02/26/2020 | 03:08pm EST

DOVER, Del., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Board of Directors of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.405 per share on the Company's common stock. The $0.405 per share dividend will be paid on April 6, 2020 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2020.

Chesapeake has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for 59 years. During those 59 years, Chesapeake has either maintained or increased its annualized dividend.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and the Chesapeake family of businesses is available at www.chpk.com, through the Company's Investor Relations App and on the Annual Report Microsite at cpkannualreport.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has no affiliation with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:
Beth W. Cooper
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
302.734.6799

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chesapeake-utilities-corporation-announces-quarterly-dividend-301011987.html

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
