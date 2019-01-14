Chesapeake Lodging Trust : to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended December 31, 2018

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan. 14, 2019-- Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) will release its earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 after the market closes on Thursday, February 21, 2019 and will host a conference call later that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Participating on the call will be James L. Francis, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Douglas W. Vicari, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call by dialing (877) 683-0303 (U.S./Canadian callers) or (706) 643-5037 (International callers). The conference call ID is 3040654. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Trust's website at www.chesapeakelodgingtrust.com. It is recommended that participants call or log on 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure proper connection.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the live call until midnight on February 28, 2019. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056 (U.S./Canadian callers) or (404) 537-3406 (International callers). The conference call ID is 3040654. A webcast replay and transcript of the conference call will be archived and available on the Trust's website for 12 months.

ABOUT CHESAPEAKE LODGING TRUST

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States. The Trust owns 20 hotels with an aggregate of 6,279 rooms in eight states and the District of Columbia. Additional information can be found on the Trust's website at www.chesapeakelodgingtrust.com.

Douglas W. Vicari, (571) 349-9452