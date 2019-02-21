Chesapeake Lodging Trust : Reports Fourth Quarter Results 0 02/21/2019 | 04:31pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP), a lodging real estate investment trust (REIT), reported today its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. HIGHLIGHTS Comparable RevPAR : 3.7% increase for the 20-hotel portfolio over the same period in 2017.

3.7% increase for the 20-hotel portfolio over the same period in 2017. Comparable Adjusted Hotel EBITDA re Margin : 110 basis point increase to 31.1% for the 20-hotel portfolio over the same period in 2017.

110 basis point increase to 31.1% for the 20-hotel portfolio over the same period in 2017. Adjusted Hotel EBITDA re : $44.3 million.

$44.3 million. Adjusted Corporate EBITDA re : $39.9 million.

$39.9 million. Net income available to common shareholders : $13.2 million or $0.22 per diluted common share.

$13.2 million or $0.22 per diluted common share. Adjusted FFO : $31.8 million or $0.54 per diluted common share. “During the fourth quarter, our hotel portfolio generated RevPAR growth of 3.7%, which exceeded the midpoint of our provided outlook, and margin improvement of 110 basis points, which exceeded the high end of our provided outlook. We were successful in our appeals of property tax reassessments in Chicago during the quarter which contributed to 30 basis points of margin improvement. Overall, we are very pleased with our results and performance during the fourth quarter of 2018,” said James L. Francis, Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Francis continued, “Our renovation at the Hotel Adagio San Francisco, Autograph Collection, was completed in the fourth quarter of 2018 and now our four hotels located in San Francisco, which contribute over 25% of our portfolio EBITDAre, are fully renovated and well positioned to take advantage for what is widely expected to be a record-setting 2019 in terms of city-wide room nights generated from the completion of the newly renovated and expanded Moscone Center. The forecasted strength in San Francisco is expected to contribute significantly to our portfolio’s healthy RevPAR growth expected in 2019 despite (1) weaker city-wide convention calendars in several of our other markets, including Boston, Chicago, and Washington, DC and (2) negative impact, primarily in the first quarter, from guestroom renovations at three of our other hotels.” CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS The following is a summary of the consolidated financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 (in millions, except share and per share amounts): Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Total revenue $ 142.5 $ 142.7 $ 597.2 $ 598.3 Net income available to common shareholders $ 13.2 $ 27.6 $ 97.0 $ 66.5 Net income per diluted common share $ 0.22 $ 0.46 $ 1.62 $ 1.11 Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre(1) $ 44.3 $ 42.5 $ 193.6 $ 188.6 Adjusted Corporate EBITDAre(1) $ 39.9 $ 37.3 $ 174.6 $ 169.5 AFFO available to common shareholders(1) $ 31.8 $ 28.4 $ 139.2 $ 128.6 AFFO per diluted common share $ 0.54 $ 0.48 $ 2.34 $ 2.17 Weighted-average number of diluted common shares outstanding 59,415,590 59,311,061 59,390,839 59,255,244 _____________ (1) See the discussion included in this press release for information regarding this non-GAAP financial measure. HOTEL OPERATING RESULTS The Trust uses the term "comparable" to refer to metrics that include only those hotels owned for the entirety of the two periods being compared. As of December 31, 2018, the Trust owned 20 hotels. Since the Hyatt Centric Santa Barbara was sold on July 26, 2018 and The Hotel Minneapolis, Autograph Collection was sold on November 8, 2017, they have been excluded from the comparable hotel portfolio metrics for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017. Included in the following table are comparisons of the key operating metrics for the comparable 20-hotel portfolio for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 (in thousands, except for ADR and RevPAR): Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change Comparable Occupancy 82.3 % 80.7 % 160 bps 85.5 % 83.1 % 240 bps Comparable ADR $ 223.86 $ 220.19 1.7% $ 228.58 $ 225.47 1.4% Comparable RevPAR $ 184.26 $ 177.68 3.7% $ 195.37 $ 187.25 4.3% Comparable Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre(1) $ 44,347 $ 41,305 7.4% $ 190,592 $ 180,293 5.7% Comparable Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre Margin(1) 31.1 % 30.0 % 110 bps 32.4 % 31.6 % 80 bps _____________ (1) See the discussion included in this press release for information regarding this non-GAAP financial measure. DIVIDEND On October 15, 2018, the Trust paid a dividend in the amount of $0.40 per share to its common shareholders of record as of September 28, 2018. On December 18, 2018, the Trust declared a dividend in the amount of $0.40 per share payable to its common shareholders of record as of December 31, 2018. The dividend was paid on January 15, 2019. 2019 OUTLOOK The Trust's 2019 outlook assumes no future acquisitions, dispositions, or financing transactions (in millions, except RevPAR and per share amounts): First Quarter

