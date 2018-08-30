Chesnara : first-half profit halves on Scildon effects

The fall in profit was just 14 percent when accounting for a 20.7-million-pound gain the company said it made on the acquisition of Scildon a year ago.

Chesnara's Solvency II ratio, which dictates the amount of capital an insurer must hold to reduce the risk of insolvency, was 157 percent as of June 30, compared with 146 percent at the end of 2017. The lower the ratio, the greater the chances of a company defaulting on its obligations.

IFRS half-year profit before tax fell to 26.5 million pounds ($34.6 million) from the year-earlier period's 51.6 million pounds.

Economic value earnings (EcV) net of tax slipped to 700.8 million pounds, from 723.1 million pounds a year earlier. EcV is a measure adopted by European insurance companies to make their results more meaningfully comparable and provides a longer-term measure of value generated during a period.

($1 = 0.7677 pounds)

