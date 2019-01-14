Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Chesapeake Lodging Trust    CHSP

CHESAPEAKE LODGING TRUST (CHSP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/14 04:00:00 pm
26.605 USD   -1.02%
2016CHESAPEAKE LODGING TRUST : quaterly earnings release
2014CHESAPEAKE LODGING TRUST : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Chesapeake Lodging Trust : to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended December 31, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 05:13pm EST

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan. 14, 2019-- Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) will release its earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 after the market closes on Thursday, February 21, 2019 and will host a conference call later that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Participating on the call will be James L. Francis, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Douglas W. Vicari, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call by dialing (877) 683-0303 (U.S./Canadian callers) or (706) 643-5037 (International callers). The conference call ID is 3040654. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Trust's website at www.chesapeakelodgingtrust.com. It is recommended that participants call or log on 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure proper connection.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the live call until midnight on February 28, 2019. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056 (U.S./Canadian callers) or (404) 537-3406 (International callers). The conference call ID is 3040654. A webcast replay and transcript of the conference call will be archived and available on the Trust's website for 12 months.

ABOUT CHESAPEAKE LODGING TRUST

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States. The Trust owns 20 hotels with an aggregate of 6,279 rooms in eight states and the District of Columbia. Additional information can be found on the Trust's website at www.chesapeakelodgingtrust.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005739/en/

Source: Chesapeake Lodging Trust

Douglas W. Vicari, (571) 349-9452

Disclaimer

CLT - Chesapeake Lodging Trust published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 21:38:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHESAPEAKE LODGING TRUST
05:13pCHESAPEAKE LODGING TRUST : to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended December 31, 20..
PU
2018CHESAPEAKE LODGING TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018CHESAPEAKE LODGING TRUST : Declares Dividend for the Fourth Quarter
BU
2018CHESAPEAKE LODGING : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018CHESAPEAKE LODGING TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
2018CHESAPEAKE LODGING TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8..
AQ
2018CHESAPEAKE LODGING TRUST : Reports Third Quarter Results
BU
2018CHESAPEAKE LODGING TRUST : to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended September 30, 2..
BU
2018CHESAPEAKE LODGING TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018CHESAPEAKE LODGING TRUST : to Participate in Deutsche Bank Gaming, Lodging, Leis..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 595 M
EBIT 2018 97,5 M
Net income 2018 96,0 M
Debt 2018 699 M
Yield 2018 5,95%
P/E ratio 2018 16,80
P/E ratio 2019 20,84
EV / Sales 2018 3,90x
EV / Sales 2019 3,75x
Capitalization 1 623 M
Chart CHESAPEAKE LODGING TRUST
Duration : Period :
Chesapeake Lodging Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHESAPEAKE LODGING TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 30,0 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James L. Francis President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Thomas A. Natelli Non-Executive Chairman
D. Rick Adams Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Douglas W. Vicari Chief Financial Officer, Trustee & Executive VP
Thomas D. Eckert Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHESAPEAKE LODGING TRUST10.39%1 599
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS6.42%12 956
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-9.44%11 990
VICI PROPERTIES INC8.09%7 953
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC7.80%7 598
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC6.93%7 294
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.