2019 Outlook Full Year

2019 Outlook Low High Low High CONSOLIDATED: Net income $ 6.1 $ 7.5 $ 66.6 $ 72.6 Net income per diluted common share $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ 1.11 $ 1.21 Adjusted Corporate EBITDAre $ 30.4 $ 31.9 $ 174.8 $ 181.8 AFFO available to common shareholders $ 24.8 $ 26.1 $ 140.0 $ 146.0 AFFO per diluted common share $ 0.41 $ 0.44 $ 2.35 $ 2.45 Corporate cash general and administrative expense $ 3.0 $ 3.2 $ 11.0 $ 12.0 Corporate non-cash general and administrative expense $ 2.0 $ 2.0 $ 7.7 $ 7.7 Weighted-average number of diluted common shares outstanding 59.8 59.8 59.6 59.6 20-HOTEL PORTFOLIO: RevPAR $ 175.00 $ 178.00 $ 198.00 $ 202.00 RevPAR change as compared to 2018(1) 1.0 % 3.0 % 1.5 % 3.5 % Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre $ 35.3 $ 37.0 $ 193.5 $ 201.5 Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre Margin 26.7 % 27.5 % 32.3 % 33.0 % Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre Margin change as compared to 2018(1) (125) bps (50) bps (15) bps 60 bps _____________ (1) The comparable 2018 period excludes results of operations for the Hyatt Centric Santa Barbara, which was sold on July 26, 2018. The Trust’s 2019 outlook contemplates the expected revenue and Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre displacement from guestroom renovations taking place primarily during the first quarter at the 195-room Homewood Suites Seattle Convention Center, the 193-room Hilton Checkers Los Angeles and the 429-room Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Spa and Marina. The Trust estimates that the negative impact on RevPAR growth for the first quarter and full year 2019 will be approximately 200 basis points and 50 basis points, respectively, and the negative impact on Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre Margin growth for the first quarter and full year 2019 will be approximately 80 basis points and 20 basis points, respectively, resulting in Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre displacement of approximately $1.75 million and $2.0 million for the first quarter and full year 2019, respectively. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES The Trust reports the following seven non-GAAP financial measures (within the meaning of the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission) that it believes are useful to investors as key measures of its operating performance: (1) EBITDAre, (2) Adjusted Corporate EBITDAre, (3) Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre, (4) Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre Margin, (5) FFO, (6) FFO available to common shareholders and (7) AFFO available to common shareholders. Effective January 1, 2018, the Trust began reporting EBITDAre in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). Adjusted Corporate EBITDAre, Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre, and Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre Margin are equivalent to the Trust's previously reported Adjusted Corporate EBITDA, Adjusted Hotel EBITDA, and Adjusted Hotel EBITDA Margin measures, respectively. Reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure are included in the accompanying financial tables. EBITDAre — The Trust calculates EBITDAre in accordance with standards established by NAREIT, which defines EBITDAre as net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gains (losses) from sales of real estate, impairment charges of depreciated real estate, and adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. The Trust believes that EBITDAre provides investors a useful financial measure to evaluate the Trust’s operating performance, excluding the impact of the Trust’s capital structure (primarily interest expense) and the Trust’s asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization). Adjusted Corporate EBITDAre — The Trust further adjusts EBITDAre for certain additional recurring and non-recurring items that are not in NAREIT’s definition of EBITDAre. Specifically, the Trust adjusts for hotel acquisition costs and non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities, deferred franchise costs, and deferred key money, all of which are recurring items. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2017, the Trust also adjusted for the non-recurring impact resulting from the change in management at the Hilton Denver City Center (formerly the Denver Marriott City Center), which included a non-cash write-off of an unfavorable contract liability, a settlement gain, and transition-related expenses. The Trust believes that Adjusted Corporate EBITDAre provides investors another financial measure of its operating performance that provides for greater comparability of its core operating results between periods. Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre — The Trust further adjusts Adjusted Corporate EBITDAre for corporate general and administrative expenses, which is a recurring item. The Trust believes that Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre provides investors a useful financial measure to evaluate the Trust’s hotel operating performance by excluding the impact of corporate-level expenses. Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre Margin — Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre Margin is defined as Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre as a percentage of total revenues. The Trust believes that Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre Margin provides investors another useful financial measure to evaluate the Trust’s hotel operating performance. FFO — The Trust calculates FFO in accordance with standards established by NAREIT, which defines FFO as net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization, gains (losses) from sales of real estate, impairment charges of depreciated real estate, adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures, and the cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, most industry investors consider presentations of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient by themselves. By excluding the effect of depreciation and amortization and gains (losses) from sales of real estate, both of which are based on historical cost accounting and which may be of lesser significance in evaluating current performance, the Trust believes that FFO provides investors a useful financial measure to evaluate the Trust’s operating performance. FFO available to common shareholders — The Trust reduces FFO for preferred share dividends, write-off of issuance costs of redeemed preferred shares, and dividends declared on and earnings allocated to unvested time-based awards (consistent with adjustments required by GAAP in reporting net income available to common shareholders and related per share amounts). FFO available to common shareholders provides investors another financial measure to evaluate the Trust’s operating performance after taking into account the interests of holders of the Trust’s preferred shares and unvested time-based awards. AFFO available to common shareholders — The Trust further adjusts FFO available to common shareholders for certain additional recurring and non-recurring items that are not in NAREIT’s definition of FFO. Specifically, the Trust adjusts for hotel acquisition costs and non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities, deferred franchise costs, and deferred key money, all of which are recurring items. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2017, the Trust also adjusted for (1) the impact, net of tax, resulting from the change in management at the Hilton Denver City Center (formerly the Denver Marriott City Center), which included a non-cash write-off of an unfavorable contract liability, a settlement gain, and transition-related expenses and (2) the non-cash adjustment to the Trust's deferred tax assets and liabilities resulting from the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, both of which were non-recurring items. The Trust believes that AFFO available to common shareholders provides investors another financial measure of its operating performance that provides for greater comparability of its core operating results between periods. CONFERENCE CALL The Trust will host a conference call on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call by dialing (877) 683-0303 (U.S./Canadian callers) or (706) 643-5037 (International callers). The conference call ID is 3040654. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Trust’s website at www.chesapeakelodgingtrust.com. It is recommended that participants call or log on 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure proper connection. A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the live call until midnight on February 28, 2019. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056 (U.S./Canadian callers) or (404) 537-3406 (International callers). The conference call ID is 3040654. A webcast replay and transcript of the conference call will be archived and available on the Trust’s website for 12 months. ABOUT CHESAPEAKE LODGING TRUST Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States. The Trust owns 20 hotels with an aggregate of 6,279 rooms in eight states and the District of Columbia. Additional information can be found on the Trust’s website at www.chesapeakelodgingtrust.com. Note: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities regulations. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “will,” “continue” and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions and forecasts, such as the Trust’s first quarter and full year 2019 outlook. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These risks include, but are not limited to: U.S. economic conditions generally and the real estate market and the lodging industry specifically; management and performance of the Trust's hotels; supply and demand for hotel rooms in the Trust's markets; the Trust's competition; the Trust’s ability to continue to satisfy complex rules in order for it to remain a REIT for federal income tax purposes; the effects of any acquisitions, dispositions or financing transactions the Trust may undertake; and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Trust’s business described in its filings with the SEC. Although the Trust believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this release is as of February 21, 2019, and the Trust undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Trust’s expectations, except as required by law. CHESAPEAKE LODGING TRUST CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) December 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS Property and equipment, net $ 1,732,154 $ 1,823,217 Intangible assets, net 34,678 35,256 Cash and cash equivalents 71,259 44,314 Restricted cash 31,614 30,602 Accounts receivable, net 18,360 20,769 Prepaid expenses and other assets 21,012 21,202 Total assets $ 1,909,077 $ 1,975,360 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Long-term debt $ 751,389 $ 829,552 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 72,555 65,783 Other liabilities 31,155 31,597 Total liabilities 855,099 926,932 Commitments and contingencies Preferred shares, $.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding, respectively — — Common shares, $.01 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized;

