise costs, deferred key money, and air rights contract.
The following table reconciles forecasted net income to FFO, FFO
available to common shareholders, and AFFO available to common
shareholders for the three months ending March 31, 2019 and year ending
December 31, 2019:
Three Months Ending March 31, 2019
Year Ending December 31, 2019
Low
High
Low
High
Net income
$
6,100
$
7,450
$
66,580
$
72,580
Add: Depreciation and amortization
18,750
18,750
73,650
73,650
FFO
24,850
26,200
140,230
146,230
Less: Dividends declared on unvested time-based awards
(120
)
(120
)
(480
)
(480
)
Undistributed earnings allocated to unvested time-based awards
—
—
—
—
FFO available to common shareholders
24,730
26,080
139,750
145,750
Add: Non-cash amortization(1)
50
50
220
220
AFFO available to common shareholders
$
24,780
$
26,130
$
139,970
$
145,970
FFO per common share:
Basic
$
0.42
$
0.44
$
2.35
$
2.45
Diluted
$
0.41
$
0.44
$
2.34
$
2.44
AFFO per common share:
Basic
$
0.42
$
0.44
$
2.36
$
2.46
Diluted
$
0.41
$
0.44
$
2.35
$
2.45
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
59,393
59,393
59,418
59,418
Diluted
59,823
59,823
59,615
59,615
_____________
(1)
Reflects non-cash amortization of ground lease asset, deferred
franchise costs, deferred key money, and air rights contract.
CHESAPEAKE LODGING TRUST
CURRENT HOTEL PORTFOLIO
Hotel
Location
Rooms
Acquisition Date
1
Hyatt Regency Boston
Boston, MA
502
March 18, 2010
2
Hilton Checkers Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
193
June 1, 2010
3
Boston Marriott Newton
Newton, MA
430
July 30, 2010
4
Le Meridien San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
360
December 15, 2010
5
Homewood Suites Seattle Convention Center
Seattle, WA
195
May 2, 2011
6
W Chicago – City Center
Chicago, IL
403
May 10, 2011
7
Hotel Indigo San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
San Diego, CA
210
June 17, 2011
8
Courtyard Washington Capitol Hill/Navy Yard
Washington, DC
204
June 30, 2011
9
Hotel Adagio San Francisco, Autograph Collection
San Francisco, CA
171
July 8, 2011
10
Hilton Denver City Center
Denver, CO
613
October 3, 2011
11
Hyatt Herald Square New York
New York, NY
122
December 22, 2011
12
W Chicago – Lakeshore
Chicago, IL
520
August 21, 2012
13
Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Spa and Marina
San Diego, CA
429
September 7, 2012
14
Hyatt Place New York Midtown South
New York, NY
185
March 14, 2013
15
W New Orleans – French Quarter
New Orleans, LA
97
March 28, 2013
16
Le Meridien New Orleans
New Orleans, LA
410
April 25, 2013
17
Hyatt Centric Fisherman’s Wharf
San Francisco, CA
316
May 31, 2013
18
JW Marriott San Francisco Union Square
San Francisco, CA
344
October 1, 2014
19
Royal Palm South Beach Miami, a Tribute Portfolio Resort