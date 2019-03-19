Chesapeake Lodging Trust : Sets Date of 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE: CHSP) (the “Trust”) announced today that
its board of trustees has determined that the 2019 annual meeting of
shareholders will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.
Eastern Time. Shareholders of record on April 24, 2019 will be notified
of the meeting and will be eligible to vote. Further information about
the annual meeting and the items then to be considered by the Trust's
shareholders will be included in the Trust's proxy materials.
ABOUT CHESAPEAKE LODGING TRUST
Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate
investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in
upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a
selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or
unique locations in the United States. The Trust owns 20 hotels with an
aggregate of 6,288 rooms in eight states and the District of Columbia.
Additional information can be found on the Trust’s website at www.chesapeakelodgingtrust.com.