60,263,670 shares and 59,941,088 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 603 599 Additional paid-in capital 1,193,455 1,190,250 Cumulative dividends in excess of net income (144,341 ) (144,734 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,261 2,313 Total shareholders’ equity 1,053,978 1,048,428 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,909,077 $ 1,975,360 SUPPLEMENTAL CREDIT INFORMATION: Fixed charge coverage ratio(1) 3.33 3.00 Leverage ratio(1) 33.1 % 39.2 % ______________ (1) Calculated as defined under the Trust’s revolving credit facility. CHESAPEAKE LODGING TRUST CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (unaudited) REVENUE Rooms $ 106,441 $ 106,402 $ 455,287 $ 450,812 Food and beverage 28,906 29,095 112,496 118,715 Other 7,162 7,158 29,389 28,740 Total revenue 142,509 142,655 597,172 598,267 EXPENSES Hotel operating expenses: Rooms 26,351 26,361 106,974 107,183 Food and beverage 21,041 21,760 83,917 88,454 Other direct 1,213 1,321 4,934 5,457 Indirect 49,481 36,784 207,457 194,212 Total hotel operating expenses 98,086 86,226 403,282 395,306 Depreciation and amortization 18,651 18,978 75,585 76,230 Air rights contract amortization 130 130 520 520 Corporate general and administrative 4,470 5,252 18,992 19,050 Total operating expenses 121,337 110,586 498,379 491,106 Interest income 330 — 558 — Interest expense (8,196 ) (8,950 ) (34,399 ) (33,939 ) Gain on sale of hotels — 6,102 33,109 6,102 Income before income taxes 13,306 29,221 98,061 79,324 Income tax expense (78 ) (1,619 ) (1,095 ) (3,089 ) Net income 13,228 27,602 96,966 76,235 Preferred share dividends — — — (5,274 ) Write-off of issuance costs of redeemed preferred shares — — — (4,419 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 13,228 $ 27,602 $ 96,966 $ 66,542 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.47 $ 1.63 $ 1.12 Diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.46 $ 1.62 $ 1.11 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 59,151,768 59,044,308 59,138,676 59,029,490 Diluted 59,415,590 59,311,061 59,390,839 59,255,244 CHESAPEAKE LODGING TRUST CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 96,966 $ 76,235 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 75,585 76,230 Air rights contract amortization 520 520 Write-off of unfavorable contract liability — (11,815 ) Deferred financing costs amortization 1,588 1,682 Gain on sale of hotels (33,109 ) (6,102 ) Share-based compensation 7,562 7,497 Other (302 ) (593 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 1,893 (1,093 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,866 (1,976 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 6,765 1,283 Other liabilities (127 ) 1,667 Net cash provided by operating activities 159,207 143,535 Cash flows from investing activities: Disposition of hotels, net of cash sold 89,821 45,991 Improvements and additions to hotels (41,898 ) (55,051 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 47,923 (9,060 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Redemption of preferred shares — (125,000 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facility 55,000 315,000 Repayments under revolving credit facility (120,000 ) (310,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of unsecured term loan — 225,000 Scheduled principal payments on mortgage debt (13,188 ) (137,657 ) Payment of deferred financing costs (1,563 ) (1,783 ) Payment of dividends to common shareholders (95,069 ) (95,909 ) Payment of dividends to preferred shareholders — (7,320 ) Repurchase of common shares (4,353 ) (1,078 ) Net cash used in financing activities (179,173 ) (138,747 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 27,957 (4,272 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 74,916 79,188 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 102,873 $ 74,916 CHESAPEAKE LODGING TRUST

