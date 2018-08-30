Log in
CHESNARA PLC    CSN   GB00B00FPT80

CHESNARA PLC (CSN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EUROPE - 08/30 09:38:02 am
387.5000 GBp   -0.64%
09:18aCHESNARA : first-half profit halves on Scildon effects
RE
08/06CHESNARA : Notice of H1 Results
PU
07/06CHESNARA : Holding(s) in Company
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Chesnara : first-half profit halves on Scildon effects

08/30/2018 | 09:18am CEST

(Reuters) - Pension and life insurance administrator Chesnara Plc profit before tax halved year-on-year in the six months to June, the company reported on Thursday, saying its Scildon business had been hurt by losses on Italian bonds.

The fall in profit was just 14 percent when accounting for a 20.7-million-pound gain the company said it made on the acquisition of Scildon a year ago.

Chesnara's Solvency II ratio, which dictates the amount of capital an insurer must hold to reduce the risk of insolvency, was 157 percent as of June 30, compared with 146 percent at the end of 2017. The lower the ratio, the greater the chances of a company defaulting on its obligations.

IFRS half-year profit before tax fell to 26.5 million pounds ($34.6 million) from the year-earlier period's 51.6 million pounds.

Economic value earnings (EcV) net of tax slipped to 700.8 million pounds, from 723.1 million pounds a year earlier. EcV is a measure adopted by European insurance companies to make their results more meaningfully comparable and provides a longer-term measure of value generated during a period.

($1 = 0.7677 pounds)

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 289 M
EBIT 2018 39,0 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,30%
P/E ratio 2018 16,05
P/E ratio 2019 16,05
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,04x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,95x
Capitalization 590 M
Chart CHESNARA PLC
Duration : Period :
Chesnara Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHESNARA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,71  GBP
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Deane Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter William Mason Non-Executive Chairman
David Anthony Rimmington Executive Director & Finance Director
Veronica Susan France Independent Non-Executive Director
David Sheldon Brand Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHESNARA PLC0.19%769
AXA-10.65%61 774
PRUDENTIAL-8.42%57 596
METLIFE-7.10%46 817
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-13.31%41 854
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.-7.89%37 135
