Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Chesapeake Utilities Corporation    CPK

CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION

(CPK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Chesapeake Utilities : FPU Mobilized and Prepared to Respond to Effects of Hurricane Dorian

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2019 | 03:27pm EDT

September 01, 2019

FERNANDINA BEACH, FL - With Hurricane Dorian anticipated to begin impacting the Eastern Seaboard in the next 24-48 hours, Florida Public Utilities Company (FPU) has mobilized its electric, natural gas and propane staff and activated the Company's response plan as the Storm approaches. Significant amounts of rainfall and strong, gusty winds are forecasted.

Just as FPU prepares, the Company is asking its customers to have emergency plans in place for their families. As with previous hurricanes, FPU is asking customers to closely monitor any storm developments and to follow the advice and guidelines of local government.

Customers should report service interruptions to FPU at 1.800.427.7712 or on the web at www.FPUC.com/ReportOutage. For hurricane updates and additional safety information, please visit FPUCHurricaneUpdates.com and follow FPU on Twitter and Facebook.

Should the Storm impact FPU customers, the restoration priority plan calls for initial restoration to critical community infrastructure, such as public health and safety organizations. Restoration efforts will begin when conditions are safe to do so.

Safety is a priority at FPU and customers are asked to proactively prepare for the storm by having access to the following items:

· Flashlights

· New batteries

· Battery-operated clock radio

· Corded telephone

· Fully charged cell phone

· Non-perishable foods

· Water - one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days for drinking and sanitation

· First aid / emergency kit

· Local maps

· Blankets

FPU urges customers to consider filling the fuel tanks of their vehicles in the event a power outage affects service to neighborhood gas stations. For customers who rely on well water, filling a bathtub with water in advance of severe weather is strongly encouraged. Customers using a generator should follow manufacturer's instructions and be sure to locate generators outside, in well-ventilated areas.

Customers with special needs, such as those who may be elderly, disabled or dependent on electricity for medical equipment, should have alternate arrangements in place in the event they experience an extended power outage.

If you discover a downed electric wire or power line, assume it is energized and stay as far away as possible. Call 1.800.427.7712 immediately to report the location of the power line. Natural gas and propane customers should not turn off their gas supply at the meter. Only authorized utility or emergency personnel should turn your meter valve on or off. If you smell natural gas, get to a safe location and call 1.800.427.7712 or 911 immediately. After the Storm, natural gas and propane customers should not operate any appliances believed to be damaged or flooded. Call FPU to have a trained technician re-light your pilot lights and inspect your appliances to ensure they are in safe condition.

Customers are urged to consider the following safety tips in the event of flooding:

· Proceed with care if you have experienced flooding in your home.

· Do not enter a room with standing water, particularly if the water covers electrical outlets or electrical cords that are plugged into outlets

· Confirm the electrical system is turned off before entering a flooded room or basement

· Do not attempt to shut off your electrical system if you have to stand in water or on a wet floor to do so

· If you experienced flooding, do not turn on any lights or appliances without having a comprehensive inspection performed by a licensed electrician and also by a registered plumber with a gas license for gas appliances.

About Florida Public Utilities Company

Florida Public Utilities Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK). Headquartered in Fernandina Beach, Florida, FPU distributes natural gas and propane and provides electric services to approximately 100,000 customers in markets throughout Florida. For more information, visit www.fpuc.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

# # #

For more information, contact:

Justin Mulcahy
Public Relations Manager
302.217.7050
jmulcahy@chpk.com

Return to News »

Disclaimer

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation published this content on 01 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2019 19:26:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPO
03:27pCHESAPEAKE UTILITIES : FPU Mobilized and Prepared to Respond to Effects of Hurri..
PU
08/30CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES : Florida Public Utilities Company Monitoring Hurricane Dor..
PU
08/26CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION : Named Top Workplace for Eighth Consecutive Ye..
PR
08/15CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES : Sharp energy receives industry award for support of alter..
AQ
08/14CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES : Sharp Energy Receives Industry Award for Support of Alter..
PU
08/09CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/08CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form ..
AQ
08/08CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
08/08CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 757 M
EBIT 2019 108 M
Net income 2019 63,3 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,68%
P/E ratio 2019 24,9x
P/E ratio 2020 23,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,05x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,85x
Capitalization 1 551 M
Chart CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 99,75  $
Last Close Price 94,58  $
Spread / Highest target 16,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,47%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffry M. Householder President & Chief Executive Officer
John R. Schimkaitis Chairman
Beth W. Cooper CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Vikrant A. Gadgil Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Thomas J. Bresnan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION16.33%1 551
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LTD.-6.54%32 693
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD28.04%12 842
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LTD24.60%10 995
UGI CORP-8.77%8 485
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LTD-17.51%7 545
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group