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) The following table reconciles net income to EBITDAre, Adjusted Corporate EBITDAre, Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre, and Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre Margin for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017: Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income $ 13,228 $ 27,602 $ 96,966 $ 76,235 Add: Interest expense 8,196 8,950 34,399 33,939 Income tax expense 78 1,619 1,095 3,089 Depreciation and amortization 18,651 18,978 75,585 76,230 Less: Interest income (330 ) — (558 ) — Gain on sale of hotels — (6,102 ) (33,109 ) (6,102 ) EBITDAre 39,823 51,047 174,378 183,391 Add: Non-cash amortization(1) 54 2 218 (74 ) Less: Hilton Denver City Center change in management(2) — (13,769 ) — (13,769 ) Adjusted Corporate EBITDAre 39,877 37,280 174,596 169,548 Add: Corporate general and administrative 4,470 5,252 18,992 19,050 Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre 44,347 42,532 193,588 188,598 Less: Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre of hotels sold(3) — (1,227 ) (2,996 ) (8,305 ) Comparable Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre $ 44,347 $ 41,305 $ 190,592 $ 180,293 Total revenue $ 142,509 $ 142,655 $ 597,172 $ 598,267 Less: Total revenue of hotels sold(3) — (4,743 ) (9,411 ) (27,235 ) Comparable total revenue $ 142,509 $ 137,912 $ 587,761 $ 571,032 Comparable Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre Margin 31.1 % 30.0 % 32.4 % 31.6 % _____________ (1) Reflects non-cash amortization of ground lease asset, deferred franchise costs, deferred key money, unfavorable contract liability, and air rights contract. (2) Reflects (1) a non-cash write-off of an unfavorable contract liability, (2) a settlement gain, and (3) transition-related expenses, all of which are in connection with the change in management at the Hilton Denver City Center (formerly the Denver Marriott City Center). (3) Reflects results of operations for the Hyatt Centric Santa Barbara, which was sold on July 26, 2018, and The Hotel Minneapolis, Autograph Collection, which was sold on November 8, 2017. The following table reconciles net income to FFO, FFO available to common shareholders, and AFFO available to common shareholders for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017: Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income $ 13,228 $ 27,602 $ 96,966 $ 76,235 Add: Depreciation and amortization 18,651 18,978 75,585 76,230 Less: Gain on sale of hotels — (6,102 ) (33,109 ) (6,102 ) FFO 31,879 40,478 139,442 146,363 Less: Preferred share dividends — — — (5,274 ) Write-off of issuance costs of redeemed preferred shares — — — (4,419 ) Dividends declared on unvested time-based awards (116 ) (123 ) (474 ) (494 ) Undistributed earnings allocated to unvested time-based awards — (20 ) (9 ) — FFO available to common shareholders 31,763 40,335 138,959 136,176 Add: Write-off of issuance costs of redeemed preferred shares — — — 4,419 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act income tax adjustment — 1,057 — 1,057 Non-cash amortization(1) 54 2 218 (74 ) Less: Hilton Denver City Center change in management(2) — (13,018 ) — (13,018 ) AFFO available to common shareholders $ 31,817 $ 28,376 $ 139,177 $ 128,560 FFO per common share: Basic $ 0.54 $ 0.68 $ 2.35 $ 2.31 Diluted $ 0.53 $ 0.68 $ 2.34 $ 2.30 AFFO per common share: Basic $ 0.54 $ 0.48 $ 2.35 $ 2.18 Diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.48 $ 2.34 $ 2.17 _____________ (1) Reflects non-cash amortization of ground lease asset, deferred franchise costs, deferred key money, unfavorable contract liability, and air rights contract. (2) Reflects (1) a non-cash write-off of an unfavorable contract liability, (2) a settlement gain, and (3) transition-related expenses, all of which are in connection with the change in management at the Hilton Denver City Center (formerly the Denver Marriott City Center). The following table reconciles forecasted net income to EBITDAre, Adjusted Corporate EBITDAre, Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre, and Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre Margin for the three months ending March 31, 2019 and year ending December 31, 2019: Three Months Ending

