Chesnara: Director Mike Evans Stepping Down to Become M&G Prudential Chair

By Adam Clark

Chesnara PLC said Monday that Mike Evans is stepping down as an independent director in order to become chairman of Prudential demerged M&G Prudential business.

It was reported in August by Sky News that Mr. Evans had been approached to become chair of M&G Prudential.

FTSE 100 insurer Prudential said in March that it would split its operations to create an independent savings-and-investment provider in the U.K. and Europe, currently under the name M&G Prudential. Prudential PLC will continue to focus on high-growth opportunities in Asia, the U.S. and Africa. The timeline for the demerger is yet to be determined.

Chesnara said Mr. Evans is stepping down from its board with immediate effect. Prudential wasn't immediately available for comment.

