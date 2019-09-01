Chesapeake Utilities : FPU Mobilized and Prepared to Respond to Effects of Hurricane Dorian

September 01, 2019

FERNANDINA BEACH, FL - With Hurricane Dorian anticipated to begin impacting the Eastern Seaboard in the next 24-48 hours, Florida Public Utilities Company (FPU) has mobilized its electric, natural gas and propane staff and activated the Company's response plan as the Storm approaches. Significant amounts of rainfall and strong, gusty winds are forecasted.

Just as FPU prepares, the Company is asking its customers to have emergency plans in place for their families. As with previous hurricanes, FPU is asking customers to closely monitor any storm developments and to follow the advice and guidelines of local government.

Customers should report service interruptions to FPU at 1.800.427.7712 or on the web at www.FPUC.com/ReportOutage. For hurricane updates and additional safety information, please visit FPUCHurricaneUpdates.com and follow FPU on Twitter and Facebook.

Should the Storm impact FPU customers, the restoration priority plan calls for initial restoration to critical community infrastructure, such as public health and safety organizations. Restoration efforts will begin when conditions are safe to do so.

Safety is a priority at FPU and customers are asked to proactively prepare for the storm by having access to the following items:

· Flashlights

· New batteries

· Battery-operated clock radio

· Corded telephone

· Fully charged cell phone

· Non-perishable foods

· Water - one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days for drinking and sanitation

· First aid / emergency kit

· Local maps

· Blankets

FPU urges customers to consider filling the fuel tanks of their vehicles in the event a power outage affects service to neighborhood gas stations. For customers who rely on well water, filling a bathtub with water in advance of severe weather is strongly encouraged. Customers using a generator should follow manufacturer's instructions and be sure to locate generators outside, in well-ventilated areas.

Customers with special needs, such as those who may be elderly, disabled or dependent on electricity for medical equipment, should have alternate arrangements in place in the event they experience an extended power outage.

If you discover a downed electric wire or power line, assume it is energized and stay as far away as possible. Call 1.800.427.7712 immediately to report the location of the power line. Natural gas and propane customers should not turn off their gas supply at the meter. Only authorized utility or emergency personnel should turn your meter valve on or off. If you smell natural gas, get to a safe location and call 1.800.427.7712 or 911 immediately. After the Storm, natural gas and propane customers should not operate any appliances believed to be damaged or flooded. Call FPU to have a trained technician re-light your pilot lights and inspect your appliances to ensure they are in safe condition.

Customers are urged to consider the following safety tips in the event of flooding:

· Proceed with care if you have experienced flooding in your home.

· Do not enter a room with standing water, particularly if the water covers electrical outlets or electrical cords that are plugged into outlets

· Confirm the electrical system is turned off before entering a flooded room or basement

· Do not attempt to shut off your electrical system if you have to stand in water or on a wet floor to do so

· If you experienced flooding, do not turn on any lights or appliances without having a comprehensive inspection performed by a licensed electrician and also by a registered plumber with a gas license for gas appliances.

About Florida Public Utilities Company

Florida Public Utilities Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK). Headquartered in Fernandina Beach, Florida, FPU distributes natural gas and propane and provides electric services to approximately 100,000 customers in markets throughout Florida. For more information, visit www.fpuc.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

# # #

For more information, contact:

Justin Mulcahy

Public Relations Manager

302.217.7050

jmulcahy@chpk.com

Return to News »