Chesapeake Utilities Corporation : To Host Conference Call To Review First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

04/22/2020 | 03:15pm EDT

DOVER, Del., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) will host a conference call on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2020. The earnings press release will be issued on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, after the market closes.

To participate in this call, dial 855.801.6270 and reference Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's 2020 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call.

To access the replay recording of this call, please visit the Company's website at CPK - Conference Call Audio Replay.              

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's businesses is available at www.chpk.com, through the Company's Investor Relations App and on the Annual Report Microsite at cpkannualreport.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has no affiliation with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:

Beth W. Cooper
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Assistant Corporate Secretary
302.734.6799

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chesapeake-utilities-corporation-to-host-conference-call-to-review-first-quarter-2020-financial-results-301045570.html

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