March 31, 2019 Year Ending

December 31, 2019 Low High Low High Net income $ 6,100 $ 7,450 $ 66,580 $ 72,580 Add: Interest expense 8,100 8,100 32,400 32,400 Income tax expense (benefit) (2,450 ) (2,250 ) 2,750 3,750 Depreciation and amortization 18,750 18,750 73,650 73,650 Less: Interest income (200 ) (200 ) (800 ) (800 ) EBITDAre 30,300 31,850 174,580 181,580 Add: Non-cash amortization(1) 50 50 220 220 Adjusted Corporate EBITDAre 30,350 31,900 174,800 181,800 Add: Corporate general and administrative 4,900 5,100 18,700 19,700 Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre $ 35,250 $ 37,000 $ 193,500 $ 201,500 Total revenue $ 131,900 $ 134,650 $ 599,500 $ 610,500 Adjusted Hotel EBITDAre Margin 26.7 % 27.5 % 32.3 % 33.0 % _____________ (1) Reflects non-cash amortization of ground lease asset, deferred franchise costs, deferred key money, and air rights contract. The following table reconciles forecasted net income to FFO, FFO available to common shareholders, and AFFO available to common shareholders for the three months ending March 31, 2019 and year ending December 31, 2019: Three Months Ending

March 31, 2019 Year Ending

December 31, 2019 Low High Low High Net income $ 6,100 $ 7,450 $ 66,580 $ 72,580 Add: Depreciation and amortization 18,750 18,750 73,650 73,650 FFO 24,850 26,200 140,230 146,230 Less: Dividends declared on unvested time-based awards (120 ) (120 ) (480 ) (480 ) Undistributed earnings allocated to unvested time-based awards — — — — FFO available to common shareholders 24,730 26,080 139,750 145,750 Add: Non-cash amortization(1) 50 50 220 220 AFFO available to common shareholders $ 24,780 $ 26,130 $ 139,970 $ 145,970 FFO per common share: Basic $ 0.42 $ 0.44 $ 2.35 $ 2.45 Diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.44 $ 2.34 $ 2.44 AFFO per common share: Basic $ 0.42 $ 0.44 $ 2.36 $ 2.46 Diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.44 $ 2.35 $ 2.45 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 59,393 59,393 59,418 59,418 Diluted 59,823 59,823 59,615 59,615 _____________ (1) Reflects non-cash amortization of ground lease asset, deferred franchise costs, deferred key money, and air rights contract. CHESAPEAKE LODGING TRUST CURRENT HOTEL PORTFOLIO Hotel Location Rooms Acquisition Date 1 Hyatt Regency Boston Boston, MA 502 March 18, 2010 2 Hilton Checkers Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA 193 June 1, 2010 3 Boston Marriott Newton Newton, MA 430 July 30, 2010 4 Le Meridien San Francisco San Francisco, CA 360 December 15, 2010 5 Homewood Suites Seattle Convention Center Seattle, WA 195 May 2, 2011 6 W Chicago – City Center Chicago, IL 403 May 10, 2011 7 Hotel Indigo San Diego Gaslamp Quarter San Diego, CA 210 June 17, 2011 8 Courtyard Washington Capitol Hill/Navy Yard Washington, DC 204 June 30, 2011 9 Hotel Adagio San Francisco, Autograph Collection San Francisco, CA 171 July 8, 2011 10 Hilton Denver City Center Denver, CO 613 October 3, 2011 11 Hyatt Herald Square New York New York, NY 122 December 22, 2011 12 W Chicago – Lakeshore Chicago, IL 520 August 21, 2012 13 Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Spa and Marina San Diego, CA 429 September 7, 2012 14 Hyatt Place New York Midtown South New York, NY 185 March 14, 2013 15 W New Orleans – French Quarter New Orleans, LA 97 March 28, 2013 16 Le Meridien New Orleans New Orleans, LA 410 April 25, 2013 17 Hyatt Centric Fisherman’s Wharf San Francisco, CA 316 May 31, 2013 18 JW Marriott San Francisco Union Square San Francisco, CA 344 October 1, 2014 19 Royal Palm South Beach Miami, a Tribute Portfolio Resort Miami Beach, FL 393 March 9, 2015 20 Ace Hotel and Theater Downtown Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA 182 April 30, 2015 6,279 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005955/en/

