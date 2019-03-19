Log in
Chesapeake Lodging Trust : Sets Date of 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

0
03/19/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE: CHSP) (the “Trust”) announced today that its board of trustees has determined that the 2019 annual meeting of shareholders will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Shareholders of record on April 24, 2019 will be notified of the meeting and will be eligible to vote. Further information about the annual meeting and the items then to be considered by the Trust's shareholders will be included in the Trust's proxy materials.

ABOUT CHESAPEAKE LODGING TRUST

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States. The Trust owns 20 hotels with an aggregate of 6,288 rooms in eight states and the District of Columbia. Additional information can be found on the Trust’s website at www.chesapeakelodgingtrust.com.


© Business Wire 2019
